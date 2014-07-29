Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

US regulators look into UBS, Deutsche Bank speed trading

FRANKFURT/ZURICH - Germany's Deutsche Bank and Switzerland's UBS say they are caught up in an inquiry by U.S. regulators, who are looking into whether broker-run stock exchanges give an unfair advantage to high-frequency traders. (BANKS-REGULATOR/INVESTIGATION (WRAPUP 1), moved, 465 words)

+ See also:

- DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 550 words)

- UBS-AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved 500 words

EU seeks to forge deal on economic sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS - EU diplomats meet to hammer out a deal on the bloc's first sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, increasing the pressure on President Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak, 700 words)

BP profit jumps but warns of Russia sanctions impact

LONDON - Oil and gas producer BP reports a sharp rise in second quarter profits but warns that further Western sanctions on Russia could harm its business there and its relationship with Russian state oil company Rosneft. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ron Bousso, 740 words)

China rally, Russia respite lifts shares as focus on U.S.

LONDON - World shares hover just below all-time highs as investors draw encouragement from a rally in Chinese markets and beaten-down Russian stocks enjoy some respite after three days of heavy selling. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 815 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 450 words

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Goldman unit eyes China foray amid metals financing scandal

NEW YORK/SYDNEY/LONDON - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's metals warehousing unit is exploring its first foray into China, and privately held C Steinweg has expanded capacity there, sources said, as a financing scandal in a major Chinese port fuels a scramble for market share. (CHINA-WAREHOUSING/GOLDMAN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Josephine Mason, Melanie Burton and Susan Thomas, 825 words)

+ See also:

- IRONORE-GLOBAL/SQUEEZE, moved, 770 words

Jaded Argentines brace for looming debt default

BUENOS AIRES - Factory owner Norberto Garcia was poised to launch a series of new toys this year after grafting hard for the past decade to rebuild his business following Argentina's 2001-2002 economic crash and debt default. Instead, he's hunkering down for a possible second default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Eliana Raszewski and Richard Lough, 1,195 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-DEBT/HOLDOUTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Daniel Bases, 1,245 words

Gold, diamonds feed C. African religious violence

NDASSIMA, Central African Republic - Three young rebels, their AK47s propped against wooden stools in the afternoon heat, guard the entrance to the giant Ndassima goldmine carved deep into a forested hilltop in Central African Republic. (CENTRALAFRICA-RESOURCES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Daniel Flynn, 1,545 words)

ECONOMY

Spain to revise economic growth forecasts for 2014, 2015

MADRID - The Spanish government plans to revise its growth forecasts for this year and next, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says, in the latest display of confidence in the strength of the economic recovery after a prolonged slump. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

UK mortgage approvals turn around, jump 8 pct

LONDON - British mortgage approvals rose for the first time in five months in June, suggesting lenders are getting back into their stride after the introduction of more stringent tests for borrowers earlier this year. (BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Tess Little, 560 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 265 words

U.S. judge order seizure of Kurdish crude cargo near Texas

HOUSTON - Acting on a request from Iraq, a U.S. judge orders U.S. Marshals Service to seize cargo of Kurdish oil from tanker off the coast of Texas, court filings show. (USA-IRAQ/KURDISHOIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Terry Wade and Supriya Kurane, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Klepierre to buy Corio, creating $13 bln property group

PARIS/ AMSTERDAM - French shopping mall operator Klepierre is to buy Dutch group Corio for an agreed 7.2 billion euros ($9.7 billion) including debt, in a move it says will create Europe's biggest pure-play retail property company. (KLEPIERRE-CORIO/MERGERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anthony Deutsch and James Regan, 450 words)

Pfizer beats forecasts as oncology drugs grow

Pfizer Inc, which in May officially abandons its bid to buy British rival AstraZeneca Plc, reports higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by growing sales of its cancer medicines. (PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 175 words)

+ See also:

- MERCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 145 words

China regulator announces anti-monopoly probe of Microsoft

BEIJING - A Chinese regulator says it is conducting an anti-monopoly investigation into Microsoft Corp over its Windows operating system, in the latest in a growing number of competition probes that have unnerved Western firms in China. (MICROSOFT-CHINA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Carsten, 970 words)

Renault profit gain fails to avert cash disappointment

PARIS - Renault makes progress towards a core profitability goal as cost-cutting helps to counter currency headwinds in the first half, the French carmaker says, but sales and cash flow suffer ahead of the replacement of key models. (RENAULT SA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost, 535 words)

+ See also:

- HONDA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 550 words

- GKN/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 575 words

- MICHELIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words

Next raises profit forecast and shows up M&S

LONDON - British clothing retailer Next raises its guidance for annual sales and profit for the second time in three months after another strong quarter in stark contrast to rival Marks & Spencer's recent performance. (NEXT-UK-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 355 words)

Orange investment helps ward off low-cost rivals in France

PARIS - Telecoms operator Orange's investment in faster fibre and mobile broadband networks in its French home market has started to pay off, as its high-end focus insulates it from cut- price fixed plans offered by rival Bouygues. (ORANGESA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 690 words)