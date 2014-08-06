UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
TOP STORIES
Russia, weak data weigh on nervous Europe
LONDON - European stocks fall while nervous investors take refuge in high-rated bonds as Russia amasses troops on its border with Ukraine, raising concerns among western powers that it could invade. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by John Geddie, 750 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
Italy's economy slips back into recession
ROME - Italy slid into recession for the third time since 2008 in the second quarter, underlining the chronic weakness of the euro zone's No.3 economy and pressuring Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to complete promised reforms. (ITALY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Scherer and James Mackenzie, 765 words)
German orders suffer sharpest fall in almost three years
BERLIN - German industrial orders fell in June at their steepest rate since September 2011 as euro zone demand weakened and bulk orders were below average, suggesting output in Europe's largest economy will have a weak start to the third quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 565 words)
Standard Chartered in firing line of NY regulator again
LONDON - Standard Chartered Plc has warned it faces another fine from New York's financial regulator for problems related to detecting transactions vulnerable to money laundering, piling more pressure on the Asia-focused bank and its bosses. (STANDARDCHARTERED RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 850 words)
ECONOMY
Russian banks in euro zone could face curbs on ECB borrowing
FRANKFURT - Major Russian banks active in the euro zone could face caps or even exclusion from borrowing from the European Central Bank as the ECB examines how European sanctions against Moscow affect its operations (ECB-RUSSIA/SANCTIONS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 670 words)
+ See also:
- UNICREDIT-BANKAUSTRIA/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 610 words
Draghi, Juncker hold constructive talks on European economy
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi holds talks with incoming European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, against the backdrop of a debate among euro zone policymakers about their fiscal rules. (EUROPE-ECB/, moved, 320 words)
UK house prices surge again but industrial data disappoints
LONDON - Consumers continue to power Britain's economy last month as house prices surge and car sales boom, although weak industrial output figures for June are a reminder that a truly balanced recovery still looks a way off. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moving shortly, by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 565 words)
Britain energy market abuse penalties to include jail terms
LONDON - The British government has proposed penalties including potential prison terms for people who manipulate the gas and electricity markets. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/PENALTIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nina Chestney, 375 words)
Reuters August foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand as well as Latin American currencies. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
COMPANIES
Deutsche Telekom's exit strategy from U.S. in doubt
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom faces a decision as to whether to stay or go from the United States now that its preferred exit strategy of selling T-Mobile US to its bigger rival Sprint has crashed into a regulatory wall. (TMOBILE-SPRINTCORP/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze, 840 words)
"Game of Thrones," other HBO shows boost Time Warner results
Time Warner Inc reports a 3 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by the popularity of "Game of Thrones" and other shows on its HBO network. (TIME WARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
+ See also:
- TIMEWARNER-FOX/ARBS (DEALTALK), moved, by David Gaffen, 715 words
- DISHNETWORK/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
Walgreen to keep U.S. tax domicile as buys Alliance Boots
U.S. retailer Walgreen Co won't use a full takeover of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain Alliance Boots to move its domicile overseas, it says, following fierce criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home. (WALGREEN-ALLIANCEBOOTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 860 words)
+ See also:
- WALGREEN-TAXES/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh and Olivia Oran, 920 words
Samsung, Apple call end to patents war outside U.S.
SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc say they have agreed to drop all patent litigation outside the United States, scaling down a protracted legal battle between the smartphone rivals. (SAMSUNG ELEC-APPLE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine, 855 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-APPLE/, moved, 230 words
ING eyes higher shareholder payout as loan growth surges
LONDON - ING shareholders will get double the dividend expected in 2015 if the European Central Bank's landmark bank tests do not produce upsets for the Dutch banking giant, its chief financial officer says. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 750 words)
Wells Fargo loosens standards for jumbo mortgages
NEW YORK - Wells Fargo & Co has relaxed its standards for loans for some high-priced homes as the largest U.S. mortgage lender tries to combat an industry-wide drop in mortgage volumes. (WELLS FAR-MORTGAGES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Peter Rudegeair, 675 words)
Low claims help lift reinsurer profit in tough market
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Fewer natural disasters give a welcome boost to earnings at the world's No.2 and 3 reinsurers Swiss Re and Hannover Re in the second quarter, against a background of intense price competition within the sector that are keeping shares under pressure. (REINSURERS-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alice Baghdjian and Jonathan Gould, 400 words)
+ See also:
- LEGAL GENERAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Richa Naidu, 540 words
Du Plessis to chair SABMiller in addition to Rio Tinto
LONDON - SABMiller Plc has appointed Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis as an independent director with plans for him to become chairman of the brewer next year. (SABMILLER-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne by Geller, 640 words)
Telecom Italia mulls Brazil options
MILAN - Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia says it will examine its strategic options in Brazil, which could signal the potential for an acquisition that will rival its top investor Telefonica. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-VIMPELCOM/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts