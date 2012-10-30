REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT OCT 30, 2012
TOP STORIES
Monster storm Sandy leaves New York, eastern U.S. crippled
NEW YORK - Millions of people across the eastern United
States awaken to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm
Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's
most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system
and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district
(STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, tv, pix, graphics, by Anna
Louie Sussman and Michael Erman, 1,400 words)
+ See also:
- STORM-SANDY/NYSE (INSIGHT), moved, by John McCrank, 1,600
words
- STORM-SANDY/CANADA, moved, by Rod Nickel, 210 words
UBS to slash 10,000 jobs in fixed income retreat
ZURICH - UBS unveils plans to wind down its fixed income
business and fire 10,000 bankers, returning to its private
banking roots as it adapts to tough capital rules that make it
harder to turn a profit from trading (UBS-RESTRUCTURE/ (UPDATE
7), expect by 1400, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)
+ See also
- DANSKE-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mette Fraende and Mia
Shanley, 660 words
Spain recession drags on with no aid in view
MADRID - Spain falls deeper into recession in the third
quarter and prices rise sharply in October, piling pressure on
the government to revive a paralysed economy as it stalls over
requesting aid (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 680 words)
+ See also
- SPAIN-DEPOSITS, by Sonya Dowsett, expect by 1400, 500
words)
Shares gain, dollar slips after U.S. storm hits
LONDON - World shares gain while the dollar falls as the
initial impact of a massive storm in the United States looks to
have been less severe than feared and after the Bank of Japan
takes action to boost economic activity (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP
6), expect 1430, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)
ECONOMY
Italian debt costs fall as political jitters ignored
MILAN - Italy's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fall
sharply at a sale to their lowest since May 2011 as big
redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt on fears of
political instability lift demand ITALY-DEBT/ (UPDATE 2), expect
by 1400, by Francesca Landini, 600 words
Japan PM plans new economic stimulus by end-Nov: Kyodo
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda plans a new
round of economic stimulus by the end of next month as the
country enters a lull, Kyodo News reports, quoting sources close
to the prime minister (JAPAN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS (UPDATE 2), moved,
440 words)
France's baby-boom pensioners head back to job market
PARIS - When angry workers took to the streets of France two
years ago to protest moves to increase the retirement age from
60 to 62, one pensioner has trouble sympathising with their
cause (FRANCE-PENSIONERS/, moved, graphic, pix, by Nicholas
Vinocur, 1030 words)
India leaves interest rates steady, signals early 2013 cut
MUMBAI - India's central bank leaves interest rates on hold
but cuts the cash reserve ratio for banks, defying pressure from
the government to lower rates for the first time since April but
also indicating it may ease policy in early 2013
(INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 3), moved, by Shamik Paul and Tony
Munroe, 970 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank profit lifted by debt market rebound
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says it hopes to benefit from
Swiss rival UBS's retreat, as its investment bank delivers
record third-quarter revenue and helps lift group profit by 20
percent (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moved, 590 words)
+ See also
- ERSTE-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael Shields, 630
words)
BP hikes dividend as fights back from oil spill
LONDON - British oil group BP Plc raises its dividend,
confident it can bounce back from a devastating U.S. oil spill
with a rejigged business in Russia and a focus on exploration
and oil production over fuel refining and gas (BP-RESULTS,
(UPDATE 3), moved, 880 words, by Andrew Callus and Sarah Young)
Italian carmaker Fiat sets 2012 targets at low end of range
MILAN - Fiat cuts its full-year targets to the lower end of
previous forecasts and says the austerity-hit European car
market will remain weak through part of 2014
FIAT-EARNINGS/(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Jennifer Clark, 700
words
+ See also
- FORD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Deepa Seetharaman and
Ben Klayman
StanChart eyes wider Iran settlement by year end
HONG KONG/LONDON - Standard Chartered says it is aiming for
a wider year-end settlement with U.S. authorities investigating
its Iran-linked transactions (STANDARD CHARTERED/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Matt Scuffham, 630 words)
Strike-hit Lonmin to raise $800 mln for recovery
LONDON - Strike-hit South African miner Lonmin, the world's
third-largest platinum producer, plans to raise $800 million
from its investors to help slash debt and finance its recovery,
after six weeks of strikes that left 46 people dead
(LONMIN/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500, by Clara Ferreira-Marques
and Tiisetso Motsoeneng 880 words)
+ See also
- SAFRICA-STRIKES/ZUMA, tv, pix, moved, by Jon Herskovitz,
1,000 words
- SAFRICA-PLATINUM/PRODUCTION (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 260
words
Bayer to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for $1.2 bln
FRANKFURT - Germany's Bayer is to buy U.S. vitamins maker
Schiff Nutrition International for an agreed $1.2 billion as it
seeks stable sources of growth to complement its more volatile
prescription drugs business (BAYER-SCHIFF (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Ludwig Burger, 640 words)
Telefonica Germany shares rise on debut
FRANKFURT/MADRID - Shares in Telefonica's O2-branded German
unit rise over 3 percent after Europe's largest initial public
offering in more than a year, adding to a fledgling recovery in
the region's new issues market (TELEFONICA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Harro ten Wolde, Clare Kane and Kylie
MacLellan, 680 words)
Metro Q3 profits fall 35 pct as shoppers trim budgets
FRANKFURT - German retailer Metro reports a
worse-than-expected 35 percent plunge in third-quarter profit,
as it is forced to cut prices in response to shoppers in the
debt-hit euro zone tightening their budgets (METROAG-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 450 words)