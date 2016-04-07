Editor: Peter Millership +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

ECB's Draghi cautions future of global economy uncertain

FRANKFURT - The future of the global economy remains uncertain and there are questions about Europe's ability to weather new shocks, the president of the European Central Bank says in its annual report. (ECB-POLICY/CHALLENGES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Francesco Canepa and John O'Donnell, 355 words)

UK productivity falls in Q4 at fastest rate since financial crisis

LONDON - British economic productivity fell late last year at the fastest pace since the depths of the financial crisis, raising fresh doubt about the economy's underlying health after government forecasters cut their long-run outlook last month. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 460 words)

ABN Amro board member Meerstadt resigns after "Panama Papers" report

AMSTERDAM - A prominent member of the supervisory board of Dutch bank ABN Amro resigns, a day after he was named in a Dutch newspaper in connection with the "Panama Papers" leaks. (PANAMA-TAX/ABN AMRO GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

Mega deals morph into mega problems for Wall Street

NEW YORK/LONDON - If 2015 was a dream year for Wall Street's top dealmakers, 2016 is starting to take a nightmarish turn. Some of the mega transactions that had champagne corks popping in boardrooms are running into antitrust problems and, in the case of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc's $160 billion takeover of rival Allergan PLC, political opposition to a deal that envisaged the biggest drug company in the United States moving to Ireland to lower its taxes. (GLOBAL-M&A/REGULATION, moved, by Carl O'Donnell and Pamela Barbaglia, 815 words)

MARKETS

Dollar sinks again after Fed remains cautious

LONDON - The dollar's fall against the yen deepens after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting offer little optimism over the state of global growth and the prospect of a rise in interest rates in June. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE), moved, by Patrick Graham, 520 words)

Fed's policy caution sends dollar to 17-month low against yen

LONDON - The yen powers to a 17-month high against the dollar, with the U.S. currency under pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting last month underscored its caution about future interest rate hikes. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 490 words)

Debt sales delay Fed-inspired fall in German bond yields

LONDON - German bond yields edge down after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve signal caution on further interest rate hikes, but falls are capped by at least 12 billion euros of bonds due to be sold in the euro zone. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by John Geddie, 350 words)

Soothing sounds from FED help EM rally

LONDON - Emerging markets rise as the likelihood of U.S. interest rates staying low and a third day of gains for oil breathed some fresh life into a fading 2-1/2-month rally. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Marc Jones, 675 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Puerto Rico's other crisis: impoverished pension funds

Puerto Rico's public employee pensions are nearly broke -- 96 percent underfunded, with about $2 billion to cover $45.5 billion owed to retirees. How they got this way is a story of profligate populism, political fecklessness and mismanagement. Now, the island confronts the prospect of stiffing retirees, or creditors, or both. (USA-PUERTORICO/PENSIONS(SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1600 GMT/NOON ET, by Nick Brown, 3,100 words)

OIL

Iraq to lower oil price forecast to $32 a barrel in 2016 budget

BAGHDAD - Iraq plans to lower the oil price forecast in its 2016 budget to about $32 a barrel from $45, widening its fiscal deficit by several billion dollars. (IRAQ-OIL/, moved, by Stephen Kalin, 385 words)

ECONOMY

BOJ keeps rosy view of regional Japan, warns on capex outlook

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its optimistic economic assessment for most regional areas of the country, but warns that some companies are putting off capital expenditure because of uncertainty over the global outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-REPORT (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 395 words)

China's FX reserves post surprise rise in March on more stable yuan

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China's foreign exchange reserves surprisingly rose in March, the first monthly gain since November, as cooling expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes eased pressure on the yuan. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FOREXRESERVES (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Meng Meng and Kevin Yao, 545 words)

Spain February industrial output grows 2.2 pct from year earlier, misses forecasts

MADRID - Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, data from the National Statistics Institute shows, below Reuters forecasts for growth of 3.2 percent. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words)

World food prices edge up in March, still down 12 pct yr/yr

ROME - World food prices edged up in March, as sharp rises in sugar and vegetable oil more than offset a plunge in dairy prices, the United Nations' food agency says. (FOOD-PRICES/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 330 words)

If Britons vote to stay in EU sterling would gain 4 percent soon after

LONDON - If Britons vote as expected to retain their European Union membership card on June 23 then sterling would gain 4 percent on the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the referendum, a Reuters poll finds. (FOREX-POLL/STERLING, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 485 words)

COMPANIES

Tata Steel UK suitor to start due diligence in around 10 days

MUMBAI - Liberty House Group will start due diligence within a week from Monday on the loss-making UK assets that Tata Steel has put up for sale, its boss Sanjeev Gupta says, adding he is confident of turning the business around with government help. (TATA-STEEL/BRITAIN-GUPTA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Promit Mukherjee and Krishna N. Das, 305 words)

New M&S boss faces tough task to repair clothing business

LONDON - Steve Rowe, the new head of British retailer Marks & Spencer, concedes he has his work cut out to end five years of almost constant falls in clothing sales after the firm suffers another quarterly decline. (MARKS & SPENCER-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3), by James Davey, 600 words)

Samsung Elec set for Q1 profit jump, but some call an earnings peak

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flags a 10 percent jump in quarterly profit - a sign of robust early sales for its new Galaxy S7 smartphones although doubts abound whether momentum can be maintained in the face of new rival offerings. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 400 words)

Enel still talking to Telecom Italia over fibre broadband plans

ROME - Italian power utility Enel is still talking to Telecom Italia over its plans to help build a national high-speed fibre-optic broadband network, Enel's chief executive says. (ITALY-BROADBAND/RENZI (PICTURE), moved, by Alberto Sisto, 345 words)

Wirecard shrugs off short-seller accusations with profit leap

FRANKFURT - German payments processor Wirecard reports a 32 percent jump in full-year profit after tax and proposes a 7.7 percent increase to its annual dividend, lifting a share price that has been battered by a sustained attack from short-sellers. (WIRECARD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), by Eric Auchard, 275 words)

Singapore's OCBC to buy Barclays Asia wealth business for $320 mln

SINGAPORE - Barclays has agreed to sell its wealth and investment management business in Hong Kong and Singapore to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), as the British lender continues its drive to reduce risk and simplify. (BARCLAYS-OCBC/WEALTH (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Saeed Azhar, 510 words)

Euro zone banks should skip dividends to increase lending - BIS

FRANKFURT - Euro zone banks should be encouraged to keep more of their profits rather than pay dividends, to bolster their capital and finance new loans, the head of research of the Bank of International Settlements says. (EUROZONE-BANKS/BIS, moved, by Francesco Canepa and Frank Siebelt, 430 words)

China's Apex Technology in bid to buy Lexmark-sources

HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Apex Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese company that manufactures ink cartridge chips, is in negotiations to acquire U.S. printer and imaging systems provider Lexmark International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. (LEXMARK-M&A/APEXTECHNOLOGY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Carol Zhong and Greg Roumeliotis, 375 words)

Weak U.S. earnings expectations set stage for stock gains

NEW YORK - When Wall Street's quarterly earnings season kicks in to high gear next week, hundreds of companies will vie for the bragging rights that come from "beating the Street" - showing revenues and profits that are higher than analysts expected. (USA-RESULTS/STOCKS (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 653 words)