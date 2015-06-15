Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 3479

TOP STORIES

Greece contagion sweeps euro zone bond markets, hits shares

LONDON - Global financial markets suffer their first bout of significant contagion from the Greek crisis this year after 11th hour talks between the near bankrupt country and its creditors collapsed. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Greece, creditors dig heels in after debt talks founder

ATHENS/BERLIN - Germany's EU commissioner says it is time to prepare for a "state of emergency" after talks collapsed at the weekend to rescue Greece from default and a possible exit from the euro. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by George Georgiopoulos and Andreas Rinke, 1,100 words)

Planemakers' order books bulge on Asia, MidEast demand

PARIS - Airbus and Boeing open the Paris air show with a flurry of multi-billion-dollar plane deals as demand from Middle Eastern and Asian airlines swelled their already bulging order books. (AIRSHOW-FRANCE/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), expect by 1700 GMT/1.00 PM ET, by Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young, 580 words)

Saks owner buys German Kaufhof chain for 2.8 bln euros

DUESSELDORF - Hudson's Bay is buying German department store chain Kaufhof from Metro for 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion), giving the Canadian retailer a launch pad to expand into Europe. (KAUFHOF-M&A/HUDSONS BAY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matthias Inverardi, 730 words)

MARKETS

Southern European bonds jolted by breakdown in Greek talks

LONDON - Euro zone bond investors cut their exposure to risk on Monday, widening the gap between peripheral and German yields to multi-month highs after the latest failure of cash-for-reforms talks took Greece closer to default. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 570 words)

INSIGHT

With CEO shakeup, Twitter under pressure to please advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter Inc's next chief executive officer faces a crucial challenge as the company seeks to appease Wall Street after this week's management shakeup - helping disaffected advertisers connect with users. (TWITTER-ADVERTISING/, moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 758 words)

Disney's powerful marketing force: social media moms

LOS ANGELES - Wendy Wright is a home-schooling mother of two, a prolific blogger and a self-described "Disney Nut." Her cats are named Mickey and Minnie, and her blog is filled with advice for visiting Disneyland, tips for holding Disney-themed parties and reviews of Disney movies. (DISNEY-MOMS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Lisa Richwine, 895 words)

ECONOMY

All ears tuned to Fed language, Greek debt talks

LONDON - With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to leave interest rates on hold this week, the market will be focusing on policymakers for clear signals on when the central bank will make its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 695 words)

New York state manufacturing activity worsens in June -NY Fed

NEW YORK - Manufacturing activity in New York State slowed in June, dropping to its weakest level in more than two years as new orders fell, a New York Federal Reserve survey shows. (USA-ECONOMY/NYFED, moved, 200 words)

Russia cuts rates but warns pace of easing could slow

MOSCOW - The Russian central bank cut its main lending rate further, in line with market expectations, but says the pace of policy easing could slow in the coming months because of risks to inflation. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, 375 words)

China to extend economic diplomacy to EU infrastructure fund

BRUSSELS - China will pledge a multi-billion dollar investment in Europe's new infrastructure fund at a summit on June 29 in Brussels, according to a draft communique seen by Beijing's latest round of chequebook diplomacy to win greater influence. (EU-CHINA/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott and Paul Taylor, 920 words)

As political worries weigh, Turkish unemployment rises

ISTANBUL - Turkish unemployment topped 10 percent in February-April, data shows, ticking higher from a year earlier and highlighting the weak state of an economy now hamstrung by political uncertainty. (TURKEY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

Reuters monthly outlook poll on the U.S., UK and Japan economies

BENGALURU - Reuters has surveyed around 150 analysts on the outlook for the U.S., Britain and Japan economies, collecting data on growth, inflation and central bank policy among other indicators. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Tariro Mzezewa, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 600 words

COMPANIES

CVS to buy Target's pharmacy, clinics businesses for $1.9 bln

Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp says it will acquire Target Corp's U.S. pharmacy and clinics businesses for about $1.9 billion to boost sales and prescription volumes. (TARGETPHARMACY-M&A/CVS HEALTH (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

LONDON - Three years after the mysterious MERS virus first emerged in humans, scientists and drugmakers say there is no excuse for not having a vaccine that could have protected those now falling sick and dying in South Korea. (HEALTH-MERS/VACCINE (GRAPHIC), moved, by Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler, 730 words)

UK council recommends approval for Cuadrilla fracking permit

LONDON - Shale gas firm Cuadrilla Resources receives a boost in its plan to start fracking in north west England when local government recommends that its application to drill up to four exploration wells should be granted. (BRITAIN-SHALE/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

H&M May and Q2 sales rise more than expected

STOCKHOLM - The world's second-biggest fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz reports a bigger rise than expected in May sales in local currencies. (HENNES & MAURITZ-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Investor German Startups plans float as tech market heats up

FRANKFURT - German Startups Group, a Berlin-based investment company, plans a stock market flotation to help fund investments in Internet firms over the next two years, seeking to capitalise on rising investor interest in German tech firms. (GERMAN STARTUPS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eric Auchard, 405 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPCAR-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 480 words

GlaxoSmithKline and Avalon bankroll three more biotech start-ups

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed with life sciences investment firm Avalon Ventures to bankroll three more new biotech firms, bringing to six the number of start-ups formed since the partners announced a $495 million alliance two years ago. (GSK-AVALON/, moved, 130 words)

EU anti-trust chief warns Amazon, wary about telecom mergers

PARIS - Europe's anti-trust chief warns Amazon against using its dominance to thwart rivals, a week after launching an investigation into the U.S. online retailer's ebook deals with publishers. (EU-AMAZON/ANTITRUST, moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 345 words)

Aberdeen to raise 100 mln stg to seed new funds

LONDON - Aberdeen Asset Management will raise 100 million pounds ($155 million) by issuing preference shares to one of its existing investors, giving itself a bigger war chest to seed new funds as it fights outflows. (ABERDEEN ASSET-SHAREISSUE/, moved, 410 words)

EU action over GE-Alstom deal a "very ordinary event'-Vestager

PARIS - The European Commission's statement of objections to General Electric's plan to buy Alstom's power turbines arm is a "very ordinary event", European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says in Paris. (ALSTOM-M&A/GENERAL ELECTRIC (UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 280 words)

Deutsche Annington open to more purchases after Suedewo takeover

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Annington remains hungry for more acquisitions, chief executive Rolf Buch says, one day after announcing a 2.25 billion euro ($2.52 billion) capital increase to finance a 1.9 billion euro takeover. (DE ANNINGTON-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

Big Oil saves Putin's top investor show, again

MOSCOW/LONDON - Some of the world's most powerful oil executives will attend Russia's top investment show this week, once again helping the organisers shrug off a meagre turnout from other leading Western industrialists and bankers. (RUSSIA-FORUM/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Katya Golubkova, 740 words)