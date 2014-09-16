Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World stocks hit 1-month low, caution ahead of Fed

LONDON - Global shares hit a one-month low as investors refrain from placing strong bets before a Fed meeting that could adjust expectations about how soon the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Atul Prakash, 615 words)

Ahead of vote, London pledges funding to Scotland

EDINBURGH - Britain promises to guarantee Scotland high levels of state funding, granting Scots greater control over healthcare spending in a last-ditch attempt to shore up support for the United Kingdom before Thursday's vote on independence. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout, 1,095 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/TRUSTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 750 words

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/NIESR, moved, by Andy Bruce, 430 words

ECB's predicament leaves peers mute on currency depreciation

FRANKFURT/TOKYO/WASHINGTON - Attempts by the European Central Bank to weaken the euro have the potential to spark a currency war, but policymakers across the world are keeping silent, knowing the ECB has scant alternatives to keep its economy afloat. (ECB-CURRENCY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Eva Taylor, Leika Kihara and Howard Schneider, 1,110 words)

Orange strikes 3.4 bln euros deal to buy Spain's Jazztel

PARIS/MADRID - France's Orange has reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line telecoms operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster its mobile operation in the country and better compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone. (ORANGE-JAZZTEL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Leila Abboud and Julien Toyer, 915 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Scotland poll fears send investors out of UK - survey

LONDON - Uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the Scottish independence referendum this week has sent investors in British assets heading for the exits, a closely watched survey shows. (INVESTMENT-BOFA/SURVEY, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 400 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/SALMOND, moved, by Angus MacSwan, 1,175 words

Rouble plumbs new depths amid acute dollar shortage

MOSCOW - The Russian rouble plumbs new depths, hurt by high foreign debt repayments by Russian companies amid an acute dollar shortage, but comments that officials are considering boosting foreign currency liquidity helped check losses. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, 815 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly, 715 words

Plunging iron ore prices threaten dividends of global miners

LONDON - The mining sector, a top source of rich shareholder payouts in the wake of the financial crisis, is set to feel the squeeze from tumbling iron ore and copper prices that may force it to cut back its generous dividends. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/MINING, expect by 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET, by Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson, 750 words)

East Europe stocks coiled for catch-up, but there's a catch

LONDON - The dip in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the European Central Bank's renewed efforts in the euro zone are boosting hopes eastern European stocks can claw back some of their recent underperformance. (MARKETS/EASTERN EUROPE, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

To U.S. consumers, China's Alibaba is a nonentity

NEW YORK - The vast majority of Americans have never heard of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce company which is on the verge of potentially the world's largest initial public offering. ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/POLL (POLL), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Saba, 780 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. producer prices unchanged in August

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices were flat in August, pointing to muted inflation pressures that should see the Federal Reserve in no hurry to raise interest rates. (USA-ECONOMY/, moved, 200 words)

Ukraine parliament ratifies landmark agreement with EU

KIEV - Ukraine's parliament ratifies a landmark agreement on political association and trade with the European Union, the rejection of which last November by then President Viktor Yanukovich led to his downfall. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AGREEMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 445 words)

Ukraine, Scotland push German investor morale lower

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor morale fall in September to its lowest level since December 2012 in a sign that the Ukraine crisis is taking its toll on Europe's largest economy while uncertainty about the Scottish referendum is also weighing. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ZEW (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor, 525 words)

Italy's Renzi pushing labour reform, but scepticism growing

ROME - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he will force through changes to Italy's labour laws with special emergency measures if parliament dragged its feet, and rejected criticism his government was moving too slowly with its reform agenda. (ITALY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Mackenzie, 430 words)

New global rules to crack down on corporate tax avoidance

LONDON - The body charged with rewriting international tax rules will unveil proposals that could eliminate structures that have allowed companies like Google and Amazon to shave billions of dollars off their tax bills. (OECD-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 700 words)

Slowing climate change makes economic sense - study

OSLO/LONDON - Investment to help fight climate change can also spur economic growth, rather than slow it as widely feared, but time is running short for a trillion-dollar shift to transform cities and energy use, an international report says. (CLIMATECHANGE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Alister Doyle and William Schomberg, 760 words)

COMPANIES

Airbus to sell business units in defence and space review

BERLIN/PARIS - Airbus Group unveils plans to sell half a dozen business units with combined revenues of around two billion euros as it focuses its Defence and Space division on warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites. (AIRBUS-DEFENCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sabine Siebold and Tim Hepher, 740 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS-DEFENCE/UNITS (FACTBOX), moved, 650 words

Total resumes $2.5 bln Nigerian deepwater oil field sale

LONDON/LAGOS - France's Total SA, Europe's second largest oil company, has put one of its offshore Nigerian oil fields up for sale again, the company said, after a 2012 deal with Sinopec Corp failed. (TOTAL-NIGERIA/SALE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Tim Cocks, 760 words)

Will political defences crumble in Europe's stress tests?

DUBLIN - For the first time since its financial crisis first struck in 2008, Europe is carrying out a set of stress tests that have the capacity to overhaul the sector and effect changes at banks with powerful political connections. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carmel Crimmins and Andreas Kroener, 1,500 words)

Banks cut more jobs; hiring pickup unlikely

DUBLIN - Europe's top banks slashed more jobs in the first half of the year, cutting around 21,000 jobs or 1.3 percent of their workforce, data compiled by Reuters shows, and recruiters say that a pickup in hiring is unlikely to come for some time. (BANK-JOBS/(GRAPHIC), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and Clare Hutchison, 1,000 words)

Russia's Mail.Ru ends VKontakte dispute with $1.5 bln deal

MOSCOW - Mail.Ru Group, majority-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, has resolved a shareholder dispute over the country's biggest social network VKontakte (VK), buying out a rival co-investor for $1.47 billion. (RUSSIA-MAIL.RU GROUP/VKONTAKTE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maria Kiselyova, 460 words)

Heineken's snub to SAB revives beer deal speculation

LONDON/BRUSSELS - SABMiller's rejected bid for smaller brewer Heineken revises talk about deals that could reshape the global beer industry in coming months. (HEINEKEN-M&A/SABMILLER (DEALTALK, UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller and Philip Blenkinsop, 1,000 words)

Air France cancels 60 pct of flights as strike continues

PARIS - A pilots strike at Air France entered its second day, with the two sides apparently no closer to resolving a dispute over cost cuts that has forced the French carrier to cancel 60 percent of flights. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moving shortly, 435 words)

Europe's startups get bootcamp booster

AMSTERDAM - From Amsterdam to Zagreb, startup incubators are multiplying. For Europe's politicians, the trend represents an economic bright spot, bringing life to disused office space, new jobs, and reflected geek chic. Few of their graduates will be Googles or Facebooks. But they might get bought - and prices have jumped. (EUROPE-STARTUPS/INCUBATORS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sara Ledwith, 1,500 words)

Switzerland takes on its top drugmakers over prices

ZURICH - Switzerland, home to the world's two biggest drugmakers, might be expected to give them an easy ride. But Roche and Novartis are finding no immunity in their home market from a European-wide price squeeze. (SWISS-MEDICINE/PRICES, moved, by Caroline Copley, 1,190 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-ELI LILLY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 570 words

ASOS to cut prices after third profit warning

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS warns on profit for the third time in seven months, saying its needs to cut prices in international markets to reverse a sharp slowdown in sales growth. (ASOS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 695 words)