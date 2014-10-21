Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China's growth slowest since global crisis, annual target at risk

BEIJING - China grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the September quarter and risks missing its official target for the first time in 15 years, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy is becoming a drag on global growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jake Spring and Xiaoyi Shao, 860 words)

Total CEO de Margerie killed in Moscow as jet hits snow plough

MOSCOW - The chief executive of French oil major Total, Christophe de Margerie, is killed when his private jet collides with a snow plough as it was taking off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Monday night. (RUSSIA-TOTAL/CEO (UPDATE 10, PICTURE), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 880 words)

ECB looking at corporate bond buys, could move as soon as Dec - sources

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as soon as December with a view to begin buying early next year, several sources familiar with the situation tells Reuters. (ECB-POLICY/ (EXCLUSIVE,UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Andreas Framke, Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel, 685 words)

EU to fine JPMorgan, UBS, Credit Suisse over Sfr LIBOR rigging -source

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators are set to fine JPMorgan, UBS and Credit Suisse collectively over $115 million for rigging Swiss franc LIBOR benchmark interest rates, a person familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (LIBOR-BANKS/FINE-EU (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Foo Yun Chee, 300 words)

MARKETS

ECB corporate bond buying plans lift stocks, hurt euro

LONDON - European shares get a major lift while the euro and the region's bond yields fall after European Central Bank insiders tell Reuters the bank is readying a plan to buy corporate bonds. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 960 words)

ECONOMY

Rising UK borrowing leaves no room for pre-election sweeteners

LONDON - British government borrowing rose more than 10 percent in the first half of the financial year, giving finance minister George Osborne little scope to offer sweeteners to voters before a parliamentary election in May. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Li-mei Hoang, 735 words)

Ukraine, Russia, EU energy chiefs meet to finalise gas deal

BRUSSELS - Russia and Ukraine aim to resolve an impasse over natural gas supplies on Tuesday as their energy ministers meet in Brussels for talks brokered by the European Union's energy commissioner. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 700 words)

Slim majority of Swiss back severe new immigration limits, reject gold

ZURICH - A narrow majority of Swiss voters look set to back a referendum next month which would place severe limits on immigration to the country, according to an online poll published on Tuesday by free Swiss daily newspaper 20 Minuten (SWISS-IMIGRATION/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1300/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 500 words)

Weary French bosses square up as Hollande takes on '50th worker' reform

PARIS - Of all the decisions that Dominique Goubault says have helped to keep his 117-year-old family business alive, one in particular raises eyebrows: limiting his staff numbers to 49 or fewer. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/REFORM (PICTURE), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur, 990 words)

COMPANIES

Apple seen riding higher on strong iPhone demand, iPad rebound

Strong global demand for Apple Inc's iPhone 6 will drive revenue growth through 2015, while updated models should help reverse three straight quarters of declining iPad sales, analysts say. (APPLE-RESULTS/RESEARCH, moved, 375 words)

Coca-Cola Co profit falls; company expands cost-cutting

NEW YORK - Coca-Cola Co says that its quarterly profit falls 14 percent and that it is expanding cost-cutting initiatives as carbonated beverage volumes in North America decline. (COCA- COLA-RESULTS/, moved, by Anjali Athavaley, 150 words)

Britain closer to sale of RBS shares

LONDON - Britain is closer to selling part of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland after seeing growing appetite for the bank's shares from financial institutions and it could offer some of the stock to private retail investors. (BRITAIN-BANKS/RBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 570 words)

Tesco sales continue to slide -Kantar

LONDON - Sales at Britain's Tesco, the market leading grocer reeling from an accountancy scandal, continued to slide over the last 12 weeks, although the firm has at least stemmed the rate of decline, industry data show. (BRITAIN-GROCERS/KANTAR, moved, 455 words)

ARM Holdings misses Q3 royalty revenue expectations

LONDON - British chip designer ARM Holdings reports disappointing royalty revenue in the third quarter, resulting in a 12 percent rise in total revenue to $320.2 million, just short of market expectations of $326.3 million. (ARM HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle, 435 words)

AkzoNobel hits targets, but sees slowing global growth

AMSTERDAM - Dutch paint and coatings company AkzoNobel meets markets exceptions in the third quarter and sticks to its 2015 targets despite slowing growth in all of its major markets except the United States. (AKZO NBEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Swedbank to cut costs, jobs to combat revenue pressures

STOCKHOLM - Swedbank is to cut around 5 percent of staff to reduce costs to combat expected revenue pressures from a weak economy after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter profits. (SWEDBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Johan Ahlander, 600 words)

ASOS says back on course for $4 bln sales by 2020

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS believes it can reach its target of 2.5 billion pounds ($4 billion) in annual sales by 2020, with price cuts helping to reignite growth after three profit warnings this year. (ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 480 words)

Actelion lifts 2014 profit view on strong Opsumit launch

ZURICH - Actelion raises its 2014 earnings guidance for the third time this year, buoyed by a strong start to its new heart and lung drug and better-than-expected profit in the third quarter. (ACTELION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 555 words)

Reckitt Benckiser sales hurt by sluggish markets

LONDON - Sales growth at consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser slows more sharply than expected in the third quarter, hit by sluggish Western economies and cooling emerging markets. (RECKITT BENC GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)

Pilots threaten more strikes as Lufthansa walkout continues

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Lufthansa's pilots' union says it could call for further strikes this week if the German airline fails to resume negotiations over retirement benefits, heaping pressure on management as the eighth walkout this year continues. (GERMANY-STRIKE/LUFTHANSA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan, 600 words)