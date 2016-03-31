Editor: Sonya Hepinstall, +44 207 542-3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Global funds cut equity holdings to lowest in at least 5
years
LONDON - Investors cut their holdings of stocks to the
lowest in at least five years in March, despite a recovery in
global equity markets, with euro zone and Japanese assets
bearing the brunt as doubts grew about the effectiveness of
central bank stimulus. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1, POLL),
moved, By Claire Milhench, 822 words)
The rockiest of rides for markets, but a quarter of two
halves
LONDON - The first quarter of 2016 was one of the most
volatile starts to any year for financial markets in living
memory, a period of turbulence that tightened global financial
conditions and put a pause on the U.S. interest rate-raising
cycle. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/VOLATILITY, By Jamie McGeever, 274 words)
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise; labor market still
strong
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but remained below a level
associated with a strong labor market. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1),
moving shortly, 400 words)
Bouygues sets Sunday deadline to save Orange telecoms deal
PARIS - Orange and Bouygues have given themselves until
Sunday to salvage a merger between France's dominant telecom
operator and Bouygues Telecom, citing lack of progress ahead of
a Thursday deadline. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ORANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, By
Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 412 words)
INSIGHT
Tata's UK steel exit raises expectations of European mergers
FRANKFURT - Tata Steel's plan to sell its British
steelmaking business has raised expectations of a long-awaited
consolidation in the European steel sector, which is suffering
from years of unaddressed overcapacity.
(EUROPE-STEEL/CONSOLIDATION, moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 693
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-STEEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words
World of Tanks shows Belarus potential beyond Soviet-era
farms
MINSK - World of Tanks, one of the five most popular PC
video games in Europe and the United States with 100 million
players joining virtual battles in World War II-era tanks,
started in a kitchen in the capital of Belarus. (BELARUS-TECH/
(INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, By Andrei Makhovsky, 995 words)
MARKETS
Roller-coaster Q1 ends with shares, dollar under pressure
LONDON - World stocks fall for the first time in four days
on the final day of a roller-coaster first quarter that has
hammered the dollar and the pound but has proven the best in
decades for gold and bonds. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved,
By Marc Jones, 842 words)
Dollar sell-off ebbs, but on track for biggest quarterly
fall in five years
LONDON - A sell-off in the dollar that took the currency to
its lowest in seven weeks against the euro took a pause on
Thursday, although moves were muted with trading dominated by
month-end rebalancing flows. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
By Anirban Nag, 446 words)
Oil prices regain ground, but growing stocks loom
LONDON - Oil futures rebounds from early losses but the
recovery was muted as the market's focus switched back to signs
of growing oil stocks. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, By Libby
George, 404 words)
Gold heads for biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30 years
LONDON - Gold rose 1 percent on Thursday as a drop in
equities boosted its appeal as an alternative asset, putting it
on course for its biggest quarterly gain in nearly 30 years as
expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes receded.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, By Jan Harvey, 403 words)
Brazil leads first quarter's rebound in emerging markets
LONDON - Emerging markets are set to end the first quarter
of 2016 with strong gains, something few investors would have
bet on in January, after the sector's worst start to a year on
record. (EMERGING-MARKETS/RETURNS (GRAPHIC), moved, By Marc
Jones and Vincent Flasseur, 621 words)
Gold tipped to drop below $1,200/oz in coming months-GFMS
LONDON - Gold prices are likely to slip below $1,200 an
ounce in the months to come, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters
say in a report, with U.S. interest rates expected to rise and
physical demand remaining soft. (GFMS-GOLD/, moved, By Jan
Harvey, 431 words)
ECONOMY
British current account deficit balloons, Osborne warns
against EU "Brexit"
LONDON - Britain's current account deficit hits a record
high, underscoring a weak spot of the economy that is coming
under sharper focus before a vote on whether to remain in the
European Union. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330
GMT/9.30 AM ET, By William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa,
540 words)
German jobless unchanged as households cut retail spending
BERLIN - German unemployment is unchanged in March despite
an expected fall and retail sales dip in the first two months of
the year, pointing to a slowdown in private consumption on which
the economy is increasingly relying for growth
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel,
400 words)
Spain misses 2015 deficit goat by wide margin
MADRID - Spain misses its 2015 public deficit target by one
percentage point, far greater than most analyst expectations, in
a development likely to impose severe spending restrictions on
any incoming government. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Sarah White, 500 words)
Danish growth in 2015 disappoints, outlook for 2016 bleak
COPENHAGEN - Denmark's gross domestic product rose 0.1
percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the previous quarter,
revised data from the national statistics office shows.
(DENMARK-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 208 words)
China hits property policy jam as regional market gap widens
TANGSHAN, China/HONG KONG - While property prices in
top-tier Chinese cities are booming, prices in smaller cities,
where most of China's urban population lives, are still sinking,
complicating government efforts to spread wealth more evenly and
arrest slowing economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Clare Jim, 750 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 200 words
Bank of Japan runs groupthink risk as board dissenters
depart
TOKYO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will
have a more compliant board when two upcoming vacancies are
filled, which critics say could limit debate on his
controversial policies and leave the bank vulnerable to
government pressure to bankroll public debt. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leika Kihara, 650 words)
COMPANIES
Foxconn's $3.5 bln bet to keep up with Apple
SEOUL - With its acquisition of Japan's Sharp Corp, Foxconn
aims to gain access to promising technology for high-end OLED
screens likely to be used in future devices from Apple Inc, the
electronics assembler's biggest customer. (SHARP-HON HAI/OLED
(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, By Se Young Lee, 699 words)
Dalian Wanda may take property arm off HK bourse, prefers
Shanghai
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's
Dalian Wanda Group is looking to take its real estate arm off
the Hong Kong bourse less than two years after its IPO, unhappy
with its share performance and preferring to place its bets on
an upcoming Shanghai listing. (WANDA PROPERTIES-M&A/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Clare Jim, 550 words)
Canada's Cara to buy St-Hubert BBQ chain
Canada's Cara Operations Ltd, owner of the Swiss Chalet
casual dining chain and Harvey's burger outlets, says it will
buy St-Hubert BBQ, one of Quebec's largest casual dining chains,
for C$537 million ($415 million). (ST-HUBERT-M&A/CARA OPERATIONS
(UPDATE 1) By Amrutha Gayathri and Euan Rocha, expect by 1330
GMT/0930 AM ET, 400 words)
Japan's stodgy power monopolies face major reform jolt
TOKYO - Japan's power industry faces the biggest shakeup in
its history on Friday when regional utilities lose their
monopoly rights to sell power to small or low voltage customers.
(JAPAN-POWER/, moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori,
pix, graphic)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-POWER/NUCLEAR, moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 400 words
- JAPAN-POWER/RULES (FACTBOX), 400 words
- JAPAN-POWER/CONSUMERS (FACTBOX), 400 words
With Galaxy S7, Samsung seen rediscovering its mobile mojo
SEOUL - Early indications of stronger-than-expected sales of
new Galaxy S7 smartphones suggest technology giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is emerging from a two-year decline at its
flagship mobile business. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 600 words)
Kia Motors to start Mexico output in first half of year as
scheduled
SEOUL/MEXICO CITY - Kia Motors expects to start production
at its first Mexico factory in the first half of the year as
planned, although the local government says the investment deal
with the South Korean company is not legal and requires serious
changes. (KIA MOTORS-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
COMMODITIES
Sour time for China's hog farmers swells pork imports
BEIJING/SINGAPORE - An exodus of small pig farmers in China
is prolonging an industry downturn that will see the world's
biggest pork producer and consumer challenge Japan as the top
importer in 2016 for the first time. (CHINA-HOGS/ (PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 700 words)