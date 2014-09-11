(The story EUROPE-BANKS/EARNINGS that featured on the 0830 GMT Business Schedule will not now run today)

TOP STORIES

British banks warn they'll head south if Scotland quits UK

EDINBURGH - Three British banks say they will relocate to London if Scotland were to break away from the United Kingdom, a setback for supporters of independence with the vote just a week away. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Angus MacSwan and Alistair Smout, 670 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ross Finley, 1230 words

Shares sag but sterling gains as Scotland poll eases nerves

LONDON - Sterling rises off lows after a poll showing most Scots intend to vote against independence next week alleviate concerns over the United Kingdom's future, although stock markets are pegged back. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moving shortly, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650 words)

+ See also:

- IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 405 words

New EU sanctions on Russia to take effect on Friday

BRUSSELS/LONDON - European Union governments agree that tough new economic sanctions on Russia will take effect on Friday, ending an argument about whether the EU should give more time to a Ukrainian ceasefire before raising pressure on Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-EU (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Adrian Croft and Kylie Maclellan, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TRADE-EU, moved, by Robin Emmott, 680 words

Russian banks lose their easy ride under sanctions

MOSCOW - They were once the toast of Moscow city, effortlessly producing high profits, boasting double-digit growth in lending and healthy margins. But Russian banks, even its dominant state-owned ones, are now feeling the weight of Western sanctions and a weak economy, prompting some in the Russian capital's financial district to bet that several may find it difficult to recover. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA BANKS, expect by 1600 GMT/NOON ET, by Katya Golubkova, 900 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Scots warm to the power of Yes

GLASGOW - A week before Scots vote in an independence referendum on September 18, momentum is with those who want change. Thanks to the Yes campaign's savvier ground game, the gap between the two sides has tightened dramatically in the past few weeks. Here's how. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/GROUNDGAME (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Smout, 2,355 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims rise unexpectedly

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but that probably does not signal a material shift in labour market conditions as claims remain near their pre-recession levels. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ann Saphir and Michael Flaherty, 800 words

Reuters polls on outlook for US, UK and euro zone economies

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 200 economists on the outlook for the U.S., euro zone and British economies, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and the interest rates outlook. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by Sumanta Dey, 600 words

Bank of England's Kohn urges banks to focus on end-QE risks

LONDON - British banks need to prepare for the risk of financial market turmoil when central banks end unconventional monetary policy such as asset purchases, the Bank of England says. (BRITAIN-BOE/KOHN, moved, by David Milliken, 520 words)

ECB presses Italy to strengthen fiscal position

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank presses Italy to further strengthen its fiscal position, arguing that weaker-than-expected economic developments mean the government may miss its current 2014 deficit target. (ITALY ECONOMY/ECB, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION, moved, 290 words

Turkish central bank sets out case against sharp rate cuts

KASTAMONU, Turkey - Turkey's central bank governor sets out case against the sharp cut in interest rates championed by some in government, saying it might prompt Turks to hoard dollars and growth will in any case pick up towards the end of the year. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ozge Ozbilgin, 750 words)

World food prices at near four-year low in August - FAO

ROME - World food prices in August hit their lowest since September 2010 as prices of all major food groups except meat fell led by a sharp decline in dairy prices, the UN's food agency says. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Argentina's Congress passes debt restructuring law

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Congress gave final approval to a law proposing to restructure the country's debt in order to skirt a U.S. court ruling that toppled it into its second default in 12 years. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Airbus CEO criticises German government over defence block

BERLIN - The chief executive of aerospace and defence group Airbus criticises the German government for its restrictive export policy on defence goods, saying it could deter international partners from cooperating on future defence projects. (GERMANY-DEFENCE/AIRBUS GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 440 words)

Gazprom's Q1 earnings hurt by Ukraine, more pain to come

MOSCOW - Russia's Gazprom reports a 41 percent fall in first-quarter net profit after cutting prices for gas deliveries to Ukraine, and the gas producer faces more pain this year due to its unresolved dispute with Kiev. (RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 430 words)

Lululemon's profit beats estimates as online sales rise

TORONTO - A 30 percent jump in online sales helps Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc report a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increase its full-year earnings forecast, sending its stock up in early trade and reversing some of the damage to the company's reputation and value caused by last year's embarrassing recall of see-through yoga pants and supply-chain problems. (LULULEMON ATHLET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1245 GMT/8.45 AM ET, by Solarina Ho, 500 words)

UK's Morrisons says recovery plan resonating with shoppers

LONDON - Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, says its 1 billion pounds recovery plan is beginning to resonate with shoppers, though a 51 percent slump in first-half profit shows the pain it and rivals are enduring in a sector seeing unprecedented change. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

As Ebola rages, slow progress in war on tropical diseases

LONDON - Some of the world's most gruesome diseases are finally getting a bit of overdue attention. While the worst-ever Ebola outbreak has triggered a scramble to develop the first drug or vaccine, it is not the only tropical disease without a cure. (HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 900 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

- HEALTH-EBOLA/ECONOMY, moved, by Umaru Fofana, 510 words

Sanofi aims to grow Genzyme unit with new drugs, purchases

PARIS - Sanofi rare disease unit Genzyme hopes to become a leader in the multiple sclerosis (MS) field with the help of new products developed in-house but also through acquisitions, senior Genzyme executives tell Reuters. (SANOFI-GENZYME/MS, moved, by Natalie Huet, 710 words)

Air France-KLM sees profit boost from new strategic plan

PARIS - Air France-KLM pledges to lift core earnings by up to 10 percent a year through 2017 as part of a new strategic plan combining an assault on the European leisure market with efforts to improve its appeal to long-haul travellers. (AIRFRANCEKLM-PLAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Matthias Blamont, 725 words)