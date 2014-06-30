Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. to unveil near $9 bln fine for France's BNP - sources

PARIS/NEW YORK - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce on Monday a settlement with BNP Paribas involving a record fine of nearly $9 billion over alleged U.S. sanctions violations by France's biggest bank, sources familiar with the matter say. (BNP-PARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Richard Leong, 730 words)

Stocks set for quarterly gains, yen at 5-week high

LONDON - Global stocks are on track for their fourth straight quarter of gains, aided by loose monetary policies from major central banks, although concerns about geopolitical developments and global economic health underpins the safe-haven yen. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Anirban Nag, 690 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX/OIL, moving shortly, by Anirban Nag, 750 words

- OIL/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anupam Chatterjee, 300 words)

ECB to wait for June measures to bite as inflation stays low

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation remains stuck at levels last seen during the 2009 recession and lending to companies and households contracted again, data shows, further highlighting the bloc's feeble economic state. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 615 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-M3/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

Bulgarian bank queues ease after reassurances

SOFIA - Bulgarians appear to have been reassured by messages from country's leaders and European Union that their savings are safe following last week's bank runs. (BULGARIA-CRISIS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/7 AM ET, by Gareth Jones and Angel Krasimirov, 700 words)

EXCLUSIVE & INSIGHT

Facebook scores record 1 bln interactions for World Cup

SAO PAULO - With 1 billion posts, likes and comments in just the first half of the World Cup, the soccer tournament is already the most talked-about event in Facebook Inc's decade-long history, data obtained by Reuters shows. (SOCCER-WORLD/FACEBOOK (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Esteban Israel, 345 words)

Google, Detroit diverge on road map for self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT - In 2012, a small team of Google Inc engineers and business staffers met with several of the world's largest car makers, to discuss partnerships to build self-driving cars. (GOOGLE-DETROIT/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic and Ben Klayman, 1,480 words)

INVESTMENT

Global M&A at seven-year high as big corporate deals return

NEW YORK - Investor support for large acquisitions and a desire to trump rivals in consolidating markets have led chief executives to strike big transactions so far in 2014, raising year-to-date global deal volumes to their highest level in seven years. (DEALS-M&A/, moved, by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis, 1,550 words)

+ See also:

- ASIAPAC-LEAGUETABLES/, moved, by Lawrence White, 700 words

Companies raise half a trillion dollars from share sales

LONDON - Companies around the world have raised almost half a trillion dollars by selling shares in 2014 so far - the highest total for the first half of a year since 2007, before the onset of the financial crisis, data shows. (ECM QUARTERLY, moved, Freya Berry, 600 words)

World investors see rates staying low, put faith in stocks

LONDON - Global investors put more money into stocks in June favouring the United States and Britain where economic recovery is gathering pace over other developed markets, a Reuters poll shows. (FUNDS POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 700 words)

+ See also:

- FUNDS-POLL/USA (POLL), moved, 300 words

- FUNDS-POLL/BRITAIN (POLL), moved, 300 words

- FUNDS-POLL/EUROPE (POLL), moved, 300 words

Global bank profits hit $920 bln as Chinese lenders boom

LONDON - China's top banks account for almost one-third of a record $920 billion of profits made by the world's top 1000 banks last year, showing their rise in power since the financial crisis, a survey shows. (BANKS-RANKINGS/CHINA, moved, 450 words)

ECONOMY

Jobs, cars seen cementing U.S. spring rebound

BRUSSELS - The United States can firmly consign its weather-beaten start to the year to history this week with June vehicle sales and jobs data expected to show a strong end to the second quarter. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 875 words)

British PM Cameron says: we can do business with Juncker

LONDON - Britain can do business with Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister David Cameron declare after failing to prevent EU leaders giving the Luxembourger the bloc's most powerful job in a defeat that could drive Britain closer to leaving the EU. (EU-BRITAIN/CAMERON (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn, 740 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 350 words

Any optimism over Russia misplaced as growth forecasts cut

MOSCOW - Recent positive trends in Russian industry and hopes of diplomatic progress in Ukraine have done nothing to lift gloomy economic forecasts for Russia, a Reuters poll shows. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush, 615 words)

India's Modi eyes first labour overhaul in decades

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set in motion the first major revamp in decades of India's archaic labour laws, part of a plan to revive the flagging economy, boost manufacturing and create millions of jobs. (INDIA-LABOUR/REFORMS, moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1,050 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-DEFENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 1,150 words

U.S. could dominate global light oil supply

NEW YORK - After decades of isolation, the United States is set to become a major player in the global trade of ultra light oil as recent government export approvals attract interest across the world. (OIL-EXPORTS/U.S., moved, by Edward McAllister, 900 words)

+ See also:

- OIL/PRICES (POLL), moved, by Anupam Chatterjee, 280 words

COMPANIES

Philips spins off lighting components businesses

AMSTERDAM - Philips is to merge its lighting components businesses into a separate unit worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) which may be listed - a major step in its ongoing strategy to refocus on healthcare and high-end lighting systems. (PHILIPS-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 550 words)

EU slashes mobile fees by half to help summer travellers

BRUSSELS - Surfing the Internet on mobile phones when travelling within the European Union will be 50 percent cheaper from Tuesday under EU-mandated cuts, in time for the summer holiday season. (EU-MOBILEROAMING/, moving shortly, by Julia Fioretti, 340 words)

BlackRock ETFs near $1 trln as loses market share to Vanguard

NEW YORK - Even as BlackRock Inc is set to amass $1 trillion in exchange-traded fund assets in its iShares business, U.S. retail investors increasingly prefer to send their money to low-cost leader Vanguard Group, highlighting a weak spot for the world's biggest money manager. (BLACKROCK-ISHARES/ETFS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ashley Lau, 1,035 words)

Carlyle, TPG's Healthscope listing extends Aussie IPO boom

SYDNEY - U.S. private equity giants TPG Capital and Carlyle Group aim to raise up to A$2.57 billion ($2.42 billion) by listing Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, in what is shaping up as the country's third-largest initial public offering. (AUSTRALIA-IPO/HEALTHSCOPE LTD (UPDATE 2,PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye, 655 words