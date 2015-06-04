Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 3479

TOP STORIES

Greek left vents fury at creditors as Tsipras nears deal

ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Leftists in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' party vents fury at terms proposed by Greece's creditors for a last-ditch deal to stave off bankruptcy, but European officials voice confidence that an agreement is near. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Jan Strupczewski, 890 words)

Bond market sell-off rumbles on, stocks feel the pinch

LONDON - A persistent sell-off in bond markets leave financial market confidence in short supply, with stocks lower globally and not even traditional safe-havens like gold and the Swiss franc providing much of a refuge. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall; continuing claims lowest since 2000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly more than expected last week, pointing to labor market resilience despite moderate economic growth. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 345 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY, moved, 340 words

Tight oil is here to stay, Conoco CEO tells OPEC

VIENNA - The U.S. tight-oil boom is here to stay despite low crude prices as technological breakthroughs will allow steep reductions in costs, the head of U.S. firm ConocoPhillips tells a seminar organised by oil-producing group OPEC. (OPEC-MEETING/CONOCO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, 465 words)

+ See also:

- BRENT-GOLDMAN/FORECAST (UPDATE 2), moved, 310 words

- ALGERIA-OPEC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 385 words

MARKETS

Dismissed by ECB, German Bund shock threatens to undermine QE

LONDON - Facing their worst week in the history of the euro, German 10-year Bunds saw yields heading for 1 percent, a day after the ECB dismissed a six-week sell-off that could blunt its trillion-euro economic stimulus programme. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 720 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

EU set to offer polluters another 10 years of free carbon credits - document

BRUSSELS/LONDON - The European Union may have to offer its heaviest polluting industries another ten years of free carbon credits to prevent them from leaving the region to do business elsewhere, EU regulators have suggested in a report seen by Reuters. (EU-CARBON/ETS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney, 420 words)

FIFA scandal shows breaking up deposits is red flag for authorities

ST. LOUIS - Many criminals and some legitimate businessmen who don't want the U.S. government to be informed of their financial activity rely on a simple tactic: break up bank deposits and withdrawals so that each is under $10,000. (SOCCER-FIFA/STRUCTURING (INSIGHT), moved, by Brett Wolf, 970 words)

Mutual funds chase head start on hit IPOs with pre-public investing

BOSTON - U.S. mutual funds are placing bigger bets on privately held companies to get a head start finding the next IPO superstar, a strategy that has yielded some dramatic payoffs and flameouts. (FUNDS-INVESTMENTS/IPO (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber, 740 words)

In Kentucky, talk of a 'war on coal' gives way to hope for new economy

HARLAN COUNTY - When Dan Mosley became head of Kentucky's Harlan County government this year, he promised - like those elected before him - to defend the state's beleaguered coal industry. But Mosley also vowed to do something else for his county: help build a new economy based on something other than coal. (COAL-USA/KENTUCKY (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 1,080 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, watches for recovery rebound

LONDON - The Bank of England keeps interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent as it waits to see how quickly Britain's economy recovers from a surprisingly sharp slowdown earlier this year. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words

Russia to keep building up forex reserves as crisis fears linger

ST PETERSBURG - Russia's central bank intends to keep accumulating reserves for years to come, until they reach a "comfortable" level up to $500 billion, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina says, as an economic crisis facing the country is far from over. (RUSSIA-CRISIS/CENBANK (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva, 630 words)

Kuroda urges vigilance on spillovers of diverging Fed, ECB, BOJ

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda urges policymakers to heed the global spillover effects of diverging monetary policies among Japan, the United States and the euro-zone - particularly on emerging economies. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350 words)

Bank of France sees French growth picking up

PARIS - The Bank of France forecast that growth in the euro zone's second largest economy would start to pick up from this year onwards after three years of virtual stagnation. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 255 words)

COMPANIES

UK to start selling remaining Royal Mail shares - Osborne

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne says the government would start selling its remaining 30 percent stake in Royal Mail, the country's post operator, which is worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). (BRITAIN-ROYALMAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Dish and T-Mobile US in merger talks - WSJ

Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are in talks over a merger that would combine the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States with the fourth-largest wireless carrier, the Wall Street Journal reported. (DISH NETWORK-M&A/T-MOBILE US (UPDATE 4), moved, 475 words)

Johnson Matthey sees stronger year ahead after spike in debt

LONDON - Johnson Matthey, the world's biggest maker of autocatalysts, expects higher European sales of the exhaust emission control devices, will help boost its performance in the next financial year it said in reporting results. (JOHNSON MATTHEY/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Clara Denina, 500 words)

Tesco hires HSBC to explore sale of $6 bln S.Korea unit-sources

HONG KONG - Troubled British retailer Tesco is exploring the sale of its South Korean operations, valued at about $6 billion, and has hired HSBC as a financial adviser, people familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (TESCO-SOUTHKOREA/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny Thomas and Prakash Chakravarti, 420 words)

Top EU court rules German nuclear fuel tax is legal

LUXEMBOURG/FRANKFURT - A German tax on the use of nuclear energy does not breach European Union laws, Europe's top court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to utilities' hopes for a multi-billion euro refund. (EU-GERMANY/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop and Christoph Steitz, 410 words)

Weaker rouble pushes Russia's Alrosa Q1 profit to 22.2 bln rbls

MOSCOW - Russian diamond mining company Alrosa says its net profit rose to 22.2 billion roubles ($409 million) in the first quarter of 2015, up almost fourfold year-on-year due to a weaker rouble. (RUSSIA ALROSA/PROFIT (UPDATE 2), moved, 245 words)

IKEA pledges 1 billion euros to help slow climate change

OSLO - IKEA, the world's biggest furniture retailer, pledges to spend 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) on renewable energy and ways to help poor nations cope with climate change, in a new sign of companies upstaging governments on the issue. (IKEA-CLIMATECHANGE/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Alister Doyle, 450 words)

Sports Direct names finance chief after 18 month gap

LONDON - Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct says it has promoted Matt Pearson to be chief financial officer, 18 months after its last CFO retired. (SPORTS DIRECT-MOVES/CFO (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)