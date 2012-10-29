(Adds Rome Insight entry)

TOP STORIES

Sandy strengthens as nears U.S. coast, Wall Street shut

NEW YORK - Hurricane Sandy, the monster storm bearing down on the U.S. East Coast, strengthens after hundreds of thousands move to higher ground, public transport shuts down and the U.S. stock market suffers its first weather-related closure in 27 years (STORM-SANDY/ (UPDATE 2) moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Daniel Trotta, 910 words)

Politics puts Italy, Spain back in market focus

MADRID/ROME - Italian political turmoil and Spanish hesitancy over seeking euro zone assistance put the two countries on the front line of the currency area's debt crisis back under market pressure as their leaders meet in Madrid (EUROZONE/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Fiona Ortiz and James Mackenzie,750 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-BANKS/ expect by 1430, by George Georgiopoulos, pix, tv, 600 words

UBS shares jump at prospect of 10,000 job cuts

ZURICH/LONDON - Shares in UBS soar after media reports the Swiss bank will announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it takes the knife to its investment banking operations, particularly its fixed income business (UBS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 750 words)

Shares fall as growth fears mount, U.S. storm advances

LONDON - World share and commodity prices fall as a recent run of downbeat corporate earnings casts a shadow over the outlook for growth and markets brace for the impact of a massive U.S. hurricane (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1430, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by David Brough, 730 words

- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Maytaal Angel, 1,050 words

ECONOMY

Italy uncertainty deepens ahead of vital poll

ROME - Five months before an election that will be crucial not just for this country but the whole euro zone, Italy is mired in some of its greatest political uncertainty since World War Two; everything from the voting law to the identity of the candidates is unknown and prospects for a return to power by market favourite Mario Monti look difficult (ITALY-CHAOS (INSIGHT, PIX), expect by 1500, by Barry Moody, 1,500 words)

Long-term battle for euro hinges on growth reforms

BRUSSELS - Europe wins the immediate battle to save the euro, but the war to make the single currency sustainable in the long run is only just beginning (ECONOMY-EUROPE/REFORMS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent, 1,170 words)

Spain retail sales decimated by VAT hike

MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall at their fastest pace on record in September as already battered consumer confidence takes another hit from a hike in value added tax, driving many shoppers to trade down to cheaper products (SPAIN-RETAIL/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day, 450 words)

Russian developer bets on 'Manhattan on the Seine'

PARIS - For a city whose priciest apartments boast mansard roofs and wrought-iron balconies, it's an audacious bet: a pair of shimmering luxury towers that might look more at home in Dubai or Singapore (FRANCE-PROPERTY/TOWERS), expect by 1500, by Christian Plumb, 845 words)

India deficit cut plan adds to pressure for rate cut

NEW DELHI - India's central bank faces growing pressure to cut interest rates for the first time since April after the government vowed to rein in the hefty fiscal deficit during a hastily called news conference (INDIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Tony Munroe, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Pearson confirms Random Penguin merger

LONDON - Pearson says it will merge Penguin Books with Bertelsmann's Random House to create the world's leading consumer publisher, a day after Rupert Murdoch's Sunday Times said his News Corp group could bid for Penguin (PEARSON/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 730 words)

Long road to recovery for Anglo without Carroll

LONDON - Anglo American investors hoping for a quick boost from the announced exit of boss Cynthia Carroll are likely to be disappointed, with a long-speculated break-up or acquisition by a rival - talking points once again - unlikely any time soon. Instead, analysts and industry sources point to a long, and potentially painful, road to recovery for the global miner (ANGLOAMERICAN/, expect by 1530, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 550 words)

Clean Harbors to buy Safety-Kleen for $1.25 bln

Waste management company Clean Harbors Inc says it will buy privately held Safety-Kleen Inc, which recycles used oil into motor oil, for $1.25 billion to capitalize on growing demand for such products (CLEANHARBORS-SAFETYKLEEN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Verizon Wireless to sell Nokia's new Lumia smartphones

HELSINKI - Verizon Wireless will begin selling Nokia's new Lumia smartphones this autumn, helping the Finnish company to fight back against Apple and Samsung in the United States (NOKIA-VERIZON/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)

Fixed income underpins Nomura results, European losses deepen

TOKYO - Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank, posts its fourth straight quarterly profit as an upswing in its fixed income operations helps it counter weak equity markets and the fallout from an insider trading probe (NOMURA/EARNINGS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 780 words)

Heathrow warns weak summer traffic to hit earnings

LONDON - Heathrow Ltd, the British airport operator formerly known as BAA, warns full-year earnings will fall short of its target after fewer passengers travelled through Europe's busiest airport this summer (FERROVIAL-HEATHROW/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rhys Jones, 450 words)

GSK raises bet on AIDS drug with new Shionogi deal

LONDON/TOKYO - GlaxoSmithKline raises its bet on a promising drug for HIV/AIDS by redrawing a deal with Japan's Shionogi which gives it a much bigger economic interest in the new product (SHIONOGI-HIV/GSK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Mayumi Negishi, 670 words)

France's "sleepy" retail banks seen ripe for cost cuts

PARIS - The job of working at a French bank branch, which for years has been as simple as taking client savings and plonking them in tax-free deposit books or life insurance, is set to get tougher (FRENCHBANKS-RETAIL/CUTS), expect by 1500, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 720 words)

Petronas, Progress extend closing date on proposed deal

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas says it is extending the closing date on its bid for Canadian gas producer Progress Energy Resources until November 30, as it works to overturn the Canadian government's rejection of the proposed deal(PROGRESS-PETRONAS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Niluksi Koswanage, 590 words)

Burger King profit beats estimates; initiates dividend

Burger King Worldwide Inc reports a better-than-expected profit as new items on the fast-food chain's menu and accompanying advertising campaigns help boost same-restaurant sales in the United States and Canada (BURGERKING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Small should have been beautiful; how Toyota misread China

BEIJING - Toyota Motor Corp blames its China underperformance on the widespread anti-Japan protests triggered by a territorial row. Some company insiders and dealers, though, say the world's biggest car maker has misread the world's largest market (TOYOTA-CHINA/ (ANALYSIS, UPDATE 1), moved, pix, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 1,150 words)

+ See also

- (HONDA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, by Yoko Kubota, 830 words)