TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank denies asking Berlin for help with U.S.
dispute
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank denies it has asked for German
government help to deal with a $14 billion demand from the U.S.
Department of Justice to settle claims it missold
mortgage-backed securities.
1), moving shortly, 515 words)
Turkish markets slide after Moody's cuts Turkey rating to
'junk'
ISTANBUL - Turkish shares tumble 4 percent while bonds and
the lira also weaken sharply after ratings agency Moody's cut
Turkey's sovereign rating to "junk", triggering fears of an
outflow of foreign funds.
Daren Butler, 600 words)
UAE says backs output freeze to support oil markets
ALGIERS - The United Arab Emirates says it will back a
global freeze in oil output to bolster prices, while some OPEC
delegates predict a meeting of producing countries in Algeria
this week could still yield a deal to restrain supply.
this week could still yield a deal to restrain supply.
Rania El Gamal, 420 words)
+ See also:
- ICE-OIL/
- OPEC-MEETING/RUSSIA
Soldatkin, 520 words
- GLOBAL-OIL/
Aldi UK says profit fall won't change German parent's
investment plans
LONDON - Management at British discount supermarket Aldi's
German parent will not re-think their investment plans for the
UK despite falling profits and the UK's decision to quit the
European Union, Aldi UK boss Matthew Barnes says.
(UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey, 600 words)
MARKETS
World stocks get twitchy before Trump-Clinton showdown
LONDON - European and Asian shares retreat with investors'
focus on how Donald Trump will fare in a U.S. presidential
debate against Hillary Clinton, while oil prices firm before an
informal OPEC meeting.
moved, by Abhinav Ramnarayan, 530 words)
Yen gains after Kuroda sticks to negative rate script
LONDON - The yen is holding strong in the face of another
volley of promises from the Bank of Japan to do everything
necessary to get inflation back on the rise, including cutting
interest rates further into negative territory.
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 545 words)
Turkey downgrade whacks emerging markets
LONDON - Turkish stocks, bonds and the lira sell off after a
credit rating downgrade to junk while rising unease over U.S.
politics and a meeting of oil exporters spurs broader emerging
markets weakness.
Strohecker, 730 words)
Gold retreats after strong week, eyes on U.S. debate
LONDON - Gold retreats as last week's rally runs out of
steam, with focus switching to a U.S. presidential debate later
in the day which could prove a key pointer to the outcome of
November's election.
Harvey, 415 words)
Bund yields fall as focus switches to U.S. presidential
showdown
LONDON - Safe-haven German bond yields fall to their lowest
in more than two weeks as attention turns from central banks to
the looming televised debate between the U.S. presidential
candidates.
Ranasinghe, 350 words)
INSIGHT
How Russia's central bank chief held the line
MOSCOW - One Thursday evening in March, Elvira Nabiullina,
governor of Russia's central bank, faced down a rival in the
struggle for influence inside President Vladimir Putin's
entourage.
by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova, 1,590 words)
European firms offer Britain scant support in divorce talks
LONDON - More than 20 European business associations and
companies interviewed by Reuters say they back their
governments' position that Britain's banking sector can only
enjoy EU market access post-Brexit if the country still follows
the bloc's rules.
Bergin, 1,180 words)
ECONOMY
German business morale shrugs off Brexit to hit 28-month
high
BERLIN - German business morale rose far more than expected
in September, reaching its highest level in more than two years,
a survey shows, signalling that executives had brushed off
concerns about Brexit that had weighed on their mood last month.
concerns about Brexit that had weighed on their mood last month.
words)
Politics to trump central bankers
PARIS - With major central bank policy on hold for now,
politics will take centre stage in the coming week as the U.S.
presidential election enters a new phase with the first
televised debate.
Thomas, 495 words)
BOJ's Kuroda sees no big rise or fall in bond buying for now
OSAKA - The pace at which the Bank of Japan buys bonds will
depend on what is needed to achieve its yield curve target but
no big increases or decreases were expected for now, Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda says, dampening speculation that the BOJ was
considering tapering asset purchases.
3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 535 words)
IMF: Swiss central bank should focus on negative interest
rates
BERN - Switzerland's central bank should adjust its policy
to favour negative interest rates rather than currency
interventions as it seeks to weaken the Swiss franc's appeal,
the International Monetary Fund says.
moved, by John Revill, 410 words)
COMPANIES
CBOE Holdings to buy BATS Global in $3.2 bln deal
CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest options
exchange in the United States by volume, says it will buy BATS
Global Markets Inc for about $3.2 billion, just over five months
after BATS made its market debut.
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 265 words)
Pfizer says not to split into two
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc says it has decided not to
separate into two publicly traded companies at this time.
(PFIZER-SPLIT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 105 words)
+ See also:
- SANOFI FR-DUPILUMAB/
Germany's Lanxess to buy U.S chemical firm Chemtura for $2.7
bln
FRANKFURT - Lanxess AG is to buy U.S. speciality chemical
company Chemtura for 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion) including
debt in the German company's largest ever takeover, moving it
further away from its main synthetic rubber business.
further away from its main synthetic rubber business.
words)
Chinese group to buy Spanish firm ACS's Urbaser for up to
$1.6 bln
HONG KONG/BEIJING - A Chinese group has entered into an
agreement to buy Spanish builder and services provider ACS's
waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion
euros ($1.30-$1.57 billion), the group says.
(UPDATE 1), moved, 115 words)
UK airline Monarch denies speculation it is in financial
trouble
LONDON - British airline Monarch Airlines says it is
operating normally and is on track to make a profit this year,
after questions were asked about its future on social media.
(BRITAIN-AIRLINES/MONARCH AIRLINES, moved, 235 words)
Majority of UK CEOs considering moving operations abroad
post-Brexit -survey
LONDON - Three-quarters of British company bosses are
considering moving operations abroad following the vote to leave
the European Union, according to a survey published on Monday.
(BRITAIN-EU/COMPANIES, moved, 390 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/BANKS-POLL
HSBC top lawyer calls for new global anti-financial crime
measures
LONDON - Governments worldwide should pass new laws to
facilitate the sharing of information between themselves and the
private sector in order to better combat financial crime, HSBC's
top lawyer told a banking conference in Geneva.
(HSBC-MONEYLAUNDERING/, moved, 315 words)