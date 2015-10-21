Editor: Peter Graff +44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

EU rules Starbucks, Fiat tax deals are illegal

BRUSSELS - The European Commission rules that Starbucks and Fiat benefited from illegal tax deals with the Dutch and Luxembourg governments, in cases with major implications for the taxation of multinational companies. (EU-TAXAVOIDANCE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop, 690 words)

China's Xi turns to money and politics in Britain after day of pomp

LONDON - Chinese President Xi Jinping will preside over the signing of a deal to help fund a new nuclear power station in Britain and discuss contracts worth $46 billion that Prime Minister David Cameron is keen to clinch. (CHINA-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, 750 words)

Credit Suisse to raise $6 bln as new chief revamps strategy

ZURICH - Credit Suisse has set out plans to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs as new chief Tidjane Thiam details the biggest overhaul in almost a decade at the Swiss bank. (CREDIT SUISSE GP-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 790 words)

Boeing lifts 2015 outlook as profit jumps 25 percent

Boeing Co reports a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit and lifts its financial guidance for the year, as a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries boosted revenue. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alwyn Scott and Ankit Ajmera, 230 words)

MARKETS

Stocks slip as earnings, China weakness weigh

LONDON - European stocks fall, dragged lower by a negative third quarter earnings reports and the biggest fall in Chinese stocks in over a month. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 650 words)

Oil price falls as oversupply worries deepen

LONDON - Oil prices fall after a big build in U.S. crude inventories which fed concerns that demand may not be enough to absorb one of the largest global surpluses in modern times. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Amanda Cooper, 400 words)

Growth currencies weaker after Chinese stocks fall sharply

LONDON - Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars fall as Chinese stocks slide, while trade data from Japan raises the spectre of a recession enveloping the world's third-largest economy. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 375 words)

ECONOMY

Japan export growth slows sharply, raising fears of recession

TOKYO - Japan's annual export growth slowed to a crawl in September as shrinking sales to China hurt the volume of shipments, raising fears that weak overseas demand may have pushed the economy into recession. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 490 words)

UK public finances improve but Osborne faces challenge to hit targets

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne still faces a challenge to hit his target for cutting the budget deficit this year, despite a stronger-than-expected improvement in September, according to data released on Wednesday. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 430 words)

Turkish c.bank keeps rates steady but signals tighter policy ahead

ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank leaves interest rates unchanged but signals a tighter policy ahead, shying away from a hike ahead of a Nov. 1 election and waiting to take its cue from an expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. (TURKEY-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daren Butler, 460 words)

Egypt names popular banker Tarek Amer new central bank chief

CAIRO - Egypt's central bank governor Hisham Ramez will not renew his term when it expires in November and will be replaced by senior banker Tarek Amer, the presidency says in a statement. (EGYPT-CENTRALBANK/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Ehab Farouk and Asma Alsharif, 500 words)

IMF may offer major loan to Iraq in 2016, official says

DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund may provide a large loan to Iraq in 2016 to help stabilise the country's finances as it grapples with low oil prices and the Islamic State insurgency, a senior IMF official says. (IRAQ-IMF/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Andrew Torchia, 380 words)

UK employers see risks in alternatives to EU membership

LONDON - A leading British employers group steps up its push to keep the country in the European Union, saying the alternatives will hurt trade. (BRITAIN-EU/EMPLOYERS (UPDATE 2), moved, 490 words)

COMPANIES

Western Digital to buy SanDisk in $19 bln deal

Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp says it will buy SanDisk Corp for about $19 billion, giving it better access to flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and mobile devices. (SANDISK-M&A/WESTERN DIGITAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 255 words)

Trucks, China drive GM to beat Street in third quarter

DETROIT - General Motors Co reports record quarterly earnings before charges for the third quarter, as strong demand for trucks in North America and improved profit margins in China overcame declining revenues. (GM-RESULTS/, moved, 110 words)

Coca-Cola quarterly revenue misses on strong dollar

Coca-Cola Co reports lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales in markets outside North America. (COCA-COLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

ABB earnings top forecasts as cost-cutting offsets sales downturn

ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB posts higher than expected third-quarter net profit, as it cuts costs to offset sluggish business with oil and gas customers and slowing growth in China and the United States, its two biggest markets. (ABB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by John Miller, 500 words)

Chip designer ARM sees no let-up in growth as profits jump

LONDON - ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's iPhone, beat market expectations with a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit and says it is confident it could keep outperforming rivals. (ARM HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 440 words)

Pearson shares plunge after education publisher cuts forecasts

LONDON - Pearson shares plunge as much as 18 percent after the world's biggest education publisher says earnings will be worse than expected, partly because fewer students are enrolling at U.S. colleges. (PEARSON-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, 435 words)

Biogen to cut 11 pct of workforce

Biogen Inc says it will cut 11 pct of its global workforce by the end of this year and stop a late-stage study on its blockbuster drug Tecfidera for secondary progressive MS, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading. (BIOGEN-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)

'Black Friday' nerves trigger Home Retail profit warning

LONDON - Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, warns on its profit outlook, blaming uncertainty ahead of the key Christmas trading period and increased investment at its Argos chain. (HOME RETAIL GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, 420 words)

Fiat Chrysler shares ease after Ferrari IPO priced

MILAN - Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fall more than 3 percent in early trade, after the flotation of its luxury unit Ferrari is priced at the top end of the range but below the expectations of some investors. (FERRARI-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 310 words)

Syngenta CEO leaves in wake of Monsanto deal rejection

ZURICH - Syngenta Chief Executive Mike Mack is stepping down as head of the Swiss agrochemicals group just two months after the company spurned a $47 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto. (SYNGENTA AG-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, 475 words)

Total's trenchant new boss fits era of oil austerity

PARIS - Total's boss is known as a fixer; a straight-talking cost cutter who has emerged as the right person to steer the French oil and gas company through one of the industry's worst downturns in decades. (TOTAL-MANAGEMENT/CEO (PICTURE), moved, by Bate Felix, 850 words)

Lonmin aims for $400 mln rights issue, proceeds with job cuts

JOHANNESBURG - Platinum producer Lonmin plans a $400 million rights issue of new shares and will proceed with a planned restructuring to cut 6,000 jobs in the face of depressed prices, it said on Wednesday. (LONMIN-ISSUE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 505 words)

Dispute over rigged ship engine tests adds to Volkswagen's woes

OSLO - Norwegian shipowner I.M. Skaugen has disclosed it is seeking $50 million in compensation from a marine unit of Volkswagen for rigging performance tests of ship engines produced over a decade ago. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/SHIPS, moved, by Alister Doyle, 630 words)

Swedish banks hit by record-low Riksbank rates, market turmoil

STOCKHOLM - Three of Sweden's top banks missed third-quarter earnings expectations as low interest rates and market turmoil ate into commissions and interest income. (SWEDEN-BANKS/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Johan Ahlander, 500 words)

Sky beats Q1 profit forecast helped by solid broadband demand

LONDON - European pay-TV group Sky posts a slightly-better-than expected 10 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, helped by strong new broadband additions in Britain. (SKY-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words)

Reckitt Benckiser lifts outlook after sales top estimates

LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser Group raises its full-year sales outlook after reporting a bigger-than-expected gain in third-quarter sales helped by consumer health products. (RECKITT BENC GRP-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words)

Britain's Merlin to open Legoland in Shanghai as part of China growth plans

LONDON - A branch of the Legoland amusement park is to open in Shanghai under a likely $300 million joint venture investment by Britain's Merlin Entertainments Plc, announced during the state visit to Britain of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (MERLIN ENT-LEGOLAND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Li-mei Hoang, 260 words)

Norsk Hydro's Q3 operating earnings beat expectations

OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, posted third-quarter operating earnings above forecasts as a turnaround in the company's Brazilian bauxite and alumina business took hold. (NORSK HYDRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

Thales posts flat Q3 revenue, reaffirms targets

PARIS - France's Thales reaffirms its financial targets as it reports flat quarterly revenue brightened by a strong increase in orders. (THALES-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 305 words)