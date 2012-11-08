Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB holds rates, waits for call to unlock bond plan

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank holds its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, deferring any cut in borrowing costs while it assesses the extent of the euro zone's economic downturn and waits for a cue to use its new bond-purchase programme. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1445 GMT/ 9.45 AM ET, by Eva Kuehnen, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/DECISION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken, 490 words)

Euro falls as ECB leaves rates unchanged

LONDON - The euro hits a two-month low after the European Central Bank as expected keeps its key rates unchanged, despite growing evidence of a widespread economic slowdown. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Richard Hubbard, 750 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall though storm distorts data

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign the labour market's slow recovery was gaining traction although a severe storm distorted the data. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 450 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 350 words

China's Hu: graft threatens state, party must stay in charge

BEIJING - Outgoing Chinese President Hu Jintao warns that corruption threatens the ruling Communist Party and the state, but said the party must stay in charge as it battles growing social unrest. (CHINA-CONGRESS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/ 6 AM ET), by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard, 800 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY, moved, pix, by Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang, 700 words

SPECIAL REPORT

Fractured Europe faces new battle over Airbus

BERLIN/TOULOUSE - On a cloudy day in southwest France last month a frail 91-year-old Frenchman in a white s hirt and white t i e took the stage in front of 1,000 Airbus workers and VIPs and delivered a subtle warning. (EADS-AIRBUS/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to special reports, by Noah Barkin and Tim Hepher, 2,990 words)

+ See also:

- EADS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer, 640 words

ECONOMY

German exports fall as euro zone demand shrivels

BERLIN - German exports slide in September at the fastest pace since late last year, hit by declining demand among its crisis-racked euro zone trading partners. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 780 words)

Spain buys time with bond auction, sells long-term debt

MADRID - Spain shows that investors will buy even its long-term debt with a successful bond auction that completed its 2012 issuance programme, giving the government time to hold out longer for international aid. (SPAIN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Nigel Davies, 680 words)

UK needs $527 bln in energy investments by 2030 - LSE

LONDON - Britain will need to invest 330 billion pounds ($527 billion) in its energy sector, excluding networks, by 2030 and return its economy to growth to meet carbon emissions reduction targets, the London School of Economics says in a report. (BRITAIN-LSE/POWER, moved, 430 words)

Kremlin capitalism turns off equity investors

MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin is back and so is Kremlin capitalism, with a vengeance, leaving a dwindling band of Russia equity bulls clinging to hopes that delivery on his economic reform promises will revive one of the cheapest emerging markets. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/STOCKS (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Maya Dyakina, 1,000 words)

FOOD

FAO slashes grain forecasts, world food prices stay high

ROME - Global supply of key cereal staples including wheat is to tighten sharply in the 2012/13 crop season as wheat and maize output feels the pinch of the worst U.S. drought in more than half a century, data from the United Nations food agency shows. (FOOD-FAO/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 2), moved, By James Mackenzie, 650 words)

+ See also:

- FOOD-FAO/ (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

COMPANIES

Siemens to sharpen its game with $7.7 bln of savings

BERLIN - Engineering conglomerate Siemens AG aims to save 6 billion euros ($7.7 billion) over the next two years as it fights to stay competitive in a weak global economy. (SIEMENS-SAVINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 720 words)

Belgium, France to pump further 5.5 bln euros into Dexia

BRUSSELS - Belgium and France will pump another 5.5 billion euros ($7 billion) into Dexia in the hope this third bailout will be the last for the bank that was once the world's largest municipal lender. (DEXIA-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Weakening economy hampers Commerzbank's recovery

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank, Germany's No.2 bank, misses third-quarter profit forecasts and says it is likely to skip dividend payments for this year or next as a weakening European economy hampers its fight to recover from the 2008 financial crisis. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor, 650 words)

Trading rebound buoys SocGen as Greek exit hits profit

PARIS - Societe Generale reports a rebound in trading revenue and says a reshaping of its investment bank is complete, helping investors see past a plunge in quarterly profit due to the cost of shedding unwanted assets. (SOCGEN/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 690 words)

McDonald's sales fall for first time in 9 years

McDonald's Corp reports a 1.8 percent drop in October sales at established restaurants around the world, its first monthly sales fall since March 2003, hurt by stiff competition in a weak economy. (MCDONALDS-SALES/OCTOBER (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

JPMorgan gets nod to resume stock buys after Whale loss

JPMorgan Chase & Co says U.S. regulators have approved a plan for the bank to use its capital to buy back as much as $3 billion of its stock in the first quarter of 2013. (JPMORGAN-BUYBACKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

EU steps up solar battle with China

BRUSSELS - The European Union launched an investigation into alleged state subsidies for Chinese solar panel manufacturers, intensifying a conflict between the two centred on the multi-billion dollar solar market that is straining trade ties. (EU-CHINA/SOLAR (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/ 9 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop and Robin Emmott, 700 words)

Bosch sells stake in Japan's Denso for $1.4 bln

FRANKFURT/TOKYO - German auto parts supplier Bosch says it sold its 5 percent stake in Japanese peer Denso for roughly 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to fund investments and strategic acquisitions. (DENSO-BOSCH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)