TOP STORIES

Barclays hit by fresh U.S. investigations

LONDON - Barclays, already rocked by an interest rate rigging scandal, unveils new U.S. regulatory investigations into the bank's financial probity and says its profit is hit by charges for mis-selling insurance. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 820 words)

Euro zone weighs new Greek aid as numbers deteriorate

BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Euro zone finance ministers confer on how to keep Greece afloat as negotiations between Athens and its foreign lenders near conclusion over reforms the country must implement to receive fresh emergency loans. (EUROZONE/GREECE (WRAPUP 1), moved, graphics, by Jan Strupczewski and George Georgiopoulos 1,000 words)

- GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou, 670 words

- PORTUGAL-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, pix, tv, by Axel Bugge, 670 words

U.S. Northeast back to business after storm turmoil

NEW YORK - Millions of people across the U.S. Northeast stricken by massive storm Sandy will attempt to resume normal lives as companies, markets and airports reopen, despite grim projections of power and transport outages lasting several more days. (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, tv, pix, graphics, by Martine Geller, Emily Flitter and Dhania Skariachan, 990 words)

Shares, euro gain as storm-hit Wall St returns

LONDON - World shares and the euro edge higher as storm-hit Wall Street reopens after a two-day shut down and investors look ahead to key economic data, including the U.S. October payrolls report due later in the week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), moving shortly, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Spain faces renewed risks as bailout riddle drags on

MADRID - Spain risks a longer recession and greater financial turmoil if the improvement in market conditions persuade Prime Minister Rajoy to hold off a request for euro zone aid. (SPAIN-BAILOUT/RAJOY, moving shortly, by Julien Toyer, 1,150 words)

Banks tighten euro loan standards, see more coming - ECB

FRANKFURT - Banks made it harder for firms to borrow in the third quarter and expect to toughen loan requirements further, even though their own funding constraints have eased, the European Central Bank says. (ECB/BANKLENDINGSURVEY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 700 words)

- ECB-RATES/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 520 words

Agencies urge more trade, investment to fight slowdown

GENEVA - Key international organisations tell the world's leading economies that it is vital to give a strong boost to trade and keep investment flowing into developing countries in order to reverse a new slowdown in global growth. (ECONOMY-G20/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Robert Evans, 600 words)

Euro zone inflation eases, unemployment at new highs

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation eases thanks to slower growth of energy prices, but unemployment rises to record highs in September, data from the European statistics office Eurostat show. (EUROZONE ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

- GERMANY-RETAIL/, moved, 100 words

SNB posts nine-month profit, cuts euro holdings

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank makes a hefty nine-month profit and trims euro holdings in favour of dollars and sterling in its huge foreign exchange reserves built up to weaken the franc. (SWISS-SNB/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Catherine Bosley, 600 words)

Gulf railway boom to shape economies, politics

DUBAI - A century after Lawrence of Arabia cut the Damascus-Medina railway, governments are embarking on plans to restore long-distance rail transport in the region and extend it across the Arabian Peninsula. (GULF-RAILWAY/ expect by 1400, pix, graphics, by Martin Dokoupil, 1,300 words)

COMPANIES

GM posts profit, sees break even in Europe by mid-decade

DETROIT - General Motors Co posts a surprisingly strong profit and says it is targeting a return to break-even levels in its European operations by mid-decade after a loss of as much as $1.8 billion in that region this year. (GM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Klayman, 430 words)

Glencore offers to end Nyrstar deal in Xstrata bid - source

BRUSSELS - Trader Glencore offers to end an exclusive zinc sales and marketing deal with world No. 1 zinc producer Nyrstar in a bid to win EU approval for its $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, a person familiar with the matter says. (GLENCORE-XSTRATA/EU (UPDATE 2) (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1400, by Foo Yun Chee, 400 words)

ArcelorMittal cuts dividend after tumbling to loss

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, plans to slash its dividend and focus on cutting debt after slowing demand from China and sluggish European markets drove it to a third-quarter loss. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 750 words)

BBVA's profit halves as property clean up drags on

MADRID - BBVA says profits nearly halve in the nine months to September after Spain's second-biggest bank wrote off more than a billion euros of losses on bad property investments. (BBVA/(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sonya Dowsett, 550 words)

GSK sales fall 8 pct, hit by weak Europe and vaccines

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline sales fell 8 percent in the third quarter, hurt by continued pressure on drug prices in austerity-hit Europe and lower demand for vaccines compared with a year ago. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words

MasterCard rev misses as consumer spending slows

Payment network MasterCard Inc's quarterly revenue misses analysts' estimates for the second time in a row as consumers hold back on spending. (MASTERCARD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Budweiser, U.S. margin squeeze hit AB-InBev profits

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, says profits are below market estimates as falling U.S. sales of Budweiser and higher distribution and commodity costs squeeze margins in the United States. (ABINBEV-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2) moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 460 words)

PVH to buy Warnaco for Calvin Klein control

PVH Corp plans to buy lingerie and sportswear maker Warnaco Group Inc for about $2.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to bring the Calvin Klein clothing brand under one roof. (WARNACO-PVH (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330, 600 words, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 600 words)

Russia's Norilsk co-owners in peace talks

MOSCOW - The billionaire co-owners of Russia's Norilsk Nickel resume talks to resolve a four-year long dispute over control of the world's largest nickel and palladium miner. (RUSSIA-NORILSK (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt, 650 words)

Fiat Industrial nudges up 2012 targets

MILAN - Italy-based truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial nudges up its 2012 targets after a strong performance at its agricultural equipment business offsets poor truck sales and lifts third-quarter profit. (FIATINDUSTRIAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jennifer Clark, 300 words)

Lufthansa steps up cost cuts as economy worsens

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Lufthansa will cut more costs in anticipation of rising fuel prices and sluggish growth in its core markets that may weigh on its profits. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 710 words)