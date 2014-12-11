Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Tepid interest in its cheap loans edges ECB towards printing money

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's second offering of almost zero-cost loans to banks drew only tepid interest, underlining fragile confidence in the euro zone economy and making ECB money-printing appear all but inevitable. (ECB-POLICY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel, 690 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 385 words

Selloff slows as timid loan take-up boosts bets on ECB QE

LONDON - A selloff in world stocks slow as oil prices steady at a five-year low and lacklustre demand for virtually- free ECB money stokes expectations the bank will have to resort to full-blown quantitative easing. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 715 words)

Russia c.bank raises key rate but fails to halt rouble slide

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank raises its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent to prop up the rouble but fails to stop the currency sinking to a new low. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya, 560 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/, moved, 200 words

Solid U.S. retail sales point to brisk consumer spending

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip in November as lower gasoline prices gave the holiday shopping season a boost, offering the latest sign of underlying momentum in the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 330 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION , moved, 250 words

- USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 180 words

- USA-FED/RATES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, 995 words

INVESTMENT

Gulf bonds diverge as oil plunge separates strong from weak

DUBAI - Sovereign bond yields in the Gulf are diverging, as investors start to differentiate between countries that can cope comfortably with the plunge in oil prices and those which will find the cut to their export revenues very painful. (MIDEAST-DEBT/OIL, moved, by Andrew Torchia, 835 words)

Investors turn to MLP funds as U.S. energy bet while oil slides

NEW YORK - U.S. investors are zeroing in on exchange-traded funds that track master limited partnerships as a way to bet on long-term North American energy boom even as oil prices slide, convinced that these funds look relatively cheap and promise growth. (OIL-PRICES/FUNDS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ashley Lau, 735 words)

ECONOMY

China tells banks to step up lending to lift flagging growth

SHANGHAI - China has told its banks to issue more loans in the final months of 2014 and has relaxed limits on their loan-to-deposit ratios to help hit a record new lending target as the government steps up efforts to lift flagging economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, 660 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Norway cuts rates, hints at more easing, as oil slump hits growth prospects

OSLO - Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and says it could ease policy further because lower oil prices are hurting the economy's growth prospects. (NORWAY-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Camilla Knudsen, 600 words)

Bank of England to publish minutes faster, cut number of policy meetings

LONDON - The Bank of England says that it wants to cut the number of monetary policy meetings it holds to eight a year from 12, and that from August 2015 it will publish minutes of its discussions immediately after policy decisions. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 435 words)

Ukrainian PM warns of default risk, calls for more Western help

KIEV - Ukraine risks defaulting on its debt unless Western donors come up with more funds on top of the billions of dollars of financial aid already promised, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/YATSENIUK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice, 465 words)

Japan machinery orders tumble in another blow to economy and PM Abe

TOKYO - Recession-hit Japan suffers a fresh blow as data shows a key gauge of capital spending tumbled in October - a worrying sign for its recovery given that business investment was a big drag on the economy in the third quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 515 words)

SNB keeps franc cap, flags deflation risk as ECB test awaits

BERNE - The Swiss National Bank restates its resolve to stop the franc strengthening against the euro, a policy that may be tested early next year if the ECB takes further measures to stimulate the euro zone economy. (SWISS-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 410 words)

French core inflation turns negative, points to deflation risk

PARIS - French core inflation turned negative in November, with the first drop in the indicator since records started in 1990 pointing to a growing deflation risk in the euro zone's second-largest economy. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 510 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 200 words

COMPANIES

Google to shut down news site in Spain over copyright fees

LONDON - Google says it plans to close its news-linking service in Spain in response to legislation under which publishers will soon be able to force Internet sites to pay for re-publishing headlines or snippets of news. (GOOGLE-NEWS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Auchard, 625 words)

+ See also:

- EU-GOOGLE/ANTITRUST, moved, 175 words

Emirates raps Airbus for A380 comment, dangles huge order

The head of Dubai-based airline Emirates has reacted angrily to a suggestion by Airbus that it might stop making its A380 superjumbo airliner, telling Reuters it could double its investment if the planemaker agreed to upgrade the A380 instead. (EMIRATES-AIRBUS GROUP/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Hepher, 590 words)

Zara owner Inditex says winter sales brisk after warm autumn

MADRID - Zara-owner Inditex posts a 14 percent rise in sales for November and early December as its fast-changing fashion collections helped it cope better with mild weather than many European rivals. (INDITEX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Morris and Elisabeth O'Leary, 400 words)

+ See also:

- SUPERGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words

Ebola vaccine trial interrupted for checks after joint pains - Geneva hospital

GENEVA - A clinical trial of the Ebola vaccine by Merck and NewLink has been interrupted in all 59 volunteers in Geneva a week early "as a measure of precaution" after four patients complain of joint pains in hands and feet, the University of Geneva Hospital says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE-GAVI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 390 words

- HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland, 715 words

ICAP to close LME base metals broking business -sources

LONDON - Major broker ICAP will exit its base metals broking business on the London Metal Exchange (LME) at the end of December, as part of wider restructuring, industry sources says. (ICAP-LME/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clara Denina and Eric Onstad, 245 wordS)

S&P may downgrade Tesco to junk

LONDON - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it may downgrade Tesco's credit rating after its latest profit warning, moving the British grocer closer to losing its investment grade status. (TESCO-RATINGS/, moved, 240 words)

+ See also:

- TESCO-INVESTORS/, moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 950 words

Fiat Chrysler shares down after bond, share offering priced

MILAN - Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fall sharply in Milan as investors sell the stock after buying a $2.5 billion bond that converts into the car maker's shares. (FIAT CHRYSLER-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Valentina Za, 405 words)

Shares in Telecom Italia up strongly on Tim Brasil bid talk

MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia rise more than 5 percent boosted by speculation about a possible offer for the phone group's Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes. (TELECOM ITALIA-STOCKS/, moved, 100 words)

Japan automakers add 550,000 cars to Takata air bag recalls

TOKYO - Three Japanese automakers will recall more than half a million cars globally to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp, bringing the total tally of Takata-related recalls across all brands to around 20 million since 2008. (AUTOS-JAPAN/HONDA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 415 words)

+ See also:

- ASTONMARTIN-OUTLOOK/ (EXCLUSIVE,UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost and Costas Pitas, 730 words

NY banking regulator probing Barclays, Deutsche Bank's FX algorithm-source

The New York banking regulator is investigating if Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (USA-BANKS-FOREX/PROBE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Supriya Kurane, 280 words)

UK watchdog tightens sales rules for annuity pensions

LONDON - Insurance firms will have to show how their annuities compare with rivals' to ensure customers get the best deal, Britain's financial watchdog says, following an investigation that cleared the industry of widespread mis-selling. (BRITAIN-PENSIONS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones and Simon Jessop, 450 words)