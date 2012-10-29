(Adds Rome Insight entry)
REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT OCT 29, 2012
TOP STORIES
Sandy strengthens as nears U.S. coast, Wall Street shut
NEW YORK - Hurricane Sandy, the monster storm bearing down
on the U.S. East Coast, strengthens after hundreds of thousands
move to higher ground, public transport shuts down and the U.S.
stock market suffers its first weather-related closure in 27
years (STORM-SANDY/ (UPDATE 2) moved, pix, tv, graphic, by
Daniel Trotta, 910 words)
Politics puts Italy, Spain back in market focus
MADRID/ROME - Italian political turmoil and Spanish
hesitancy over seeking euro zone assistance put the two
countries on the front line of the currency area's debt crisis
back under market pressure as their leaders meet in Madrid
(EUROZONE/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Fiona Ortiz and James
Mackenzie,750 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-BANKS/ expect by 1430, by George Georgiopoulos,
pix, tv, 600 words
UBS shares jump at prospect of 10,000 job cuts
ZURICH/LONDON - Shares in UBS soar after media reports the
Swiss bank will announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it takes the
knife to its investment banking operations, particularly its
fixed income business (UBS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson,
750 words)
Shares fall as growth fears mount, U.S. storm advances
LONDON - World share and commodity prices fall as a recent
run of downbeat corporate earnings casts a shadow over the
outlook for growth and markets brace for the impact of a massive
U.S. hurricane (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1430, by
Richard Hubbard, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by David Brough, 730
words
- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Maytaal
Angel, 1,050 words
ECONOMY
Italy uncertainty deepens ahead of vital poll
ROME - Five months before an election that will be crucial
not just for this country but the whole euro zone, Italy is
mired in some of its greatest political uncertainty since World
War Two; everything from the voting law to the identity of the
candidates is unknown and prospects for a return to power by
market favourite Mario Monti look difficult (ITALY-CHAOS
(INSIGHT, PIX), expect by 1500, by Barry Moody, 1,500 words)
Long-term battle for euro hinges on growth reforms
BRUSSELS - Europe wins the immediate battle to save the
euro, but the war to make the single currency sustainable in the
long run is only just beginning (ECONOMY-EUROPE/REFORMS
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics
Correspondent, 1,170 words)
Spain retail sales decimated by VAT hike
MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall at their fastest pace on
record in September as already battered consumer confidence
takes another hit from a hike in value added tax, driving many
shoppers to trade down to cheaper products (SPAIN-RETAIL/(UPDATE
2), moved, by Paul Day, 450 words)
Russian developer bets on 'Manhattan on the Seine'
PARIS - For a city whose priciest apartments boast mansard
roofs and wrought-iron balconies, it's an audacious bet: a pair
of shimmering luxury towers that might look more at home in
Dubai or Singapore (FRANCE-PROPERTY/TOWERS), expect by 1500, by
Christian Plumb, 845 words)
India deficit cut plan adds to pressure for rate cut
NEW DELHI - India's central bank faces growing pressure to
cut interest rates for the first time since April after the
government vowed to rein in the hefty fiscal deficit during a
hastily called news conference (INDIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1),
moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Tony Munroe, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Pearson confirms Random Penguin merger
LONDON - Pearson says it will merge Penguin Books with
Bertelsmann's Random House to create the world's leading
consumer publisher, a day after Rupert Murdoch's Sunday Times
said his News Corp group could bid for Penguin (PEARSON/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Kate Holton, 730 words)
Long road to recovery for Anglo without Carroll
LONDON - Anglo American investors hoping for a quick boost
from the announced exit of boss Cynthia Carroll are likely to be
disappointed, with a long-speculated break-up or acquisition by
a rival - talking points once again - unlikely any time soon.
Instead, analysts and industry sources point to a long, and
potentially painful, road to recovery for the global miner
(ANGLOAMERICAN/, expect by 1530, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 550
words)
Clean Harbors to buy Safety-Kleen for $1.25 bln
Waste management company Clean Harbors Inc says it will buy
privately held Safety-Kleen Inc, which recycles used oil into
motor oil, for $1.25 billion to capitalize on growing demand for
such products (CLEANHARBORS-SAFETYKLEEN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200
words)
Verizon Wireless to sell Nokia's new Lumia smartphones
HELSINKI - Verizon Wireless will begin selling Nokia's new
Lumia smartphones this autumn, helping the Finnish company to
fight back against Apple and Samsung in the United States
(NOKIA-VERIZON/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)
Fixed income underpins Nomura results, European losses
deepen
TOKYO - Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank,
posts its fourth straight quarterly profit as an upswing in its
fixed income operations helps it counter weak equity markets and
the fallout from an insider trading probe (NOMURA/EARNINGS
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 780 words)
Heathrow warns weak summer traffic to hit earnings
LONDON - Heathrow Ltd, the British airport operator formerly
known as BAA, warns full-year earnings will fall short of its
target after fewer passengers travelled through Europe's busiest
airport this summer (FERROVIAL-HEATHROW/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Rhys Jones, 450 words)
GSK raises bet on AIDS drug with new Shionogi deal
LONDON/TOKYO - GlaxoSmithKline raises its bet on a promising
drug for HIV/AIDS by redrawing a deal with Japan's Shionogi
which gives it a much bigger economic interest in the
new product (SHIONOGI-HIV/GSK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben
Hirschler and Mayumi Negishi, 670 words)
France's "sleepy" retail banks seen ripe for cost cuts
PARIS - The job of working at a French bank branch, which
for years has been as simple as taking client savings and
plonking them in tax-free deposit books or life insurance, is
set to get tougher (FRENCHBANKS-RETAIL/CUTS), expect by 1500, by
Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 720 words)
Petronas, Progress extend closing date on proposed deal
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas says it is
extending the closing date on its bid for Canadian gas producer
Progress Energy Resources until November 30, as it works to
overturn the Canadian government's rejection of the proposed
deal(PROGRESS-PETRONAS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Niluksi Koswanage,
590 words)
Burger King profit beats estimates; initiates dividend
Burger King Worldwide Inc reports a better-than-expected
profit as new items on the fast-food chain's menu and
accompanying advertising campaigns help boost same-restaurant
sales in the United States and Canada (BURGERKING-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Small should have been beautiful; how Toyota misread China
BEIJING - Toyota Motor Corp blames its China
underperformance on the widespread anti-Japan protests triggered
by a territorial row. Some company insiders and dealers, though,
say the world's biggest car maker has misread the world's
largest market (TOYOTA-CHINA/ (ANALYSIS, UPDATE 1), moved, pix,
by Norihiko Shirouzu, 1,150 words)
+ See also
- (HONDA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, by Yoko Kubota,
830 words)