TOP STORIES

EU raises pressure on Moscow with tougher sanctions

BRUSSELS - The European Union tightens sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukrainian conflict, restricting access to financing for top Russian banks, defence and energy firms and freezing the assets of senior politicians and rebel leaders. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adrian Croft, 940 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BANKS (PICTURE), moved, by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, 960 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-GASOLINE, moved, by Olesya Astakhova, 520 words

Support for Scots independence slips behind with days to go

EDINBURGH - Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom have clawed back a tiny lead over separatists less than a week before Scots vote in an independence referendum that is balanced on a knife edge, opinion surveys show. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Guy Faulconbridge, Alistair Smout and Angus MacSwan, 1,050 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BOE, moved, 170 words

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/VOICES (PICTURE), moved, by Angus MacSwan, 700 words

ECB stands ready to take more measures if needed - Draghi

MILAN, Italy - The European Central Bank is ready to take more measures to fend off the threat of deflation in the euro zone if they are warranted, the bank's president says, also warning the bloc's fiscal rules "should not be unravelled." (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/DRAGHI, moved, 150 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Francesca Landini and James Mackenzie, 700 words)

- ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 300 words

Europe's big banks in tentative return to growth mode

LONDON - Europe's big banks returned to growth mode in the first half of this year, expanding their books by 500 million euros ($646 million), in a sign they are starting to get back on their feet after the financial crisis. (EUROPE-BANKS/RESULTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 945 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-BANKS/STRESSTESTS-GERMANY, moved, 425 words

INSIGHT

As Big Tobacco takes up e-cigarettes, investors look ahead

LONDON/NEW YORK - As electronic cigarettes have flown off shelves on both sides of the Atlantic in recent years, investors have flocked to a business some hope will be the future for tobacco. (TOBACCO-ECIGARETTES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Martinne Geller and Jilian Mincer, 1,600 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-ECIGARETTES/BRIT AM TOBACCO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Dollar heads for best run of gains in 17 years

LONDON - The U.S. dollar heads for its ninth straight week of gains, some measure of how the economic fortunes of the United States and its major economic peers are diverging after six years of financial turmoil. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 835 words)

As Fed looms, emerging markets may evade 2013-style rout

LONDON - Just as vaccines work by stimulating the body's immune system, last year's emerging markets selloff may have helped build defences against the kind of meltdown the sector has suffered during past Fed rate rise cycles. (MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS/EMERGING, expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

Alibaba could be added to global benchmarks

HONG KONG - S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock benchmarks, says it had assigned Alibaba Group Holding Ltd a China domicile, opening the way for the company to be added to global benchmarks that include Chinese stocks. (ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/INDICES (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales increase broadly in August

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales rose in August as Americans bought automobiles and a range of other goods, which should ease some concerns about consumer spending and support expectations for sturdy growth in the third quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 305 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 210 words

Russian Central Bank leaves rates on hold as growth ebbs

MOSCOW - The Russian central bank leaves its key interest rate on hold at a regular meeting, arguing that inflation is still on track to hit its medium-term target even though it is set to remain above 7 percent this year. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/CENBANK-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

UK construction output stagnates as housebuilding slows

LONDON - British construction output stagnated in July as a rapid expansion in house building started to level off, causing annual growth to sink to an eight-month low. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSTRUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 435 words)

China bank loans bounce back but more support may be needed

BEIJING - Credit levels in China appeared to improve in August after an alarming drop in July, but remain below average, adding pressure on policymakers to offer more stimulus measures to meet their 7.5 percent economic growth target for the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 930 words)

UK says to sign nearly $4 bln in trade deals with China

LONDON - Britain says that it is about to sign commercial deals with China worth more than 2.4 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), as finance minister George Osborne prepares to meet China's Vice Premier Ma Kai in London. (BRITAIN-CHINA/TRADE, moved, 350 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays picks Aviva's McFarlane to oversee revamp

LONDON - Barclays has appointed banking and insurance veteran John McFarlane as its new chairman to oversee the British bank's efforts to stamp out wrongdoing and improve performance. (BARCLAYS-CHAIRMAN/ UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Virgin Money appoints Moreno chairman ahead of possible IPO

LONDON - Virgin Money, the British challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, named experienced industry figure Glen Moreno as chairman as it reported strong profit growth, putting it in good shape for an impending stock market listing. (VIRGIN MONEY-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 575 words)

Qatar to take Airbus A380s, questions remain about A320 test

PARIS - Europe's Airbus has lifted a stumbling block to delivery of the world's largest jetliner to Qatar but faces the growing prospect of delays for the first flight of its newest small jet, the A320neo, several people familiar with the matter say. (AIRBUS GROUP-DELAYS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 810 words)

Huawei Technologies uncovers corruption in internal probe

BEIJING - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, China's largest telecom equipment maker, finds four employees in violation of the company's policies on corruption as part of an internal inspection, a source familiar with the matter says. (HUAWEI TECH-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gerry Shih, 340 words)

Sibanye says in talks about possible S.Africa job cuts

JOHANNESBURG - South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold says it is starting talks with unions and other stakeholders about possible job cuts at its Cooke 4 mine to boost profits and productivity. (SIBANYE GOLD-REDUNDANCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 495 words)

+ See also:

- SIBANYE GOLD-REDUNDANCIES/UNIONS, moved, 250 words