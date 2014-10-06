Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Hewlett-Packard to split into two public companies

Hewlett-Packard Co says it will split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations. (HP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)

EU likely to reject France's budget, ask for revisions

BRUSSELS - The European Commission is likely to reject France's 2015 budget draft at the end of October and ask for a new one that will better reflect Paris' deficit reduction obligations under European Union rules, several euro zone officials say. (EU-BUDGET/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 720 words)

Walt Disney rescues Euro Disney with $1.3 bln funding deal

LONDON/PARIS - Walt Disney Co has come to the rescue of its loss-making subsidiary Euro Disney with a 1 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) funding deal announces, which could give the U.S. group total control over Europe's biggest tourist attraction. (EURODISNEY-FUNDING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Leila Abboud, 660 words)

Iberdrola hires JPMorgan for asset sales to fund U.S. buy

MADRID/FRANKFURT - Spanish power firm Iberdrola has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to sell some foreign renewable assets that could raise up to 2 billion euros to help fund an acquisition in the fast-growing U.S. market, three sources with knowledge of the matter say. (IBERDROLA-M&A/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrés González and Arno Schuetze, 720 words)

MARKETS

Strong US jobs lift European stocks, dollar rally pauses

LONDON - European equities advance while the dollar pauses after a sharp rally last week as forecast-beating U.S. jobs data eases concerns about global economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 820 words)

New EU settlement rule seen boosting equities liquidity

LONDON - New European rules shortening the time between executing and settling an equities trade will make the region's sluggish stock markets more attractive for investors, although they could raise one-off costs for brokers. (MARKETS-STOCKS/EUROPE-REGULATIONS, moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

As global oil futures tumble, traders ask: What glut?

NEW YORK - An unusual disconnect has emerged in the U.S. oil market, with headline futures slumping to levels below $90 a barrel even as traders in the physical crude market report surprisingly robust demand and strong pricing. (USA-OIL/CASHCRUDE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Catherine Ngai and Jonathan Leff, 1,060 words)

Russia's rouble plumbs new depths, c.bank intervenes

MOSCOW - Russia's rouble strikes a new all-time low versus the dollar and breaches the central bank's trading band, prompting the bank to step in to defend the currency following similar intervention last week. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning, 445 words)

ECONOMY

German industry orders plunge by largest amount since 2009

BERLIN - German industrial orders tumbled in August by their largest amount since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009, casting a shadow over Europe's largest economy at a time when Berlin faces pressure to loosen the fiscal reins and spend more. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 440 words)

UK banks have 3 months to plan protection for retail clients

LONDON - Britain has given its banks three months to show how they plan to protect their retail customers from riskier parts of their operations. (BOE-REGULATIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones and Steve Slater, 610 words)

Britain's Hill wants European credit market for small firms

BRUSSELS - Britain's nominee for EU finance chief would seek to improve smaller firms' access to capital via a pan-European credit market, helping them reduce their reliance on banks. (EU-COMMISSION/HILL (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

- EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,240 words

- EU-COMMISSION/NAVRACSICS, moved, 420 words

Greek budget promises higher growth, tax cuts

ATHENS - Greece's government unveils its 2015 budget, promising a second year of growth and tax breaks aimed at easing austerity imposed after the country sank into its deepest post-war economic crisis. (GREECE-BUDGET/FORECASTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington, 660 words)

- GREECE-BUDGET/TARGETS (FACTBOX), moved, 350 words

Kganyago to head South Africa's central bank; rand firms

PRETORIA - South African President Jacob Zuma appoints Lesetja Kganyago as central bank governor to succeed the respected Gill Marcus, pleasing investors who are keen to see monetary policy stay on a predictable track. (SAFRICA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Mfuneko Toyana,450 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank Q3 boosted by investment, retail -sources

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank performed well in the third quarter, especially in retail and investment banking, helping it bear the burden of charges for legal and regulatory issues, two financial sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze, 470 words)

BHP aims to slash iron ore costs to become cheapest supplier

LONDON/MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton aims to cut its iron ore production costs by more than 25 percent and squeeze more tonnes from its mines as it aims to overtake rival Rio Tinto as the world's cheapest producer, the world's largest miner says. (BHP BILLITON/IRON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Sonali Paul, 740 words)

- IRAN-STEEL/, moved, by Maytaal Angel and Svetlana Burmistrova, 815 words

Jimmy Choo IPO pricing values firm at up to $1.1 bln

LONDON - Luxury shoe company Jimmy Choo is on course to join London's main stock market with a value of up to $1.1 billion, industry sources says, citing the initial price range quoted by banks arranging the sale. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/PRICING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop and Freya Berry, 235 words)

Chevron sells 30 pct in Canadian shale assets for $1.5 bln

Chevron Corp says it will sell a 30 percent stake in its Duvernay shale properties in Canada to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co for $1.5 billion. (CHEVRON-ASSETSALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

Airbus lags Boeing on jet sales in first nine months

PARIS - European planemaker Airbus sold 76 aircraft in September, but ends the first nine months of the year behind its U.S. rival Boeing in the number of planes sold and delivered, company data shows. (AIRBUS GROUP-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

Depositors shoulder Turkey's Bank Asya while war rages

ISTANBUL - Selling everything from their sofas to their wedding rings, Bank Asya clients are battling to shore up the Turkish lender against what they say is a government-orchestrated bid to scuttle it. (TURKEY-BANKASYA/, moved, by Seda Sezer, 1,270 words)

Ecobank to focus on existing businesses - CEO

ACCRA - Pan-African lender Ecobank plans to wind down its strategy of rapid expansion across Africa and focus on existing businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, its chief executive says. (ETI-NEDBANK GRP/QATAR NATL BANK (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW), moved, by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 575 words)

Electra's shareholders vote to keep activist Bramson out

LONDON - Shareholders in UK private equity fund Electra vote to reject Edward Bramson's request to join the board, ending a standoff between the New York-based activist investor and one of the City of London's oldest investment funds. (ELECTRA PVT EQTY-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Freya Berry, 300 words)

Growth back on the agenda for UK financial firms - survey

LONDON - Growth is back on the agenda for Britain's financial services companies, which have been posting rising profits and adding staff in recent months, an industry survey shows. (BRITAIN-BANKING/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 485 words)