TOP STORIES

U.S. job growth surges, boosting growth hopes for 2nd half

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment growth jumps in June and the unemployment rate declines to near a six-year low of 6.1 percent, effectively dispelling fears about the economy's health and underscoring its momentum heading into the second half of 2014. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 525 words)

ECB holds rates, faces grilling on new measures

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged at record lows, holding fire while it assesses the impact of a barrage of measures launched last month to pep up the flagging euro zone economy. (ECB-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel, 690 words)

Shares dip, dollar and U.S. bond yields rise on jobs data

LONDON - World shares dip from a record high and the dollar and U.S. bond yields climb as strong jobs data adds to bets that U.S. interest rates could soon be on the rise. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Euro zone business growth slows

LONDON - Euro zone firms expanded at their slowest rate in six months in June while cutting the prices they charge, surveys show, signalling business conditions remain tricky. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

INVESTMENT & REGULATION

A capital markets union could be next in EU's in-tray

LONDON - The European Union may tighten its grip over markets to fund higher economic growth in a move that could further stoke anti-EU sentiment in Britain, the bloc's largest financial centre. (EU-MARKETS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 940 words)

ECB to meet banks next week on health check disclosures

MILAN/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank (ECB) will brief Europe's banks next week on its plan for disclosing the results of a landmark asset quality review. (BANK-TESTS/DISCLOSURE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paola Arosio, Gianluca Semeraro and Eva Taylor, 420 words)

Global regulators launch study of securitisation market

LONDON - Global banking and market regulators will study whether they should intervene to revive securitisation, a market that bundles loans to raise funds and was tarnished in the financial crisis. (REGULATOR-MARKETS/ABS, moved, 270 words)

ECONOMY

Chance grows the UK will hike interest rates this year

LONDON - The Bank of England will not raise interest rates until early next year but the likelihood it pulls the trigger before then is growing, a Reuters poll finds. (BOE-RATES/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

German parliament approves 8.50 euros/hour minimum wage

BERLIN - Germany's lower house of parliament approves the introduction of a nationwide minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour, following a heated months-long debate between politicians and businesses who warns it will cost jobs. (GERMANY-MINIMUMWAGE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 565 words)

Swedish central bank surprises with deeper interest rate cut

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank slashes its key interest rate to 0.25 percent, more than forecast, as it eases monetary policy for the first time in seven months, saying inflation remains lower than expected. (SWEDEN-RIKSBANKEN/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Niklas Pollard and Daniel Dickson, 500 words)

Global food prices fall as cereal supply outlook

ROME - The outlook for world supplies of cereals and vegetable oils improves in June, contributing to the third straight monthly drop in global food prices, the United Nations' food agency says. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Spain sees lowest yields since 2006 on long-term debt sale

MADRID - Spain sells a 30-year bond at the lowest yield since 2006 and raises a total 4.51 billion euros ($6.14 billion) at an auction, although investor demand falls. (SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

China's petrochemicals imports now come under investigation

BEIJING - Chinese petrochemical imports have become the latest commodity financing tool to come under investigation for possible fraud, highlighting the risks from the widespread use of raw materials as collateral to raise loans and skirt credit restrictions. (CHINA-FINANCING/OIL, moved, by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua, 950 words)

COMPANIES

Abbvie presses case for Shire deal in discreet roadshow

LONDON - AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez has pressed the case for his $46 billion pursuit of drugmaker Shire in discreet meetings with shareholders in London this week and is now weighing his next move, according to people familiar with the matter. (SHIRE ABBVIE/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 400 words)

Volkswagen denies planning a bid for U.S. Paccar

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Volkswagen denies planning a bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar after analysts publish comments in a research note from a senior executive of German rival Daimler saying he has heard of such a plan. (VOLKSWAGEN-PACCAR/BERNHARD (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer, 455 words)

Zurich to take $300 mln hit after selling Russian unit

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance Group says it will take a hit of around $300 million to net income after selling its Russian retail business to the OLMA Group, part of the insurer's strategy to shed underperforming units. (ZURICH INS GROUP-INCOME/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Balfour Beatty shares slump on engineering profit warning

LONDON - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty says it will take another 35 million pound ($60 million) hit to profits after trading in its mechanical and electrical engineering division deteriorates. (BALFOUR-BEATTY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 470 words)