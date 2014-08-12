Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German investor sentiment seen falling for 8th month

MANNHEIM - German analyst and investor morale plunges to its lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years as the crisis in Ukraine takes its toll, a survey shows, suggesting that Europe's largest economy is running out of steam. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ZEW (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eva Taylor, 500 words)

European stocks fall back as Ukraine tension grows

LONDON - Crude oil hits a nine-month low as ample supply outweighs concern that violence in the Middle East could disrupt output, easing the impact on investors of a fall in some European shares blamed on crisis in Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Germany seeks charges against Deutsche Bank co-CEO - sources

FRANKFURT - German prosecutors are seeking charges against Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and several former executives at the bank in connection with the long-running Kirch bankruptcy case, legal sources say. (DEUTSCHEBANK-FITSCHEN (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Joern Poltz and Kathrin Jones, 600 words)

Stagnating France heads towards fiscal targets miss

PARIS - France's top officials are preparing the ground for another failure to meet fiscal targets, using weak growth and inflation to seek leniency from their European partners. (FRANCE-ECONOMY, moved, by Ingrid Melander, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Funds turn gumshoe as forensic short-selling pays off

LONDON - Fund managers are increasingly turning to investigative tactics, detailed accounting analysis and corporate sleuthing in a bid to uncover skeletons in company closets that can offer an investment edge in a low-yield world. (STOCKS-HEDGEFUNDS/FORENSICS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Russian economic growth steady in Q2 but recession looms

MOSCOW - Russia appears for now to have escaped an economic contraction, but recession is still likely in the second half of the year as western sanctions over Ukraine bite, analysts warn. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/), moved, by Jason Bush, 500 words)

Ukraine moves towards passing law for Russia sanctions

KIEV/BRUSSELS - The Ukrainian parliament backs the first reading of a bill to impose sanctions on Russian companies and individuals supporting and financing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and has raised concerns in Europe about energy supplies from Russia. (CRISIS-UKRAINE/SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Pavel Polityuk and Barbara Lewis, 440 words)

COMPANIES

Novo Banco to take on BES's Angolan loans - Bank of Portugal

LISBON - The healthy bank carved out of Portugal's heavily indebted Banco Espirito Santo will assume BES's 3 billion euros credit line to a troubled Angolan subsidiary but take provisions for losing the entire amount, the Bank of Portugal says. (PORTUGAL-BES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 340 words)

OMV profit drops as Libya crisis pushes up costs

VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV's underlying operating profit halves in second quarter as an ongoing crisis in Libya forces it to raise production in higher-cost countries. (OMV-RESULTS (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)

Serco chief confident he can turn around company's fortunes

LONDON - The new boss of Britain's Serco says he is confident his sweeping changes will help restore the troubled outsourcer's fortunes, after a disastrous first-half of trading in which profits tumbled 59 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 500 words)

Henkel sees turmoil in Russia, currencies hurting growth

FRANKFURT - German consumer goods group Henkel forecasts a tough six months ahead with political turmoil in Russia, its fourth-largest market, and volatile exchange rates hurting sales. (HENKEL-KGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, VIDEO), moved, 400 words)

Treasury Wine set for radical overhaul under KKR-led bid

HONG KONG - A KKR & Co-led takeover of Australia's Treasury Wine Estates would likely lead to a long and drastic overhaul, resulting in a much smaller but more profitable company, bankers familiar with the matter say. (TREASURY-WINE-KKR/ (DEALTALK, PICTURE), moved, by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred, 800 words)

IPO fever converts stock market casino into lottery

SHANGHAI - Rampant speculation has returned to plague Chinese listings, underlining the difficult task authorities have in driving speculators out of the IPO market before granting it a "decisive" role in pricing new issues. (MARKETS-CHINA/DEBT, moved, 800 words)