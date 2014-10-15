Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe to save up to $80 bln on energy as prices plunge

LONDON - Energy imports for oil, natural gas and thermal coal cost the European Union around $500 billion in 2013, with three quarters of that being spent to buy oil, Reuters research shows. (EUROPE-ENERGY/IMPORTS, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 600 words)

EU watchdog says bankers' role allowances breach bonus rule

BRUSSELS - The bulk of a new type of allowance paid to bankers are in breach of the European Union's bonus cap and must be changed by the end of the year, the EU banking watchdog says, raising the prospect that banks will have to bump up basic pay or risk losing top staff. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 790 words)

AbbVie cools on $55 bln Shire deal after U.S. tax changes

LONDON - U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie says it is reconsidering its $55 billion takeover of Shire in the wake of U.S. government moves to curb deals designed to cut tax, wiping $13 billion off the London-listed firm's stock price. (SHIRE-M&A/ABBVIE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 920 words)

Record mortgage settlement pushes Bank of America into loss

Bank of America Corp, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, reported a small quarterly loss, largely due to a record $16.65 billion mortgage settlement with the U.S. government in August. (BANK OF AMERICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 535 words)

MARKETS

Bond yields, oil prices fall as gloom persists

LONDON - Persistent fears over the health of the global economic recovery keep bond yields and oil prices falling, with stocks also failing to break their recent losing streak. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 540 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales give cautionary sign on consumer demand

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales declined in September even when factoring out weakness at auto dealers and gasoline stations, providing a surprisingly cautionary sign for the strength of consumer demand. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 240 words)

UK jobless rate falls again, recovery shows signs of cooling

LONDON - Britain's strong labour market recovery is showing signs of cooling, even as the unemployment rate once again fell more than expected in the three months to August. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and William James, 660 words)

Italy's Renzi to present budget as row brews with Brussels

ROME - Italy's ruling coalition is set to approve a tax-cutting budget later on Wednesday, risking a conflict with the European Commission which says Matteo Renzi's government is not doing enough to rein in public debt. (ITALY-BUDGET/, moved, by Gavin Jones, 635 words)

War on the doorstep compounds Turkey's economic worries

ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Already struggling for substantial growth after at least a year of foreign and internal turmoil, the Turkish economy could have done without an Islamic State onslaught on the Syrian Kurds on Turkey's border. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-ECONOMY, moved, by Asli Kandemir and Jonny Hogg, 1,400 words)

China inflation cools to near 5-year low

BEIJING- China's inflation rate slows more than expected in September to a near five-year low, adding to concerns that global growth will cool fast unless governments take bolder measures to shore up their economies. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao, 550 words)

South Africa finmin sees slower growth but no recession

LONDON - South Africa is likely to cut its 2014 growth forecast next week but the government does not expect the economy to slip into recession, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says. (SAFRICA-ECONOMY/NENE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Chris Vellacott and Sujata Rao, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Chipmaker Qualcomm aims for knock-out with $2.5 bln CSR bid

LONDON/FRANKFURT - U.S. Qualcomm Inc agrees to buy CSR Plc for $2.5 billion, offering what it hopes is a knock-out blow to win the British Bluetooth specialist, which is growing in areas like automotive and wearable devices. (CSR-M&A/QUALCOMM (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle and Eric Auchard, 500 words)

BlackRock profit jumps 26 percent in third quarter

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, says that third-quarter earnings rise 26 percent, boosted by an improved performance of its fixed income funds. (BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jessica Toonkel, 220 words)

Indian airline IndiGo agrees record 250 Airbus jet order

NEW DELHI/PARIS - Indian budget airline IndiGo has agreed to buy 250 A320 planes from Airbus, a purchase that could be worth nearly $26 billion and rank as the largest single order of jets from the European planemaker. (INDIGO-ORDERS/AIRBUS GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Tim Hepher, 610 words)

Statoil's CEO quits for top job at BG Group

OSLO/LONDON - Statoil's long-serving chief executive Helge Lund unexpectedly quit to take on the top role at smaller rival BG, where he has been promised a big pay rise if he can turn round the flagging British gas and oil producer. (STATOIL-MOVES/CEO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Karolin Schaps, 580 words)

Sliding markets force UK bank Aldermore to abandon listing

LONDON - British bank Aldermore has cancelled its London initial public offering (IPO), blaming sliding equity markets as it joined a slew of European firms that have pulled listing plans in recent weeks. (ALDERMORE BANK-IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry, 655 words)

Bearings maker SKF to cut inventories as Europe wobbles

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, reports signs of weakness in European markets and says it will run down inventories further in the coming months in the face of expected flat group-wide demand in the fourth quarter. (SKF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

ASML says on track to hit year's sales target

AMSTERDAM - Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML blames delayed shipments as it brushes off weaker-than-expected quarterly sales, confirming its full-year target and forecasting a strong start to 2015. (ASML HOLDING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 640 words)

Baby food helps Danone Q3 sales beat forecasts

PARIS - Quarterly sales at French food group Danone beat expectations thanks to a recovery for its baby foods products in Asia following a health scare last year. (DANONE-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 545 words)

Toyota recalls 1.67 mln Toyota, Lexus cars for defects

TOKYO - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp says it will recall a total 1.67 million vehicles globally in a voluntary move to address three separate defects, including a faulty brake master cylinder that could hinder the brake's performance. (TOYOTA-RECALL/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 355 words)