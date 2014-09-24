Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Slide in German business morale points to weak Q3

BERLIN - German business sentiment falls for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, dampening expectations for a third-quarter rebound in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)

ECB to keep loose policy "for long time" - Draghi

PARIS - The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose for as long as it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the euro zone back up closer to the two percent level, its president Mario Draghi says. (ECB-DRAGHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark John, 370 words)

Stocks, bonds up on ECB stimulus hopes

PARIS - Stocks and safe-haven government bonds in Europe edge higher, with the prospect of more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank offsetting a drop in German business sentiment. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Blaise Robinson and Lionel Laurent, 745 words)

Tesco-style accounting risks well known in retail industry

LONDON - Tesco's disclosure of huge accounting mistakes over contracts with its suppliers shocked industry analysts and executives, but not because they didn't realise the potential for disaster. (TESCOACCOUNTING/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 925 words)

+ See also:

- TESCO-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 235 words

INSIGHT & INVESTMENT

In push for top spot, Volkswagen hits labour, robot problems

WOLFSBURG, Germany - In an era of automation, robotics and spotless factory floors, you don't expect to see car workers lugging metal along a production line. (VOLKSWAGEN-MQB (PICTURE), moved, BY Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor, 1,480 words)

As Ukraine's "odious" debt tangle unwinds, Russia holds key

LONDON - A selloff on Ukraine's dollar debt is focusing attention on a controversial $3 billion bond held by Russia, with growing investor concern that the issue may be exploited to trigger a cascade of defaults across Kiev's sovereign Eurobonds. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EUROBONDS (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Norilsk in talks to buy $2 bln in palladium from cenbank-CEO

MOSCOW - Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, is in talks to buy palladium worth up to $2 billion from the country's central bank, Norilsk's chief executive and co-owner Vladimir Potanin says. (RUSSIA-PALLADIUM/NORILSK (PICTURE), moved, by Polina Devitt, 220 words)

ECONOMY

ECB plan to revive bank lending leave economists unconvinced

BANGALORE - Bank lending to private euro zone businesses needs to grow at a 3 percent annual rate on a sustained basis in order to stir inflation, according a Reuters poll of economists who say that is not likely to happen. (ECB-RATES/POLL, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

IMF expects China's 2015 growth to be "well above" 7 percent

MANILA - China's economy will likely grow faster than previously thought in 2015, the International Monetary Fund says, downplaying the risks of the cooling property market in the world's second-largest economy. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Fed's George wants to raise U.S. rates soon, gradually

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin raising rates soon or risk stoking future inflation and further distorting financial markets where too many investors are already taking excessive risks, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George says. (USA-FED/GEORGE-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ann Saphir, 400 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 170 words

World Bank warns Russia's economy set to stagnate

MOSCOW - Russia's economy is set to stagnate in the next two years as the country pays the price for the Ukraine crisis, lack of structural reforms and uncertain economic policy, the World Bank says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-WORLD BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lidia Kelly, 590 words)

EU antitrust head not swayed by anti-Americanism, bullies

BRUSSELS - Margrethe Vestager says that neither "loud people" in business and government nor "anti-Americanism" will sway her rulings on antitrust cases when she becomes the European Union's new competition commissioner. (EU-ANTITRUST/VESTAGER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Alastair Macdonald, 690 words)

COMPANIES

BNP Paribas board meets to replace Chairman Prot - sources

PARIS - BNP Paribas Chairman Baudouin Prot will leave the bank and its board is due to meet on Friday to replace a man at the centre of its strategy for over a decade, two sources close to the situation say. (BNP PARIBAS-MOVES/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matthias Blamont and Maya Nikolaeva, 470 words)

RBS cuts sale price for U.S. bank Citizens in $3 bln listing

LONDON - The biggest U.S. bank listing since the financial crisis got a lukewarm reception from investors, forcing Royal Bank of Scotland to cut the price of shares sold in Citizens Financial Group. (CITIZENS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Amrutha Gayathri, 620 words)

Amazon tests smart home gadgets, expands hardware lab

SAN FRANCISCO - Amazon.com Inc will boost staffing at its secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit by at least 27 percent over the next five years as it tests Internet-connected "smart" home gadgets such as a one-button device to order supplies. (AMAZON-HARDWARE/STRATEGY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Deepa Seetharaman and Noel Randewich, 690 words)

IPO to turn Rocket Internet from VC to operating co-CEO

FRANKFURT - Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor sees its planned initial public offering as a means to transform itself into an operating company from its previous role as a start-up incubator, Chief Executive Oliver Samwer says. (ROCKETINTERNET-IPO/DEMAND (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Auchard, 825 words)

Accenture forecast disappoints, shares slip

Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue largely below analysts' expectations as stiff competition from rivals hurt new contracts wins. (ACCENTURE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

Denmark's Maersk Line to spend $3 bln a year on new ships

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Maersk Line will spend around $3 billion a year from 2015-19 on new ships to buttress its position as the world's biggest container shipping company, it says. (MAERSK-ORDERS/, moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 250 words)

Profit warning, settlement hit TNT Express shares

AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics firm TNT Express warns that sluggish growth in Europe will hit profit margins in the third quarter, sending its shares tumbling more than 10 percent. (TNTEXPRESS-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Trade body slams British watchdog decision on car insurance

LONDON - An insurance trade body says it may appeal a British competition watchdog's decision not to tackle the high costs of replacement cars in motor insurance policies, which it says creates unnecessary costs for customers. (INSURANCE-AUTOS/REPORT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn, 380 words)