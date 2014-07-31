Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU poised to implement tough new Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS - The European Union formally adopts tough new sanctions to halt arms sales and choke off funding to Russia over Moscow's support for Ukraine's rebels. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis and Martin Santa, 700 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL (POLL), moved, by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova, 600 words)

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-LUKOIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk, 300 words

Reserves give Russia breathing space as more sanctions loom

LONDON/MOSCOW - Russia's $472 billion of reserves and near $1.5 trillion of assets overall should give the country two to three years of breathing space before things start to get dicey. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-RESERVES, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Marc Jones and Lidia Kelly, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words

Portugal's BES edges closer to state aid as investors baulk

LISBON/LONDON - Banco Espirito Santo's hopes of raising capital without taking state aid suffers a major blow as investors take fright at massive losses and revelations of potential illegal activity at Portugal's largest listed bank. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip, 640 words)

+ See also:

- PORTUGAL-BES/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 370 words

Argentina defaults but investors see eventual deal possible

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina defaults for the second time in 12 years after last-ditch talks with what it calls "vulture" creditors fails, though debt insurance prices suggest investors believe a deal could eventually be reached. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Sarah Marsh, 1,020 words)

+ See also:

- CARREFOUR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

European shares sink again, dollar holds strong

LONDON - Doubts about the health of the European economy again dominate trade on its major stock markets after a cautious message from the U.S. Federal Reserve does little to deter the dollar's charge to 10-month highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

World investors load up on stocks, Europe leads way

LONDON - Global investors bought more stocks in July than at any point in more than two years, spearheaded by a push into Europe and growing confidence in the continent's economic recovery, a Reuters poll shows. (FUNDS POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 645 words)

+ See also:

- FUNDS-POLL/EUROPE, moved, by Andrew Winterbottom, 350 words

- FUNDS-POLL/BRITAIN (POLL), moved, by Yousra Elbagir, 365 words

European court rules Russia must pay Yukos holders $2.6 bln

MOSCOW/STRASBOURG - Europe's top human rights court awards shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in damages, a new blow to Russia days after some of the former oil company's shareholders won $50 billion in The Hague. (RUSSIA-YUKOS/ECHR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Megan Davies, Vladimir Soldatkin and Gilbert Reilhac, 500 words)

INSIGHT

European regulators train sights on Google's mobile software

BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO - European regulators are preparing what could be a stern challenge to Google Inc's mobile software business in the coming months after a nearly four-year investigation into the company's Web search practices left rivals and European politicians dissatisfied. (GOOGLE-EUROPE/ANDROID (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Alexei Oreskovic, 1,160 words)

ECONOMY

Falling prices on radar as euro inflation drops again

BRUSSELS - Annual inflation in the euro zone falls in July to its lowest since the height of the financial crisis in 2009, keeping the risk of deflation on policymakers' radar but unlikely to spur the European Central Bank into further policy action. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 615 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 435 words

US jobless claims up, but four-week average hits 8-year low

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, but the underlying trend points to a continuing strengthening of labour market conditions. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/COSTS, moved, 300 words

British consumer morale and housing market cool in July

LONDON - British consumer morale dips for the first time in six months in July and house prices stagnate, adding to signs that Britain's rapid economic recovery is cooling slightly. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, by Andy Bruce and Tess Little, 600 words)

US says hopeful of WTO deal with India as deadline nears

NEW DELHI/SYDNEY - The United States says it is hopeful that differences between India and much of the rest of the world over a major trade agreement could be resolved in time, with only hours remaining before the deal has to be signed. (INDIA-TRADE/WTO (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Matt Siegel, 800 words)

Consumer cash to help France, but industry, housing weigh

PARIS - French consumer spending could give a slight boost to the economy in the second quarter after it posted no growth at all in the first, but industry and housing look set to cap any rise to just above zero. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 770 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-REALESTATE/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 1,100 words

China should set less ambitious 2015 growth target - IMF

BEIJING - China should set an economic growth target of 6.5-7 percent for 2015 and refrain from stimulus measures unless the economy threatens to slow sharply from that level, the International Monetary Fund says. (CHINA-ECONOMY/IMF (UPDATE 2), moved, 830 words)

COMPANIES

Swedish drugs firm Meda buys Rottapharm for $3.1 bln

STOCKHOLM - Swedish drug firm Meda says it has agreed to buy Rottapharm for $3.1 billion in a deal that will boost its profitability and emerging market presence just weeks after the Italian firm scrapped its flotation plans. (MEDA-ROTTAPHARM/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 670 words)

Shell quarterly profit beats forecasts despite impairments

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell Plc reports a 33 percent increase in quarterly earnings, beating analyst forecasts despite impairments of almost $2 billion after producing more liquids and selling at higher prices. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alex Lawler, 380 words)

+ See also:

- EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

- BG GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ron Bousso, 580 words

BNP clients shrug off sanctions case as fine delivers loss

PARIS - BNP Paribas' capital markets business grew by a fifth in the second quarter - a signal clients have shrugged off the U.S. sanctions-busting affair that tipped France's biggest bank into second-quarter loss. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Andrew Callus and Matthias Blamont, 550 words)

+ See also:

- BNP-CUOMO/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,340 words

- SANTANDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 700 words

- LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 580 words

AstraZeneca raises forecasts after seeing off Pfizer

LONDON - AstraZeneca raises its sales and earnings forecasts for the year on Thursday, showing resilience after seeing off a $118 billion takeover approach from rival Pfizer two months ago. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 780 words)

+ See also:

- SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), move, by Natalie Huet, 750 words

UK fraud prosecutor settles $500 mln Tchenguiz damages claim

LONDON - Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has averted a 300 million pound ($500 million) damages claim for its botched investigation into the Tchenguiz brothers, securing a second out-of-court settlement and closing an embarrassing chapter in its history. (BRITAIN-SETTLEMENT/TCHENGUIZ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kirstin Ridley, 500 words)

Credit Suisse says probed by regulators about dark pools

ZURICH - Swiss bank Credit Suisse becomes the latest major European bank to say it has been caught up in an investigation into alternative trading venues known as dark pools. (BANKS-REGULATOR/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Siemens warns of challenges ahead for energy business

FRANKFURT - Germany's Siemens warns its energy business faces challenges in the coming quarters as it reports fiscal third-quarter core profit that fell short of expectations. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan, 640 words)

Adidas cut targets due to Russia, golf weakness

BERLIN - German sportswear company Adidas says it will scale back plans to expand in Russia and overhaul its golf business, as problems in both areas forced it to cut its outlook for 2014 and say targets it had set for 2015 are no longer achievable (ADIDAS-WARNING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

VW profit dented by ailing core brand

BERLIN - Volkswagen posts a lower second-quarter operating profit as a plunge in earnings at its core passenger-car division outweighed gains by premium brand Audi. (VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 500 words)

Diageo earnings fall on weakness in emerging markets

LONDON - Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks maker by sales, posts weaker-than-expected earnings, hurt by a slowdown in China and volatility in other emerging markets. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 570 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-BEER/, moved, 380 words

- ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 350 words

Hackers can tap USB devices in new attacks, researcher warns

BOSTON - USB devices such as mice, keyboards and thumb-drives can be used to hack into personal computers in a potential new class of attacks that evade all known security protections, a top computer researcher reveals. (CYBERSECURITY-USB/ATTACK, PIX), moved, by Jim Finkle, 729 words)