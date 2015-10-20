Editor: Philippa Fletcher +44 7766 705527
TOP STORIES
Solid ECB lending data buoys euro, slaps shares
LONDON - European shares fall for the first time in four
days and the euro kicks away from a 10-day low as solid euro
zone bank lending data cools expectations of another jolt of
European Central Bank stimulus this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5) moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 745 words)
Irish court orders investigation of Facebook data transfers
to U.S.
DUBLIN - Ireland's High Court orders an investigation into
Facebook's transfer of European Union users' data to the United
States to make sure personal privacy is properly protected.
(EU-PRIVACY/FACEBOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Conor Humphries, 310
words)
+ See also:
- GOOGLE-CHINA/DEALS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Lending conditions for euro zone companies ease on ECB
stimulus
FRANKFURT - Credit standards for euro zone companies eased
more than expected in the third quarter of 2015 as banks awash
with central bank money competed for customers, a European
Central Bank survey shows. (ECB-BANKS/LENDING (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Francesco Canepa, 430 words)
Saudi CMA may relax investor rules to join world indices
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia would be open to relaxing its rules on
foreigners investing directly in its stock market to help it get
included in global indices, the chairman of the Saudi
financial-markets regulatory agency, the Capital Market
Authority, told Reuters. (SAUDI-REGULATOR/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved ,
By Marwa Rashad and David French, 770 words)
INSIGHT
Power line opponents give renewables their Keystone moment
Dave Ulery was set to build his "forever home" on his
family's 26-acre property near the Ozark mountain foothills in
Arkansas when a knock on the door heralded trouble.
(USA-CLIMATECHANGE/RENEWABLES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Nichola Groom, 1,005 words)
MARKETS
Oil steadies but outlook uncertain
LONDON - Oil prices steady after a week of falls, but the
outlook is uncertain with the head of the world's biggest
independent oil trader saying the market will struggle to
recover much ground over the next year. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6),
moved, by Christopher Johnson, 385 words)
Euro recovers from bout of pre-ECB selling on solid euro
zone data
LONDON - The euro rises 0.5 percent against the dollar,
helped by solid data and a change in mood from European Central
Bank policymakers before Thursday's meeting, beating back market
bets on further monetary easing. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 5),
moved, by Patrick Graham, 405 words)
ECONOMY
Demand for rental apartments buoys U.S. housing starts
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in
September on soaring demand for rental apartments, a sign that
the housing market continues to steadily improve even as
economic growth has slowed. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving
shortly, 380 words)
Bank of England must not fall behind curve on rates -
McCafferty
LONDON - The Bank of England must not get behind the curve
when it comes to making its first interest rate hike since
before the financial crisis, policymaker Ian McCafferty says.
(BRITAIN-BOE/MCCAFFERTY, moved, 425 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
- BRITAIN-BOE/BANKS, moved, 280 words
Ireland names economics professor Lane as central bank chief
DUBLIN - Ireland appoints Philip Lane, an economics
professor at Dublin's Trinity College, as its new central bank
governor, a role that includes a seat on the governing council
of the European Central Bank (ECB) (IRELAND-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Padraic Halpin, 420 words)
Behind the strife, Hollande grinds out French reforms
PARIS - Behind the headlines and images portraying a
government unable to reconcile warring bosses and trade unions,
economic reforms are slowly taking hold in France.
(FRANCE-POLITICS/HOLLANDE, moved, by Andrew Callus and Michel
Rose, 659 words)
For many voters in Poland, economic growth is not enough
WARSAW - When Google opens an "innovation centre" in a
former vodka factory in a down-at-heel neighbourhood of Warsaw
next month, many Poles are unlikely to see it as a good sign.
(POLAND-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Justyna
Pawlak and Marcin Goettig, 995 words)
COMPANIES
Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln to settle U.S. sanctions
probe-source
NEW YORK/PARIS - France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to
pay the U.S. authorities $787 million to settle allegations that
it illegally moved money through the U.S. financial system in
violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries,
according to a person familiar with the matter. (CREDIT
AGRICOLE-PROBE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Maya
Nikolaeva, 435 words)
AmSurg makes $7.8 bln bid to combine with TeamHealth
AmSurg Corp, an operator of ambulatory surgery centers, has
proposed to combine with TeamHealth Holdings Inc in a $7.8
billion deal as it looks to boost its physician services
business. (TEAMHEALTH HOLDG-M&A/AMSURG (UPDATE 1), moved, 160
words)
Verizon revenue rises as promotions help attract postpaid
users
Verizon Communication Inc, the largest U.S. wireless service
provider, reportsd a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as
heavy promotions helped attract postpaid subscribers.
(VERIZON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)
Lockheed quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent
Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier,
reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher
F-35 fighter jet sales. (LOCKHEED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 210 words)
SAP says could beat targets on cloud's silver lining
FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest software company SAP says it
could accelerate past full-year financial targets in the fourth
quarter, its most important period of the year, as it confirmed
the strong quarterly results it had outlined last week.
(SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde and Eric
Auchard, 515 words)
Actelion raises 2015 earnings forecast after strong drug
sales
ZURICH - Europe's biggest biotech firm Actelion Ltd, which
is weighing acquisitions to increase its reach, raised its
full-year earnings forecast as sales of a new lung and heart
drug beat expectations. (ACTELION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
John Miller, 475 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-RUSSIA/, moved, 200 words
TeliaSonera repeats 2015 dividend target, cuts profit
outlook
STOCKHOLM - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera cut its
profit outlook for 2015 and responded in more detail to
criticism over its disclosure record as it posted third-quarter
core earnings slightly above expectations. (TELIASONERA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)
Irish privacy regulator concedes must investigate Facebook
data
DUBLIN - Ireland's privacy regulator conceded on Tuesday
that it should investigate Facebook Inc's transfers of data to
the United States following a legal challenge mounted by an
Austrian law student against its initial refusal to do so.
(EU-PRIVACY/FACEBOOK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Conor
Humphries, 280 words)
Asda underperforms rivals in last three months - Kantar
Worldpanel
LONDON - Sales at Asda, the British subsidiary of Wal-Mart,
fell faster than at any of its "big four" supermarket rivals
during the past three months, industry data shows.
(BRITAIN-GROCERS/KANTAR, moved, 355 words)
Swedbank Q3 profit lags forecast as turmoil hit trading
income
STOCKHOLM - Swedish bank Swedbank reports a
bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter net earnings as the
global market turmoil hit trading income. (SWEDBANK-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
Glencore woes cast shadow over coal M&A
BARCELONA - Glencore's efforts to reduce debts to turn
around its share price will limit its ability to do deals on
coal assets and its absence is expected to slow consolidation in
the depressed sector. (COAL-GLENCORE/M&A, moved, by Sarah
McFarlane, 515 words)
+ See also:
- ATLAS COPCO RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Airbus taps Siemens exec to run defence business
PARIS - Airbus Group names Siemens executive Dirk Hoke as
the next head of its Defence and Space division, recruiting an
industrial high-flyer with no previous aerospace experience to
regenerate its second-largest division. (AIRBUS-GROUP/DEFENCE
(UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
ASOS confident on outlook as profit edges higher
LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS met forecasts
with a 1 percent rise in profit for 2014-15, helped by demand
for cut-price fashions abroad and strong trading in its home
market. (ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly 440 words)
TomTom location tracking bookings rise "substantially"
AMSTERDAM - TomTom, the Dutch navigation systems company,
has seen bookings for its location tracking technology that can
be used in automated driving surge over the first nine months of
2015, it says. (TOMTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)
Costa Coffee owner Whitbread posts higher profit, shares
jump
Whitbread Plc's profit rose about 14 percent in the first
half as new openings and growing demand at both its Premier Inn
hotels and the Costa Coffee chain helped send sales up strongly.
(WHITBREAD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aastha Agnihotri, 300
words)
+ See also:
- INTERCONTINENTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words