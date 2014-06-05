Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB cuts rates below zero to buoy euro zone economy

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 750 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 425 words

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg, 520 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 845 words

Euro falls, Bunds rally after ECB rate decision

LONDON - The euro falls to a four-month low and German Bund futures rally after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and announces further policy measures. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 325 words)

Retail sales, German industry orders lift euro zone outlook

BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Soaring euro zone retail sales and a rebound in German industrial orders offer a sign that a fragile economic recovery which has yet to reach many European households may be gaining momentum. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin and Martin Santa, 660 words)

France steps up BNP fine defence before Hollande meets Obama

PARIS/BRUSSELS - France steps up its defence of BNP Paribas bank against a possible huge fine for U.S. sanctions busting before the two countries' leaders meet, invoking wider economic concerns and linking the row to trade talks. (BNPPARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yann Le Guernigou and Julien Ponthus, 645 words)

INVESTMENT

Stocks at a record, but bonds look to break bad first

NEW YORK - U.S. stock and bond markets have risen in tandem all year as investors in each have found reasons to support their views: stocks are up on signs the economy is improving, and bonds have gained on expectations for low inflation and relatively slow growth. (USA-INVESTING/MARKETS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 885 words)

As IPO nears, Alibaba preps employees for $40 bln windfall

HONG KONG - As Alibaba prepares for what could be the biggest tech company IPO to date, the Chinese e-commerce giant has been counselling employees on how to deal with the roughly $41 billion they could unlock through a New York listing. (ALIBABA GROUP-MILLIONAIRES (PICTURE), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 1400 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Rosneft says may speed up Arctic exploration with Exxon

ASTRAKHAN, Russia - Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer, and U.S. major ExxonMobil may start exploring Russia's Arctic ahead of schedule, despite Western sanctions over Ukraine, says Igor Sechin, head of the Russian company. (ROSNEFT/SECHIN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 580 words)

Data suggests Americans rejoining workforce

WASHINGTON - For the first time in six years, the share of people who either have a job or are looking for one is on the rise in a majority of U.S. states, a sign one of the deepest scars of the economic crisis could be healing. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange, 1,270 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims up, but jobs market still strengthening

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, but the underlying trend continues to point to a firming labour market. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300 words)

China confident it can keep growth above 7 percent

BEIJING - China has stepped up efforts to stop quarterly economic growth falling towards 7 percent and thinks it has been successful for now after preliminary signs that a rapid slowdown has been arrested, sources involved in policy discussions say. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (GRAPHICS), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 700 words

UK house prices jump most in 11 years - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices have their biggest monthly jump in more than 11 years in May, figures from mortgage lender Halifax shows, putting further pressure on the Bank of England to guard against risky lending. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, By David Milliken, 530 words)

UN food agency ups cereal forecasts as outlook improves

ROME - The United Nations food agency raises its outlook for world cereal production and stocks as expectations that ample supply of most food commodities will continue to drag prices down for the second month in a row. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Isla Binnie, 355 words)

S.Africa struggles with mine stoppage, strike season looms

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government struggles to resolve a crippling five-month platinum strike as metal workers union raises prospect of a stoppage in car manufacturing sector, piling pressure on Africa's most advanced economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 650 words)

COMPANIES

GM probe finds no cover-up, clears top executives - source

WARREN, Mich - General Motors Co's internal probe of its delay in recalling vehicles with defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths says senior managers were not to blame, a person familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (GM RECALL, moved, 400 words)

Sprint agrees to pay about $32 bln to buy T-Mobile - source

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT - Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the matter says, marking further progress in the attempt to merge the third and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile network operators. (TMOBILE-SPRINT CORP/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Paritosh Bansal and Harro ten Wolde, 740 words)

Deutsche Bank raises more cash than expected in issue

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank prices its rights issue at a higher than expected 22.50 euros per share, raising more capital than initially anticipated to fortify its regulatory ratios and fund a restructuring. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Atkins, 615 words)

Henkel expands laundry brands with $1.3 bln French deal

FRANKFURT/LONDON - Henkel & Co plans to buy French household cleaner maker Spotless, for 940 million euros ($1.28 billion) cash, its second purchase in a week as the German consumer goods company builds its presence in large, profitable, mature markets. (HENKEL-ACQUISITION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 660 words)

Dutch bank ING gets set for share sale for insurance arm

AMSTERDAM - Dutch bank ING aims to list its insurance arm in the next two months via a public share offer, it says, the last major step it needs to take in its reformation since being bailed out by the Dutch state during the financial crisis. (ING GROEP-NNGROUP/IPO (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Thomas Escritt, 650 words)

ASOS profit warning wipes $2 bln off its market value

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS warns full-year profits will miss forecasts by 30 percent as the strong pound forces it to cut prices in foreign markets, wiping 1.2 billion pounds ($2 billion) off its market value. (ASOS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 635 words)

StanChart suspends some metals financing in China - sources

HONG KONG/SYDNEY - Standard Chartered has suspended new metal financing to some customers in China, three sources familiar with the matter say, as banks and trading houses review their exposure after a probe into trade financing at the port of Qingdao. (CHINA-QINGDAO/STANDARD CHARTERED (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-QINGDAO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Melanie Burton and Ruby Lian, 600 words)

New UK bank OneSavings prices shares low in London debut

LONDON - OneSavings become the first UK bank to list for more than a decade, pricing its shares low to ensure success in a market flooded with new issues and offering scant encouragement to a queue of other small banks looking to follow. (ONESAVINGS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 365 words)