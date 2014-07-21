Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Ukraine nerves send European shares lower

LONDON - European stock markets lose more ground, with optimism over U.S. corporate results drowned out by concern over the situation in Ukraine and the potential for growth-sapping sanctions. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 635 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly and Megan Davies, 800 words

European sanctions on Russia seen limited despite tough talk

BRUSSELS - For all the tough talk, Europe is not likely to punish Russia over last week's downing of an airliner over Ukraine beyond speeding up the imposition of already agreed individual sanctions when the bloc's foreign ministers meet on Tuesday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved, by Barbara Lewis, 860 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-EXXON MOBIL, moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Gwladys Fouche, 675 words

Tesco ditches CEO for Unilever man after profit warning

LONDON - Tesco is to ditch chief executive Philip Clarke and replace him with a turnaround specialist from Unilever, ending a disastrous three year reign as Britain's biggest retailer warned it would again miss profit forecasts. (TESCO-CEO/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by James Davey and Martinne Geller, 985 words)

Philips sees higher H2 core profit on cost cuts

AMSTERDAM - Philips says it expects its core profit to rise in the second half of the year after cost-cutting measures, but said 2014 would still be a challenging. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde and Thomas Escritt, 560 words)

INSIGHT

Citi's Banamex, regulator clash over who key in loan fraud

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK - Preliminary findings of a probe by Citigroup's Mexican unit, Banamex, into how it lost more than $500 million in a corporate loan fraud differ markedly from the results of a separate investigation by the Mexican banking regulator. (CITIGROUP/MEXICO (INSIGHT), moved, by Elinor Comlay, Alexandra Alper and David Henry, 890 words)

ECONOMY

Bundesbank sees German economy stagnating in second quarter

FRANKFURT - The German economy probably stagnated in the second quarter in the face of geopolitical concerns, the Bundesbank says, highlighting the risk that conflicts on the rim of Europe derail the bloc's recovery. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul Carrel, 500 words)

Germany urges euro zone to reform, not rely on ECB for help

MADRID/PARIS - Germany's finance minister and central bank chief press euro zone governments to pass reforms to shape up their economies rather than rely on the European Central Bank for help. (ECB-POLICYMAKERS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Paul Day and Leigh Thomas, 685 words)

UK offers more workers choice to cash in pension savings

LONDON - Britain will give more workers a choice to cash in their pension savings, the government says, expanding reforms set out earlier this year that hit insurers' share prices. (BRITAIN-PENSIONS/REFORM (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken and William James, 800 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 200 words

"Europe's got talent", or how not to fill top EU jobs

BRUSSELS - If "Europe's Got Talent" were a television show, it would have been taken off the screen years ago as a slow-motion contest rigged to reward mediocrity. (EU-COMMISSION/TALENT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,075 words)

China's rich look abroad as home prices fall

BEIJING - Rattled by falling home prices, some of the wealthiest Chinese are paring their property investments and turning to private equity or overseas holiday homes, a sign of fading hopes that the once red-hot market can bounce back any time soon. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 1,000 words)

Yemen struggles towards fuel reform as finances crumble

SANAA/DUBAI - A clampdown on state spending was an effort by Yemen's government this month to win public support before its biggest economic reform in years: higher fuel prices. But an angry public may not be won over. (YEMEN-ECONOMY/, moved, by Yara Bayoumy and Martin Dokoupil, 1,015 words)

COMPANIES

Halliburton sees improved margins in North America

Halliburton, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, says margins in North America will approach 20 percent in the current quarter, signalling a industry-wide recovery in the region after a two-year slump. (HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 365 words)

Amplats to sell strike-hit South Africa mines

JOHANNESBURG - World number-one platinum producer Anglo American Platinum is to sell a swathe of its most labour-intensive South African mines after a five-month strike shattered its hopes of ever making them profitable. (ANGLO PLATINUM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 600 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-PLATINUM/UNIONS, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 930 words

Severstal sells US steel plants to AK steel, Steel Dynamics

LONDON/MOSCOW - Russia's Severstal says it has agreed to sell its two U.S. steel plants for $2.3 billion, withdrawing from the U.S. market at a time of rising tension between Russia and the West and turning its focus to its domestic business. (SEVERSTAL-USA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Maria Kiselyova, 755 words)

Portugal's embattled BES says it will appoint financial advisor

LISBON - Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES) is appointing a special financial advisor to help it raise capital to cope with large debts at the bank's founding family. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Axel Bugge, 500 words)

Julius Baer expects to settle US tax case in months

ZURICH - Julius Baer expects to strike a deal with U.S. authorities in a matter of months to settle a criminal investigation into the Swiss bank's role in helping wealthy Americans evade their taxes, its chief executive says. (JULIUS BAER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 745 words)

A Fox-Time Warner deal would give Murdoch new heft in China

Rupert Murdoch's plan to buy Time Warner will help the Twenty-First Century Fox chairman make larger inroads in China, a fast-growing market that media moguls are finding hard to crack. (TIMEWARNER-FOX/INTERNATIONAL (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ronald Grover, 950 words)

Huawei's H1 revenue up 19 pct year-on-year at $22 bln

TAIPEI - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No. 2 telecom equipment maker, says it will achieve sustainable growth in 2014 after posting a 19 percent jump in first-half revenue to 135.8 billion yuan ($21.88 billion). (HUAWEI TECH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Hasbro boosted by foreign sales, demand for action toys

Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reports an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue on strong demand for its action toys based on "Transformers" movies and Marvel Comics' characters, and a jump in international sales. (HASBROINC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)