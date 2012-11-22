Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
EU attempts tricky balancing act in toxic budget row
BRUSSELS - European Union negotiators believe they are close
to securing British and German backing for a deal on nearly a
trillion euros of spending over the next seven years, but last
minute concessions may be needed to secure French and Polish
support. (EU-BUDGET/(UPDATE 1, TV,PIX), moving shortly, by
Charlie Dunmore, 835 words)
+ See also:
- EU-SUMMITS/TORTURE (PIX), moved, by Luke Baker, 925 words
- EU-BUDGET/WASTE, moved, by Barbara Lewis and Charlie
Dunmore, 800 words
Euro zone in deep downturn as China, U.S tick up
LONDON - The euro zone economy is on course for its deepest
downturn since early 2009, while Chinese factories returns to
growth last month bringing better news for the world economy,
business surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Andy Bruce, 600 words)
Spain starts 2013 funding with 3.9 bln-euro bond sale
MADRID - Spain sells nearly 4 billion euros of bonds with
ease at an auction that kicks off its funding programme for a
daunting 2013 when Madrid must shoulder regional debt needs and
will struggle to meet deficit targets. (SPAIN-DEBT/(UPDATE 1),
moved, by Paul Day, 400 words)
Bonus hopefuls in for shock as banks dole out more doughnuts
LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - In a year awash with scandals,
strategy U-turns and job cuts, most bankers know bonuses are set
to tumble, with reward pots at top firms likely to fall by up to
30 percent. But many are still in denial about their own
payouts. (BANK-BONUSES/, expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET,
graphic, by Sarah White and Lawrence White and Jed Horowitz,
1,200 words)
MARKETS
Shares gain as global economic outlook brightens
LONDON - World share markets extend a week-long rally as
manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boost
confidence over global growth and euro zone data did nothing to
change the weak outlook for the region. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 730 words)
ECONOMY
BRUSSELS - Greece has taken all the steps necessary to
secure its next tranche of aid and euro zone finance ministers
should be able to sign off definitively on the assistance on
Monday, the European commissioner for economic affairs says.
(GREECE-REHN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)
Greek economy pays high price for its high prices
ATHENS - Signs across Athens advertise property for rent or
sale. One in three shops has closed. So it is one of the
mysteries of Greece's economic depression that prices for some
things are among the highest in Europe. (GREECE-ECONOMY/PRICES
(ANALYSIS, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1500 GMT/10.00 AM ET, by
Alan Wheatley and Karolina Tagaris, 1500 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-ECONOMY/MILK (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by
Karolina Tagaris and Alan Wheatley, 980 words
COMPANIES
Santander keeps strategy of spinning off subsidiaries
MADRID - Spain's Santander keeps focused on its strategy of
squeezing cash out of its American subsidiaries to help fight a
recession at home by considering flotations even at the expense
of being less profitable. (BANCOSANTANDER/IPO(UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Jesus Aguado, 400 words)
Reckitt clinches deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion
LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser has signed a deal to acquire
U.S. group Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, winning an entry
into the $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market
after beating out Germany's Bayer. (SCHIFF-RECKITT/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 540 words)
Barclays quits London Metal Exchange open outcry trade
LONDON - Major commodities player Barclays quit open outcry
floor trading at the London Metal Exchange (LME), downgrading
its membership at the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals to cut costs. (LME-BARCLAYS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric
Onstad and Melanie Burton, 770 words)
Irish charms keep U.S. giants sweet for now
DUBLIN - U.S. business chiefs gathered in the Irish capital
on Thursday to give thanks for taxes, rain and the financial
crisis -- three factors that have helped produce a bumper year
in their favourite corner of Europe. (IRELAND/MULTINATIONALS,
expect by 1600 GMT/11.00 AM ET, by Lorraine Turner, 900 words
Brazil a wild card in Carrefour's search for cash
PARIS - A lot has changed for French retail giant Carrefour
since its former boss made an ill-fated attempt to snap up
Brazil's top supermarket chain last year. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/,
moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,100 words)
SABMiller boosted by emerging markets, Foster's
LONDON - SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, meets
expectations with a 12 percent rise in first-half profit, and
says strong growth in Africa and Latin America should continue
during its second half. (SABMILLER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 340
words)
Telecom Italia at a strategy crossroads
MILAN - Telecom Italia faces key decisions in coming weeks
on the future of its domestic business and its mobile business
in Brazil, which could bring big changes to the debt-laden
former national monopoly. (TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/, moved, by
Danilo Masoni, 700 words)
Fiat Industrial wins over CNH board with improved bid
MILAN - Italy's Fiat Industrial has won over the board of
its U.S. tractor and construction machinery unit CNH with an
improved $1.5 billion bid that will create the world's
third-largest capital goods group by sales. (FIAT
INDUSTRIAL/(UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Fitch cuts Sony, Panasonic debt ratings to 'junk' status
TOKYO - Ratings agency Fitch downgrades the debt ratings of
Japan's Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp to "junk" status, citing
weakness in their consumer electronics and TV operations,
further diminishing the lustre of the once-great Japanese
brands. (SONY PANASONIC/RATINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by James
Topham, 500 words)
+ See also:
- APPLE-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words
China's power grid plans: a $250 bln white elephant?
BEIJING - China's State Grid Corp is lobbying hard for
approval of a $250 billion upgrade plan that it says would make
the nation's grid an international trailblazer, but which
critics say is too costly and could expose the system to
blackouts. (CHINA-POWER/GRID (PIX), moved, by Charlie Zhu, 1,000
words)