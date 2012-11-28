Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Euro zone central banks may roll over their Greek
bonds-document
BRUSSELS - Euro zone central banks may decide to roll over
their holdings of Greek debt to reduce by 5.6 billion euros the
amount governments will need to provide Athens by 2016,
according to an document obtained by Reuters (EUROZONE
GREECE/ROLLOVER, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 400 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE/ECB-SUPERVISION (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
- GREECE-DEBT/DEAL (ANALYSIS), moved, by Luke Baker, 890
words
Spain's rescued banks to shrink, slash jobs
BRUSSELS/MADRID - Spain's four nationalised banks will more
than halve their balance sheets in five years, slash jobs and
impose hefty losses on bondholders, under plans approved by the
European Commission. (EU-SPAIN/BANKS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400
GMT/9 AM ET, 600 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
Obama promotes tax agenda, U.S. Congress in stand-off
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama launches a public
relations push for his bid to raise taxes on wealthy Americans,
but U.S. lawmakers remain deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax
increases and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff".
(USA-FISCAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason,
960 words)
U.S. worries hit shares, euro subdued after Greek deal
LONDON - Shares, commodities and the euro fall as investors
fret about a lack of progress in U.S. budget talks and doubts
creep in over Greece's new debt deal. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5, GRAPHIC), moved, by Marc Jones, 730 words)
ECONOMY
German prelim inflation slows to 1.9 pct
BERLIN - German inflation slows by 0.1 percentage points to
1.9 percent year-on-year in November, according to preliminary
data released, in line with expectations.
(GERMANY-INFLATION/NATIONAL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200
words)
Italy's 6-month yields fall to pre-crisis level
MILAN - Italy pays less than 1 percent to sell 7.5 billion
euros of six-month bills, its lowest in more than two years and
a far cry from the 6.5 percent it paid exactly a year ago when
investors were fretting over an Italian default.(ITALY-DEBT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesca Landini, 375 words)
Japan needs EU to make its mind up over trade talks
BRUSSELS/TOKYO - Britain tries to convince France and Italy
to start free-trade talks with Japan to deepen Europe's ties
with the world's third largest economy and overcome delays that
test Tokyo's patience (EU-JAPAN/TRADE (GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin
Emmott and Kaori Kaneko, 800 words)
Pessimism sees borrowing by small UK firms near 3-year low
LONDON - The proportion of Britain's small and medium-sized
businesses (SMEs) borrowing money in the past quarter fell to
its lowest level since at least early 2010, a survey shows.
(SME-BORROWING/BANKS, moved, by Costas Pitas, 425 words)
Philippine economy shines, highlights SE Asia resilience
MANILA - The Philippine economy accelerates more than
expected in the third quarter, defying the global downdraft to
post the fastest growth in Southeast Asia where robust domestic
demand is helping to offset export weakness.
(PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/SOUTHEASTASIA (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by
Rosemarie Francisco, 1,070 words)
High-flying Dubai managers back in charge as crash fades
DUBAI - When Dubai's ruler unveiled plans last week to build
a complex housing 100 hotels and the world's biggest shopping
mall, the scale of his ambitions recalled the emirate's boom
half a decade ago. So did his choice of executives to lead the
project. After three years out in the cold because of the
emirate's debt crisis, the high-flying managers who built Dubai
are again in charge. (EMIRATES-EXECUTIVES/AMBITION, expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,000 words)
As Turkey's economy booms, deep inequality persists
ISTANBUL - Behind the sprawling Istinye Park shopping mall
on the shores of the Bosphorus, there's a slum housing rural
Turks who have swarmed to this city of 14 million in search of
jobs which, despite fast economic growth, are hard to come by.
Turkey's economic boom has done little to narrow inequalities in
the country. (TURKEY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by Seltem Iyigun, 1,000 words)
The tax man cometh to communist Cuba
HAVANA - Most Cubans have not paid taxes for half a century,
but that will change under a new code starting Jan. 1 in a
signal that market-oriented reforms are here to stay
(CUBA-REFORM/TAXES), moved, by Marc Frank, 700 words)
INVESTMENT SUMMIT
Crisis bellwethers US housing, Ireland have turned - Allianz
LONDON - The recovery of U.S. housing market and return of
Ireland to capital markets are bellwethers of a turn in the
world financial crisis and safe-haven core bonds are a
"gigantic" bubble, Allianz Global Investors CIO Andreas Utermann
says. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/ALLIANZ, moving shortly, by Ingrid
Melander, 900 words)
Top investors see bubble risk in safe haven, junk bonds
A love affair with bonds is starting to cool after five long
years as investors see both safe haven and junk debt in bubble
territory.(INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/BONDS (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400
GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn, 900 words)
COMPANIES
Shares in Russia's MegaFon fall on market debut
MOSCOW - Shares in MegaFon fall 2 percent on their market
debut, following a bumpy ride for the IPO and showing limited
demand among investors for another Russian mobile issue.
(MEGAFON-IPO/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Megan Davies and Maria
Kiselyova, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MEGAFON-IPO/(FACTBOX), moved, 300 words
UAE buys into BP's UK fields as relations improve
ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) will buy a
number of BP's North Sea assets for over $1.3 billion in a sign
relations between Britain and the Gulf emirate are on the mend.
(EMIRATES-BRITAIN/OIL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley Carvalho,
600 words)
The biggest struggle yet for Citi's repairman
NEW YORK - When Citigroup Inc's board of directors was
looking for a chief executive in 2007, it called Michael
O'Neill, who had turned around Bank of Hawaii Corp a few years
before. (CITIGROUP-ONEILL/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Henry and
Rick Rothacker and Dan Wilchins, 1,300 words)
Costco to pay $7 special dividend on Dec. 18
U.S. retailer Costco Wholesale Corp is to pay a special
dividend of $7.00, worth a total $3.0 billion to investors, it
says when posting monthly same-store sales that beat forecasts.
(COSTCO-DIVIDEND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
BlackBerry maker RIM loses patent dispute with Nokia
HELSINKI - Canada's Research In Motion (RIM) has lost a
contract dispute over the use of Nokia patents in a case which
could halt sales of its BlackBerry phones if it does not reach a
deal to pay royalties to the Finnish company. (NOKIA-RIM/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Tarmo Virki, 500 words)
Monte Paschi ups state aid request by $647 mln
MILAN/ROME - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's
third-biggest lender, has asked for an extra 500 million euros
($647 million) state aid, citing a possible hit on its capital
from past deals.(MONTEPASCHI-LOANS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia
Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, 330 words)
GSK and J&J lead rivals in drug access for poor
LONDON - Drugmakers - led by GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson &
Johnson - are stepping up efforts to ensure their medicines are
available and affordable in poor countries, after being attacked
in the past for not doing enough. (MEDICINES/POOR (GRAPHIC),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)
Growth prospects fuel Gulf banks' capital-raising spree
DUBAI - As banks in much of the rest of the world struggle
to shore up balance sheets ravaged by weak economies, banks in
the Gulf are sucking in capital for a very different reason: to
fund expansion plans. (GULF-BANKS/CAPITAL, expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by David French, 900 words)
Swiss Life takes $618 mln charge to drop AWD brand
ZURICH - Swiss Life says it will slash the valuation of a
German advisory arm it bought just four years ago and drop the
name AWD, as it draws a line under what one analyst calls the
insurer's biggest misstep. (SWISSLIFE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Martin de Sa'Pinto, 370 words)
German lawmakers quiz Deutsche Bank officials on Libor
FRANKFURT - German parliamentarians question Deutsche Bank's
compliance chief Stephan Leithner and former board member Hugo
Baenziger over how banks including the German lender manipulated
global benchmark interest rates.(DEUTSCHEBANK-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Edward Taylor, 500 words)
Siemens to publish details of Osram spin-off
FRANKFURT - Siemens AG is expected to publish details of the
long-awaited spin-off of Osram after its supervisory board meets
to set out a future course for the lighting unit.
(SIEMENS-OSRAM/, moved, 470 words)
Smith & Nephew expands in wound care with U.S. buy
LONDON - Healthcare firm Smith & Nephew says it will acquire
privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint for $782 million in cash,
as part of its strategy to expand in the fast-growing area of
bioactive wound care.(SMITHNEPHEW/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)