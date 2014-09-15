Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares buoyed by talk of bid for brewer; oil struggles

LONDON - European stock markets ride out a rough morning to move higher, recovering some poise at the start of a week likely to be dominated by a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Scotland's vote on whether to leave the United Kingdom. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Patrick Graham, 745 words)

Four generations on, Heineken family still in charge

BRUSSELS - Four generations down from the founding father of Heineken, the brewing family shows no signs of wanting to relinquish control of the world's third largest beer maker even after an approach by rival SABMiller. (HEINEKEN-M&A/FAMILY, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)

+ See also:

- SABMILLER-M&A/ANHEUSERBUSCHINBEV (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

Alibaba to boost IPO size on "overwhelming" demand - sources

HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to increase the size of its U.S. initial public offering because of "overwhelming" investor demand, people familiar with the deal says. (ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau, 630 words)

+ See also:

- ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/XIE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Gerry Shih and Matthew Miller, 1,500 words

- ALIBABA-IPO/NASDAQ (INSIGHT), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and John McCrank, 740 words

Economists dial down China forecasts after weak August data

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Data showing that the Chinese economy quickly lost steam in August causes some economists to trim their 2014 growth forecasts for the country. (CHINA/ECONOMY-FORECASTS, moved, 500 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Reuters quarterly money market rates and bond yields poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed around 40 fixed income strategists on the outlook for sovereign bond yields in the U.S., Britain, euro zone, Japan, Canada and Australia. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

Investors team up to find path through risky dark pools

LONDON - Stock investors who recognise the risks of trading in anonymous "dark pools" but are unwilling to spurn them have found an alternative: club together. (INVESTMENT-DARKPOOLS/, moved, by Lionel Laurent, 940 words)

Commodities brace for more woe ahead of Fed rate decision

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - Major commodity markets, many already trading near multi-year lows, can face more pressure should the U.S. Federal Reserve fuel fresh gains in the U.S. currency, weighing on dollar-priced raw materials. (COMMODITIES-MARKETS/DOLLAR, moved, 700 words)

INSIGHT

EU legal fog lets Scots bank on politics to keep them in

BRUSSELS - If Scots vote for independence, it will be in part because they believe assurances that their small Atlantic peninsula can quit the United Kingdom without ever leaving the secure embrace of the European Union. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/EU (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1,780 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CAMERON, moved, 250 words

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CHINA, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 610 words

Startups go Dutch for new era of manufacturing

AMSTERDAM - Most tech startups focus on software. In the Netherlands, a handful of young companies are trying to change manufacturing. Some are taking the principles of what's known as the sharing economy pioneered by car-poolers like Lyft or room-sharer Airbnb, and applying them to the way things are made. (EUROPE-STARTUPS/MAKERS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, by Sara Ledwith, moved, 1,500 words)

ECONOMY

Sanctions will freeze big foreign oil projects in Russia

MOSCOW - Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow will bring an abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge Arctic and shale oil reserves and complicate financing of existing Russian projects from the Caspian Sea to Iraq and Ghana. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OIL, moved, by Olesya Astakhova, Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, 885 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moving shortly, 625 words

OECD slashes growth forecasts, urges aggressive ECB action

PARIS - The OECD slashes its growth forecasts for major developed economies, urging much more aggressive ECB stimulus to ward off the risk of deflation in a subdued euro zone. (OECD-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 700 words)

Euro zone trade surplus rises in July on growing exports

BRUSSELS - The euro zone's trade surplus rose year-on-year in July as exports grew faster than imports, pointing to a positive contribution to economic growth at the start of the third quarter, the European Union's Statistics office data shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 305 words)

Israel FinMin chops 2014 growth estimate to 2.4 pct

JERUSALEM - Israel's Finance Ministry lowers its 2014 and 2015 economic growth estimates due to effects of the 50-day Gaza war with Palestinian militant group Hamas and a weaker global environment, a ministry source says. (ISRAEL-ECONOMY/FINMIN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Steven Scheer, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Santander's Ana Botin affirms bank's strategy, dividend

SANTANDER - Ana Botin, the new chairwoman of Santander, tells shareholders she will defend the legacy of her father at the helm of the euro zone's biggest bank and says priorities include maintaining a prudent strategy and dividend policy. (SANTANDER-BOTIN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Jesús Aguado, 350 words)

TUI Travel, TUI AG reach agreement on $8.4 bln merger

LONDON - Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and majority owner TUI AG have agreed the terms of a merger, creating a the world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value of 6.5 billion euros ($8.42 billion). (TUI TRAVEL-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

Apple medical trials shed light on how HealthKit will work

SAN FRANCISCO - Two prominent U.S. hospitals are preparing to launch trials with diabetics and chronic disease patients using Apple Inc's HealthKit, offering a glimpse of how the iPhone maker's ambitious take on healthcare will work in practice. (APPLE-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Christina Farr, 745 words)

Danaher to buy Nobel Biocare for $2.2 bln

ZURICH - U.S. healthcare group Danaher Corp is to buy Switzerland's Nobel Biocare Holding AG for an agreed $2.2 billion to become the world's biggest player in a dental implants market benefiting from a recovering global economy. (NOBEL BIOCARE M&A/DANAHER (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 750 words)

Cognizant to buy IT services provider TriZetto for $2.7 bln

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp says it will buy healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion from private equity firm Apax Partners, its largest deal ever. (TRIZETTO-M&A/COGNIZANT TECH (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)

Denmark's TDC to buy Norway's cable firm Get As for $2.2 bln

COPENHAGEN - Danish telecom operator TDC has agreed to buy Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, trimming this year's dividend payout as a result, it says. (TDC-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen, 570 words)

European reinsurers see slowing price falls, new markets

ZURICH/MONACO - Major European reinsurers put a brave face on the outlook for an increasingly crowded business, seeing a slowing decline in prices and new opportunities in some markets. (REINSURANCE-OUTLOOK/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Joshua Franklin and Jonathan Gould, 430 words)

Air France pilots' strike halts flights and hits shares

PARIS/FRANKFURT - Pilots at Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM begin a one-week strike at the French arm of the business over plans to cut costs, halting more than half of its flights and sending the group's shares down more than 3 percent. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Natalie Huet and Kirsti Knolle, 470 words)

Tough time to sell Ukraine president's candy empire

LONDON - A chance to buy the candy empire of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is the kind of opportunity in a fast-growing market that would normally have multinational confectioners - like Nestle or Cadbury's parent Mondelez - drooling at the prospect. (UKRAINE-CRISIS\CHOCOLATE, moved, by Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies, 760 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TELECOMUNICATIONS, moved, by Maria Kiselyova and Pavel Polityuk, 850 words

Nissan faces battery plant cuts as electric car hopes fade

PARIS - Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is preparing to cut battery manufacturing, people familiar with the matter say, in a new reversal on electric cars that has reopened deep divisions with alliance partner Renault. (RENAULT SA-NISSAN/BATTERIES (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,400 words)