TOP STORIES

Russia, weak data weigh on nervous Europe

LONDON - European stocks fall while nervous investors take refuge in high-rated bonds as Russia amasses troops on its border with Ukraine, raising concerns among western powers that it could invade. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by John Geddie, 750 words)

Italy's economy slips back into recession

ROME - Italy slid into recession for the third time since 2008 in the second quarter, underlining the chronic weakness of the euro zone's No.3 economy and pressuring Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to complete promised reforms. (ITALY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Scherer and James Mackenzie, 765 words)

German orders suffer sharpest fall in almost three years

BERLIN - German industrial orders fell in June at their steepest rate since September 2011 as euro zone demand weakened and bulk orders were below average, suggesting output in Europe's largest economy will have a weak start to the third quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 565 words)

Standard Chartered in firing line of NY regulator again

LONDON - Standard Chartered Plc has warned it faces another fine from New York's financial regulator for problems related to detecting transactions vulnerable to money laundering, piling more pressure on the Asia-focused bank and its bosses. (STANDARDCHARTERED RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 850 words)

ECONOMY

Russian banks in euro zone could face curbs on ECB borrowing

FRANKFURT - Major Russian banks active in the euro zone could face caps or even exclusion from borrowing from the European Central Bank as the ECB examines how European sanctions against Moscow affect its operations (ECB-RUSSIA/SANCTIONS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 670 words)

Draghi, Juncker hold constructive talks on European economy

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi holds talks with incoming European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, against the backdrop of a debate among euro zone policymakers about their fiscal rules. (EUROPE-ECB/, moved, 320 words)

UK house prices surge again but industrial data disappoints

LONDON - Consumers continue to power Britain's economy last month as house prices surge and car sales boom, although weak industrial output figures for June are a reminder that a truly balanced recovery still looks a way off. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moving shortly, by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 565 words)

Britain energy market abuse penalties to include jail terms

LONDON - The British government has proposed penalties including potential prison terms for people who manipulate the gas and electricity markets. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/PENALTIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nina Chestney, 375 words)

Reuters August foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand as well as Latin American currencies. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Telekom's exit strategy from U.S. in doubt

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom faces a decision as to whether to stay or go from the United States now that its preferred exit strategy of selling T-Mobile US to its bigger rival Sprint has crashed into a regulatory wall. (TMOBILE-SPRINTCORP/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze, 840 words)

"Game of Thrones," other HBO shows boost Time Warner results

Time Warner Inc reports a 3 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by the popularity of "Game of Thrones" and other shows on its HBO network. (TIME WARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Walgreen to keep U.S. tax domicile as buys Alliance Boots

U.S. retailer Walgreen Co won't use a full takeover of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain Alliance Boots to move its domicile overseas, it says, following fierce criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home. (WALGREEN-ALLIANCEBOOTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 860 words)

Samsung, Apple call end to patents war outside U.S.

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc say they have agreed to drop all patent litigation outside the United States, scaling down a protracted legal battle between the smartphone rivals. (SAMSUNG ELEC-APPLE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine, 855 words)

ING eyes higher shareholder payout as loan growth surges

LONDON - ING shareholders will get double the dividend expected in 2015 if the European Central Bank's landmark bank tests do not produce upsets for the Dutch banking giant, its chief financial officer says. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 750 words)

Wells Fargo loosens standards for jumbo mortgages

NEW YORK - Wells Fargo & Co has relaxed its standards for loans for some high-priced homes as the largest U.S. mortgage lender tries to combat an industry-wide drop in mortgage volumes. (WELLS FAR-MORTGAGES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Peter Rudegeair, 675 words)

Low claims help lift reinsurer profit in tough market

ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Fewer natural disasters give a welcome boost to earnings at the world's No.2 and 3 reinsurers Swiss Re and Hannover Re in the second quarter, against a background of intense price competition within the sector that are keeping shares under pressure. (REINSURERS-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alice Baghdjian and Jonathan Gould, 400 words)

Du Plessis to chair SABMiller in addition to Rio Tinto

LONDON - SABMiller Plc has appointed Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis as an independent director with plans for him to become chairman of the brewer next year. (SABMILLER-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne by Geller, 640 words)

Telecom Italia mulls Brazil options

MILAN - Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia says it will examine its strategic options in Brazil, which could signal the potential for an acquisition that will rival its top investor Telefonica. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words)

