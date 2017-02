BRIEF-UK's CMA says served initial enforcement order on Menzies-ASIG deal

* Competition and Markets Authority serves initial enforcement order under section 72(2) of Enterprise Act 2002 on Feb. 1, in relation to completed acquisition by anticipated acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc and Menzies Aviation Inc. Of Asig Holdings Limited and Asig Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)