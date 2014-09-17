Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Fed could hint at rate-hike as it prepares for policy turn

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve could offer fresh clues on when it plans to begin lifting interest rates and how quickly it will move, as it prepares for a momentous policy turn after years of aggressive monetary stimulus. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Michael Flaherty, 585 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/EXIT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 940 words

U.S. considers options if oil export ban challenged -sources

WASHINGTON - Obama administration officials are concerned about the legality of a ban on oil exports and have begun discussing how to deal with potential challenges from nations that want to buy U.S. crude, two sources say. (OIL-EXPORTS/TRADE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici, 955 words)

China injects $81 bln into banks to support economy -reports

SHANGHAI - China's central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into the country's top banks, according to media reports, a sign that authorities are stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy. (MARKETS-CHINA-REPOS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada, 845 words)

+ See also:

- ASIAPAC-COMPANIES/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, 900 words

Fed, China stimulus hopes boost shares; Scotland eyed

LONDON - Global stocks and commodity prices rise, boosted by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a pledge on low rates later in the day and by a report China's central bank will provide the country's biggest banks with fresh loans. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 760 words)

SCOTLAND

Sterling inches higher after polls, volatility jumps

LONDON - Sterling creeps higher, helped by a handful of polls showing the "No" camp holding on to a slender lead in the run-in to Thursday's referendum on Scottish independence. (MARKETS-FOREX/STERLING (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag, 650 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Angus MacSwan and Guy Faulconbridge, 1,090 words)

Ignored and fed up, UK regions call for devolution too

CAERNARFON/YORK - Scotland's chance to vote for independence has lit hopes in other regions of Britain that a reworking of political ties might boost their chances of self-rule, too. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/REGIONS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 1,170 words)

Chevron will stay in Scotland regardless of vote - CEO

MINNEAPOLIS - Chevron Corp will continue to extract oil and natural gas from the North Sea regardless of whether Scotland remains part of the United Kingdom after a referendum this week, Chief Executive John Watson says. (CHEVRON-CEO/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Ernest Scheyder 705 words)

INSIGHT

London's young techs find anti-immigrant mood a drag

LONDON - Silicon Roundabout may be running low on talent. A shortage of domestic knowhow, combined with Britain's promise to further restrict immigration, are hampering growth in London's young tech industry, entrepreneurs say. That puts the city's aspirations at odds with the national government agenda. (EUROPE-STARTUPS/BRITAIN (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Shadi Bushra, moved, 1,600 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. consumer prices post first decline in nearly 18 months

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years in August and underlying inflation pressures were muted, which could lessen the urgency for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. (USA-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

France's Hollande heads for showdown over job deregulation

PARIS - President Francois Hollande has angered everyone from medics to taxi drivers enough to drive them on to the streets in recent months, but there is one profession few expected to see on the march: France's well-heeled "notaires". (FRANCE-REFORM/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur and Ingrid Melander, 980 words)

Euro zone inflation slightly exceeds forecasts in August

BRUSSELS - An increase in rents and car-repair prices lifted euro zone inflation in August slightly higher than a first estimate, a small piece of good news for the European Central Bank but not one that radically changes the economic outlook. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 475 words)

Two Bank of England officials back rate rise - minutes

LONDON - Two Bank of England policymakers again voted to raise interest this month, leaving the central bank divided for a second successive month, but the rest of their colleagues remained firmly against tighter policy. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 770 words)

Russia braces for toughest budget since 2008 crisis

MOSCOW - The 2015 budget, ready for approval by the Russian government on Thursday, is the toughest since the 2008 financial crisis and allows the state to tap a rainy day fund for the first time in six years. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BUDGET, moving shortly, by Lidia Kelly, 700 words)

First UK volunteer gets experimental GSK Ebola shot in trial

LONDON - The first volunteer in a fast-tracked British safety trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine made by GlaxoSmithKline receives the injection, trial organisers say. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, by Kate Kelland, 510 words)

COMPANIES

Sony heads for deeper loss as it shrinks smartphone business

TOKYO - Sony Corp cuts its earnings outlook for the sixth time on Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai's watch as it announces a massive impairment change on its smartphone unit, which it has failed to grow despite a rapidly expanding market. (SONY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai, 790 words)

Tycoon's arrest hits business climate in Russia

MOSCOW - The arrest of one of Russia's richest men has raised fears of a political turf war or a return to the bad old days of asset grabs by a state wanting to leech off successful private companies. (RUSSIA-SISTEMA/ROUBLE) expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Elizabeth Piper, Anastasia Teterevleva and Vladimir Soldatkin, 900 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/SISTEMA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning, 555 words

German brothers to make billions from Rocket empire

BERLIN - Oliver Samwer and his brothers Marc and Alexander are on the brink of becoming Germany's newest billionaires with the flotation of Rocket Internet and the European online fashion site Zalando it helped launch in 2008. (ROCKETINTERNET-SAMWERS/, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,215 words)

Activist investor Peltz asks Dupont to split into two

Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP, among the biggest shareholders in DuPont DD.N, has called on the chemical conglomerate to separate its high-growth businesses from those that generate strong cash flows. (DU PONT DE DIVESTITURE/, moved, 450 words)

FedEx profit jumps 24 pct on higher shipment volume

FedEx Corp reports a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit as the world's No. 2 package delivery company benefited from higher shipment ground volume. (FEDEX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 215 words)

For Roche CEO, celebrating failure is key to success

LONDON - Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan likes to crack open the champagne with his drug research teams at the end of a big project - especially when they fail. (ROCHE-CEO/FAILURE, moved, by Ben Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 700 words)

Inditex margins and profits hit in overseas markets

MADRID - Zara owner Inditex suffers a worse-than-expected fall in its second quarter margins as trading in its lucrative overseas markets turn tougher. (INDITEX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah Morris, 700 words)

Richemont sales growth hit by weak Asia-Pacific demand

ZURICH - Cartier-owner Richemont says that weakness in Asia-Pacific, its biggest market, weighs on sales growth in the five months to August, piling the pressure on the return of its executive chairman's return to the company later on Wednesday. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 530 words)

German-listed firm says top China executives, cash missing,

FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - A German-listed shoemaker becomes the latest Chinese company to report the disappearance of top executives, underscoring the danger of doing business in the Asian powerhouse at a time of heightened scrutiny of its firms' corporate governance. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Anne Marie Roantree, 615 words)

Sky Deutschland advises shareholders to shun BSkyB offer

FRANKFURT - The management of pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland has advised minority investors not to accept an offer from BSkyB, a token gesture given that BSkyB's terms are little more than a formality required after its purchase of a controlling stake in the broadcaster. (BSKYB-EUROPE/SKYDEUTSCHLAND (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 345 words)

Turkey's Bank Asya vows to see off "smear campaign"

ISTANBUL - The head of Turkey's Bank Asya has vowed to strengthen its capital base and see off what he described as a systematic campaign to undermine it, warning the attack on his bank could sour foreign investors' views of Turkey. (TURKEY-BANKASYA/, moved, by Ebru Tuncay and Daren Butler, 845 words)