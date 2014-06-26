Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Barclays shares slide as New York regulator alleges fraud

NEW YORK/LONDON - New York's attorney general has filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of giving an unfair edge in the United States to high-frequency traders, while claiming to be protecting other clients from them. (BARCLAYS-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Karen Freifeld and John McCrank, 1,170 words)

UK caps some home loans, toughens mortgage tests

LONDON - The Bank of England imposes its first limits on how much most people can borrow to buy a home on in a bid to stem increasing levels of debt and rapidly rising house prices. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Huw Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 500 words)

BNP may face year ban on processing some $ payments -sources

NEW YORK - BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws. (BNP-PARIBAS-BAN/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Matthias Blamont, 700 words)

Stocks put aside U.S. growth shock, UK eyed

LONDON - British banks, builders and the pound dominate action on Europe's financial markets after the U.S. sues Barclays for fraud and the Bank of England takes less aggressive action than expected to cool a booming UK housing market. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Patrick Graham, 500 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims fall marginally last week

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell marginally last week, but continues to point to steadily improving labour market conditions. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words)

Europe heads for bumper wheat crop despite weather hiccups

PARIS - Leading EU wheat growers France, Germany and the UK are on course to harvest large crops this summer, contributing to what analysts expect to be a six-year high for wheat production in the bloc. (WHEAT-EUROPE, expect by 1300 GMT/7 AM ET, by Gus Trompiz, 700 words)

S.Africa's largest union NUMSA says to strike from July 1

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's largest union says 220,000 of its members will down tools from July 1 in a strike that will hit sectors including engineering, communications and automotive components. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/NUMSA (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Zandi Shabalala, 400 words)

Big dreams and angry protests swirl at old Athens airport

ATHENS - After languishing for over a decade as a wasteland of crumbling terminals and rusting airplanes, Athens' sprawling former airport complex is set for resurrection as a glitzy coastal resort. (GREECE-AIRPORT, moved, by Karolina Tagaris, 700 words)

INVESTMENT

Swimming against the tide proves canny move for investors

LONDON - Swimming against the tide in the first half of the year proved to be a canny move for investors who have profited from several anti-consensus market trends, and it may be a strategy worth repeating in the second half of the year. (MARKETS-SURPRISES, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

European stocks seen extending rally, led by Italy

LONDON - European stocks will extend their rally into the second half of the year, fuelled mostly by the European Central Bank's recent stimulus measures, a Reuters poll shows. The poll is one of a series being published today for leading markets. Asian and European polls have moved, while those for the Americas are due to move at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM E.T. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 600 words

Norway's $890 bln oil fund CEO plans long transformation

LONDON - With $890 billion in the bank, Norway's oil fund, the world's sovereign wealth fund, needs an overhaul to capture global growth and preserve wealth for generations to come after oil in the North Sea, its source of income, is long gone. (NORWAY-WEALTHFUND (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving shortly, by Balazs Koranyi, Alexander Smith and Chris Vellacott, 1,000 words)

COMPANIES

Standard Chartered warns on profits as markets arm slumps

LONDON - Standard Chartered warns profits will fall in 2014 for the second year in a row after first-half earnings drop by a fifth due to tougher regulations and low market volatility in its trading business. (STANCHART RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

UK's LSE in $1.6 bln cash call as unveils Russell purchase

LONDON - The London Stock Exchange announces a $2.7 billion purchase of Frank Russell, a U.S.-based asset manager and stock index, with the help of a $1.6 billion cash call as it ramps up its presence in the world's largest equity market. (LSE-FRANKRUSSELL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry, 550 words)

Cancer drug setback tarnishes AstraZeneca's R&D claims

LONDON - A vote by U.S. experts against accelerated approval of a new ovarian cancer drug from AstraZeneca has dented its claims of research prowess, which were used to see off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer. (ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

Massive air bag recall could drive Takata into the red

TOKYO - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp could face a $500 million charge and a net loss this year - its second in three years - as a widening recall of air bag inflators begins to kindle worries despite its deep pockets. (AUTOS-TAKATA/RECALL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki, 650 words)

China's commods traders at risk if banks tighten financing

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SYDNEY - A warehouse fraud at China's third-largest port has forced banks and trading houses to consider new controls in the country's massive commodity financing business, which traders say could lead to drying up of credit for all but large firms and state-owned companies. (CHINA-QINGDAO/BANKS, moved, by Fayen Wong, Polly Yam and Melanie Burton, 1,240 words)

US healthcare profit outlook brightens on Obamacare, prices

NEW YORK - U.S. healthcare companies are winning higher profit forecasts, bucking a wider trend on Wall Street as pricey new biotech drugs hit the market and insurance enrollment rises under the Affordable Care Act. (USA HEALTHCARE/RESULTS OUTLOOK, moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 700 words)