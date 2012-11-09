Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China data shows economic recovery gaining pace
BEIJING - China's economy is striding further along the road
towards recovery from its slowest growth in three years, data
for October shows, as infrastructure investment accelerates and
output from the country's factories runs at its fastest in five
months. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nick
Edwards and Kevin Yao, 750 words)
Obama to set stage for fiscal cliff showdown
WASHINGTON - Newly re-elected President Barack Obama sets
the stage for a showdown with congressional Republicans over
contentious tax and spending issues. (USA OBAMA/ECONOMY (UPDATE
1, pix), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, 600 words)
Worried Germany seeks study on French economy - sources
BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has
asked a panel of advisers to look into reform proposals for
France, concerned that weakness in the euro zone's second
largest economy could come back to haunt Germany and the broader
currency bloc. (GERMANY-FRANCE/ECONOMY, moved, by Annika
Breidthardt and Rene Wagner, 755 words)
Lonmin rebuffs Xstrata proposals to take control
LONDON - Lonmin has rejected a reverse takeover proposal
from its largest shareholder, Xstrata, which questioned the
ability of the strike-hit platinum producer's current bosses to
keep their loss-making group alive. (LONMIN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX),
moved, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young, 930 words)
MARKETS
World shares fall on worries over U.S. fiscal cliff, Europe
LONDON - World shares are on course for their worst weekly
performance since June, depressed by the looming "fiscal cliff"
that could slash U.S. public spending and by Europe's debt
troubles (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Richard Hubbard
and Marc Jones, 600 words)
Playing the fiscal cliff like the euro crisis
LONDON - Battle-weary investors heading into another intense
and market-sensitive period of political brinkmanship in
Washington may do well to consult their European campaign maps.
((MARKETS-GLOBAL (INVESTMENT-FOCUS/CLIFF), to move 1500 GMT/ 10
AM ET, by Mike Dolan, 900 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
At Italy's Fiat, young scion steers tough course
TURIN, Italy - Whenever Sergio Marchionne, chief executive
of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler, appears in public, television
crews jostle to beam his words around the globe. Amid the push
and shove it's easy to miss the tall, curly-headed young man who
often looks on from the sidelines. (FIAT-ELKANN/ (SPECIAL
REPORT, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters
Special Reports, by Jennifer Clark, 2,255 words)
ECONOMY
German growth set to slow as euro zone crisis hits home
BERLIN - Growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is
likely to weaken in the fourth quarter of this year and the
first three months of 2013 as firms hold back on investments due
to the euro zone crisis, the Economy Ministry says.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 300
words)
No final euro zone decision on Greece on Monday
BRUSSELS - - Euro zone finance ministers are unlikely to
release the next tranche of loans to Greece on Monday as there
is no clarity yet how to make its debt sustainable, but work is
based on giving Athens two more years to start cutting debt,
officials says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1430
GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 790 words)
France slides towards recession
PARIS - France's central bank says it expects the euro
zone's second-largest economy to slip into recession as 2012
ends - a scenario that could make it harder for the government
to hit next year's debt-reduction targets. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/BOF
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Vicky Buffery and Brian Love, 600 words)
UK trade deficit narrows more than forecast in Sept
LONDON - Britain's trade deficit narrows more than expected
in September, and third-quarter construction output falls by a
similar amount to earlier estimates, reducing the chance of a
downward revision to quarterly GDP. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 500 words)
UK taxman probes thousands of HSBC Jersey accounts
LONDON - British tax authorities are examining details of
thousands of HSBC's clients in Jersey after a whistle-blower
handed them a list of names and details of their accounts.
(HSBC-JERSEY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve
Slater and Chris Vellacott, 800 words)
Banks struggle as commodity index returns slide
LONDON - Banks struggle to devise new commodity index
products as once-fat returns fizzle out in a business worth $140
billion, putting pressure on bank commodity businesses already
hit by tighter regulations.
(COMMODITIES-INVESTING-INDEX/(ANALYSIS), moved, by Eric Onstad,
1,000 words)
Portugal hopes to deliver success story to Merkel
LISBON - Germany's Angela Merkel will hear a welcome message
when she visits Portugal on Monday -- a likeminded leader will
tell her he believes deeply in the tough reforms his country is
undertaking under its bailout. But the latest review of
Portugal's economy by its lenders which starts on the same day,
could be a stark reminder of the problems with Lisbon's bailout
script as economic risks are rising by the day.
(PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (PIX), moved, by Axel Bugge, 1,000 words)
COMPANIES
Rising bad loans keep pressure on Italian banks
MILAN - Italian banks are cutting their lending to
businesses to fend off rising bad loans and reduce their funding
needs, crimping profits and exacerbating a credit crunch in the
euro zone's third largest economy. (ITALY-BANKS/ (PREVIEW),
moved, 670 words)
C.Agricole posts 2.9 bln euro loss after Greek exit
PARIS - Credit Agricole reports a 2.85 billion euro ($3.63
billion) quarterly loss, as the French bank paid the price for
its exit from Greece and other markets. (CREDITAGRICOLE-LOSS/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Christian Plumb and Matthias
Blamont, 730 words)
J.C. Penney same-store sales plummet 26.1 percent
J.C. Penney Co Inc reports a sharper than expected 26.1
percent decline in third-quarter sales at stores open at least a
year, as shoppers continued to snub the retailer since it got
rid of most coupons and sales earlier this year.
(JCPENNEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0800 ET/1300 GMT, by
Phil Wahba, 400 words)
Diageo strikes $2.1 bln deal with Mallya's United Spirits
HONG KONG/MUMBAI - Diageo Plc has agreed to buy a 53.4
percent stake in Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's United
Spirits Ltd for $2.1 billion, giving the world's biggest spirits
group a larger slice of a fast-growing market.
(UNITEDSPIRITS-DIAGEO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lawrence White and
Sumeet Chatterjee, 680 words)
IAG axes jobs in Iberia's 'fight for survival'
MADRID/LONDON - British Airways owner IAG will axe almost a
quarter of Iberia's workforce and cut capacity to save the
loss-making Spanish flag carrier and restore group
profitability. (IAG-IBERIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tracy Rucinski
and Rhys Jones, 600 words)
Storm Sandy won't blow Allianz off 2012 target
FRANKFURT - The latest claims data on superstorm Sandy in
the United States do not threaten the full year operating target
of Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer say. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
+ See also:
- GENERALI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lisa Jucca, 600
words)
Malaria vaccine disappoints in African babies trial
LONDON - A GlaxoSmithKline experimental malaria vaccine
touted as a new weapon in the fight to eradicate the deadly
disease proved only 30 percent effective when given to African
babies in a crucial clinical trial. (MALARIA-VACCINE/GSK (UPDATE
1), moved, by Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler, 700 words)
Telecom Italia pledge to cut debt fuels asset sale talk
MILAN - Telecom Italia sticks to its debt-cutting target,
fuelling market expectations the group may have to sell assets
as a recession bites into domestic margins.
(TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM
ET, by Danilo Masoni, 600 words)
Richemont names new joint CEOs as growth slows
ZURICH - Richemont appoints two veteran managers as joint
chief executives, to help founder and controlling shareholder
Johann Rupert steer the luxury goods group through a period of
slowing sales growth in its important Asian markets.
(RICHEMONT-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 825
words)
FEATURE
Gold fever sweeps South Sudan ahead of new mining law
NANAKANAK, South Sudan - Taking a break from the toil of
digging, Leer Likuam sat on the edge of a shallow trench, puffed
his pipe and boasted he once found a 200-gram gold nugget bigger
th a n his thumb - a find that would have been lucrative but
unexceptional in Nanakanak. Word has spread. International
mining firms are lining up at South Sudan's ministry of
petroleum and mining, aiming to get their hands on part of the
vast, unexplored territory. (SUDAN-SOUTH/GOLD (FEATURE, PIX TV),
moved, by Hereward Holland, 1,200 words)