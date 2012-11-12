Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
No immediate aid for Greece despite austerity vote
BRUSSELS - The euro zone will not authorise more money for
Greece, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget,
because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts
sustainable. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by
Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski, 990 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Michael
Winfrey and Harry Papachristou, 800 words
"Frankenstein" jibe greets Merkel as Lisbon sees black
LISBON - Anti-austerity protesters drape Lisbon statues in
black mourning sashes to greet Angela Merkel and a local
business newspaper blames the visiting German chancellor for
"Frankenstein" policies driving Portugal into poverty.
(PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Axel Bugge and
Daniel Alvarenga, 750 words)
Shares dip on U.S. fiscal cliff, Greece woes
LONDON - World shares stabilise after last week's sharp
falls with concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and a
Greek bailout keeping a limit on the recovery. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 6,GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Richard Hubbard, 900
words)
China economy recovering, bad debt risks dismissed
BEIJING - Comments by China's two top banking officials
playing down the risks of bad debt in the banking system
provides the latest upbeat signal from Beijing suggesting seven
straight quarters of slowing growth have ended.
(CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and
Kevin Yao, 1,350 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-YUAN/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 750 words
SPECIAL REPORT
Greece's far-right party goes on the offensive
ATHENS - In Greece, the nationalist party Golden Dawn has
risen from fringe group to third in the polls. The party
combines welfare for impoverished Greeks with a pledge to remove
all illegal immigrants. Reuters examines how Golden Dawn
operates, what it stands for and how far its influence now
reaches (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to
Reuters Special Reports, by Dina Kyriakidou, 2,300 words)
ECONOMY
Obama to meet labour, business leaders for fiscal talks
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama meets business, labour
and civic leaders this week ahead of negotiations with top
lawmakers to avert sharp tax hikes and deep spending cuts that
loom at the end of the year. (USA FISCAL/OBAMA, moved, by Mark
Felsenthal, 300 words)
Japan economy shrinks 0.9 pct in Q3, points to recession
TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank in the September quarter for
the first time since last year, adding to signs that slowing
global growth and tensions with China are nudging the world's
third-largest economy into recession. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3,
TV), moved, by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko, 950 words)
EU risks regulatory own goal with hedge fund rules
LONDON - European Union regulation intended to ensure hedge
funds and private equity groups cannot threaten the global
financial system by being "too big to fail" could end up having
the opposite effect. (EUROPE-REGULATION/AIFMD, moved, by Sinead
Cruise, 860 words)
+ See also:
- LONDON-FINANCE/BONUSES, moved, 490 words
Starbucks, Amazon and Google to face UK lawmakers over tax
LONDON - UK lawmakers will quiz executives of Starbucks,
Google and Amazon about how they have managed to pay only small
amounts of tax in Britain while racking up billions of dollars
worth of sales here. (BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 535
words)
U.S. to overtake Saudi as top oil producer - IEA
LONDON - The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the
world's top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency says,
predicting the energy importer will almost be able to achieve a
previously unthinkable self-sufficiency in
energy.(IEA-OIL/REPORT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peg Mackey, 760
words)
EU commission freezes EU carbon emissions law
BRUSSELS - The European Union conditionally puts on hold its
rule all airlines pay for their emissions to and from Europe.
(EU-AIRLINES-ETS/ (UPDATE 2, TV) expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Barbara Lewis, 600 words)
Dismal trade, production data deepens fears about India
NEW DELHI - India's economic gloom deepens with a surprise
contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports and
higher retail inflation, dashing hopes of a quick revival in an
economy on track to post its slowest growth in a decade. (INDIA
ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias
Williams, 500 words)
COMPANIES
Tycoon Sawiris offers to buy Telecom Italia stake
MILAN - Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has offered to buy a
stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's largest telecoms company says,
in the latest sign of interest by deep-pocketed emerging-markets
investors for vulnerable euro zone
companies.(TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/OFFER (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Danilo Masoni, 590 words)
SAS to cut jobs and sell assets in survival plan
STOCKHOLM - Loss-making Scandinavian airline SAS will sell
businesses and cut staff numbers by 6,000 to secure
government-backed loans and ensure its survival in a tough
market. (SAS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Simon Johnson and Veronica
Ek, 840 words)
Airbus sells 460 planes in Jan-Oct, trails Boeing
PARIS - European planemaker Airbus won 460 aircraft orders
in the first 10 months of the year, less than half the score by
Boeing as its U.S. arch rival continued to benefit from a surge
in demand for its new fuel-efficient 737 MAX model.
(AIRBUS-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
French firms tap private US lenders as banks run dry
PARIS - Listed on the French stock market based in a suburb
of Paris, mailroom equipment maker Neopost is an unlikely
trailblazer in international debt markets. (FRANCE-U.S
PLACEMENTS/, moved, by Christian Plumb, 870 words)
Finnish officials block restart of Talvivaara mine after
leak
HELSINKI - Finnish authorities block Talvivaara from
restarting production at its nickel mine which has been leaking
waste water, prompting fears of a hit to its already-weak
finances. (TALVIVAARA-LEAK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10.00
AM ET, by Jussi Rosendahl, 600 words)
ANALYSIS
Australian miners dig for precious new commodity - cash
SYDNEY/HONG KONG - Once darlings of the Australian mining
boom, small and middle-tier prospectors are now running low on
cash as commodities markets lose their lustre, pushing miners to
look near and far for funds to keep
afloat.(AUSTRALIA-MINING/(ANALYSIS), moved, by James Regan and
Umesh Desai, 950 words)
Hyundai's focus on quality risks emerging market share
SRIPERUMBUDUR, India/SEOUL - Running around the clock and
selling everything it can build, Hyundai Motor's Indian factory
is bursting at the seams. But as demand grows and rivals scale
up, the carmaker has chosen to take its foot off the
pedal.(HYUNDAI-CAPACITY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Henry Foy and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,250 words)
China's corn revolution promises great leap forward
BEIJING/SINGAPORE - China's farmers are using
higher-yielding seeds and embracing modern technology in a shift
that makes it less likely China will be a long-term major corn
importer.(CHINA-CORN/ (PIX, ANALYSIS), moved, by Niu Shuping and
Naveen Thukral, 1,000 words)