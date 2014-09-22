Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Merck KGaA to buy Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion

FRANKFURT - Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA is acquiring Sigma-Aldrich of the United States for $17 billion in cash to boost its Merck Millipore lab supplies business in the biggest takeover in the German group's history. (MERCK SIGMA ALDRICH/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 400 words)

Siemens to buy Dresser-Rand to tap U.S. shale gas boom

FRANKFURT - Germany's Siemens has agreed to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion in cash, aiming to catch up with arch-rival General Electric in a booming U.S. shale gas market. (DRESSERRAND-M&A/SIEMENS (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan, 935 words)

Tesco cuts outlook, suspends staff after accounting error

LONDON - Tesco cut its profit forecast for the third time this year and suspends four members of staff after finding a fault in its accounts, another blow to the reputation of Britain's biggest grocer. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by James Davey, 800 words)

Alibaba IPO ranks as world's biggest after more shares sold

HONG KONG - Alibaba's initial public offering now ranks as the world's biggest at $25 billion, netting underwriters of the sale a more than $300 million windfall after the e-commerce giant and some shareholders parted with additional shares. (ALIBABA-IPO/VALUE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 320 words)

+ See also:

- LINE-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Se Young Lee, 525 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

China slowdown worries hit stocks, commodities

LONDON - Concern about a potential slowdown in China hit global stocks and commodities, while signs of disagreement between major economic powers on the need for extra stimulus further clouds the outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 625 words)

London Metal Exchange opens clearing house

LONDON - The London Metal Exchange (LME) launches its new clearing house, which plans to add the Chinese currency as collateral by year's end to lure more business from the world's top metals consuming nation. (LME-CLEARING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eric Onstad, 545 words)

UK firms with big pension schemes face share price drag

LONDON - Investors penalise companies with big pension liabilities even when the schemes are well funded, a report shows, underpinning the drive of many firms to ditch their obligations to retirees. (PENSIONS-STOCKS/REPORT, moved, by Simon Jessop, 670 words)

ECONOMY

Merkel "impressed" by French reforms, sidesteps deficit

BERLIN - Germany's Angela Merkel says after meeting French premier Manuel Valls she is impressed by the number of reforms Paris has launched, but defers to Brussels on the halting French efforts to reduce its public deficit. (EUROZONE-FRANCE/GERMANY (PICTURE, TV), moved, 110 words)

+ See also:

- BUNDESBANK-ECONOMY/, moved, 270 words

Praet defends ECB stance on strength of euro

BERLIN - The European Central Bank's chief economist rebuffs criticism that it is actively seeking to depress the euro exchange rate and that the currency's level reflects the economic situation in the euro zone. (ECB-EURO/, moved, 100 words)

Obama tries Reagan touch on economy, but wages weigh

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama, stumping for the Democrats ahead of November's congressional elections, has twice invoked Ronald Reagan's seminal campaign question: "are you better off than you were four years ago?" (USA-ECONOMY/OBAMA, moved, by Jason Lange and Roberta Rampton, 825 words)

Italy revises down 2013 deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios

ROME - Italy revises up its gross domestic product for 2013 after a series of methodological changes and as a result the budget deficit and public debt-to-GDP ratios were lowered, national statistics institute ISTAT reported. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 330 words)

COMPANIES

After China, GlaxoSmithKline faces pressure for change

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline may have closed one chapter in a saga of corruption allegations by accepting a $489 million fine in China, but the drugmaker has its work cut out to win back sceptical investors. (GSK-CHINA/CHANGE, moved, by Ben Hirschler and Simon Jessop, 750 words)

Rio top of Glencore's wish list but not easy deal - sources

LONDON - A sharp drop in iron ore prices is leaving Rio Tinto vulnerable to a takeover from far smaller but growth-hungy rival Glencore, but such an ambitious deal could prove tough even for the aggressive Swiss trader and miner, sources say. (GLENCORE-RIO TINTO/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Anjuli Davies, 1,255 words)

Total to sell more assets, cuts oil output target

LONDON - French oil company Total is to sell more assets and cut costs to generate more cash and its to revamp exploration plans after reducing its oil production target. (TOTAL-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 800 words)

Ultrasonic CEO resurfaces in China, denies taking cash

SHANGHAI - The missing chief executive of embattled German-listed Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic AG has resurfaced in China to deny absconding with millions of dollars of company money, telling local media he had been travelling and lost his phone. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Adam Jourdan and John Ruwitch, 860 words)

Air France offers to postpone low-cost project to end strike

PARIS - The head of Air France-KLM offers to postpone roll-out of its European low-cost operation until the end of the year in a bid to end a week-long strike by pilots costing it millions of euros a day. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 560 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS GROUP/PRODUCTION, moved, 205 words

Mitsubishi bets on salmon with $1.4 bln bid for Cermaq

OSLO - Mitsubishi Corp has offered $1.4 billion for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq, in a cash bid that will secure a larger share of the salmon market for the Japanese group as it targets consumers' increasingly health-conscious tastes. (CERMAQ-MITSUBISHI/BID (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 630 words)

Apple sells 10 million iPhones 6, 6 Plus in first three days

Apple Inc says it sold a record 10 million iPhones over the first weekend after the new, larger phones went on sale in 10 countries on Friday. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 100 words)