TOP STORIES

ECB, IMF press eurozone to reform as crisis far from over

PARIS - The euro zone crisis is far from over and its members must forge a banking union and tighten their budgets to put the bloc on a more stable economic footing, the leaders of the IMF and European Central Bank say. (EUROZONE/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas, 700 words)

German lawmakers approve Greek bailout despite qualms

BERLIN - German lawmakers approve the latest bailout for Greece by a large majority despite growing unease about the cost to taxpayers less than a year before federal elections. (EUROZONE-GERMANY/GREECE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Gareth Jones and Stephen Brown, 530 words)

Obama takes 'fiscal cliff' on the road; Republicans stew

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama, reapplying his re-election campaign theme of protecting the middle class, heads to Pennsylvania suggesting that Republicans could spoil Christmas by driving the country over the "fiscal cliff." group of companies around the world. (USA-FISCAL/OBAMA (UPDATE 1), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Fred Barbash, 600 words)

U.S. budget talk deadlock slows share gains

LONDON - Concern about the stalemate in crucial U.S. budget talks slows gains in world equity markets, while the euro nears a one-month high on better demand for European peripheral debt. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 950 words)

ArcelorMittal, France target steelworks deal - sources

PARIS - The French government and steelmaker ArcelorMittal aim to clinch a deal to save jobs and avoid a temporary nationalisation of its Florange steelworks, government sources say as a midnight deadline nears. (FRANCE-ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/0800 ET, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

SPECIAL REPORTS & INSIGHT

How a desperate HP suspended disbelief for Autonomy deal

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/LONDON - For Leo Apotheker, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO, a July 2011 meeting with Autonomy founder Mike Lynch at a chic seaside resort in France was pivotal to his effort to remake a storied technology giant. (HP AUTONOMY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Poornima Gupta and Nadia Damouni and Paul Sandle, 2,200 words)

Greeks rage against pension calamity

ATHENS - While foreign investors were dumping Greek government bonds, the country's pension funds - part run by the national bank - kept holding them, and even bought a few more. The strategy has left pension funds facing big losses and infuriated savers. (GREECE-CRISIS/PENSIONS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas, 2,000 words)

After a bashing, BOJ weighs 'big bang' war on deflation

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has been summoned to parliament 29 times so far in 2012, a decade-long record, to explain what he planned to do to get Japan out of its deflation doldrums. As a result, the central bank has undergone a radical rethink of its policy, with pressure from within for a bolder commitment to a more ultra-easy policy. (JAPAN-BOJ/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Leika Kihara, 3,050 words)

EURO ZONE

Euro zone joblessness hits record, inflation eases

BRUSSELS - Euro zone joblessness has reached a new high and the poor state of the economy is reducing inflation to near two-year lows, raising the prospect of further interest cuts by the European Central Bank. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)

Banking union critical to European recovery, investors say

LONDON - Investors burned by tumbling share prices and relentless scandals say they will quit European banks for good unless policymakers make rapid progress on the creation of a banking union in 2013. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/BANKING UNION, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sinead Cruise, 650 words)

French bank reform to fall short of promised revolution

PARIS - French banks breath a sigh of relief as a draft version of President Francois Hollande's financial reform signals little in the way of further change for lenders already transformed by the financial crisis. (FRANCE-BANKS/REGULATION, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont, 600 words)

Irish bank cure no panacea for Spain

LONDON - If Spanish banks think they can find their magic bullet in Ireland's recent past, they are in for a rude awakening. (SPAIN-BANKS/IRELAND, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, 900 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words

ECONOMY

Big 'known unknowns' seem less menacing in 2013

LONDON - The big "known unknowns", to cite former U.S. Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, are now so familiar to most global investors that they have to think long and hard about truly leftfield risks looming in 2013. (INVESTMENT-FOCUS/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mike Dolan, 1,000 words)

Brazil economy disappoints, raising global fears

SAO PAULO - Brazil's economy posts extremely disappointing growth in the third quarter, piling pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and raising new fears that big emerging markets are getting dragged into the stagnant morass of the global economy. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Brian Winter, 560 words)

Russian economic slowdown to continue in 2013

MOSCOW - Russia's economy will continue to slow next year as weaker exports and consumption growth take a toll, leading the central bank to cut interest rates in the second quarter, a Reuters poll forecasts. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Jason Bush and Maya Dyakina, 730 words)

India's GDP growth languishes, headed for decade low

NEW DELHI - The Indian economy extends its long slump in the quarter ending in September, with lower-than-expected growth keeping it on track for its worst year in a decade and underscoring the urgency of politically difficult reforms to spur a revival. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 820 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays investment bank revamp could mean big staff cuts

LONDON - Barclays could axe as many as 3,500 investment bank staff and cut its advisory or equities operations in Asia as part of a broader strategic review aimed at fixing the bank's culture in the wake of the financial crisis. (BARCLAYS INVESTMENTBANK/, moved, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

Siemens's Osram to slash 4,700 jobs as spin-off looms

FRANKFURT - German light bulb maker Osram will slash another 4,700 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories to compete with Asian rivals after its spin-off from parent Siemens AG. (SIEMENS-OSRAM/JOBS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack, 400 words)

UPS, TNT offer assets sales to remove EU antitrust worries

AMSTERDAM - United Parcel Service and Dutch peer TNT Express have submitted a plan to sell assets and open up air flight operations to allay European Commission anti-trust concerns from the planned takeover of TNT by UPS. (UPS-TNTEXPRESS/(UPDATE 3), moved, by Gilbert Kreijger, 560 words)

Metro sells some hypermarket operations to Auchan

FRANKFURT - German retailer Metro AG is selling some hypermarket operations in eastern Europe to French rival Auchan in a 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal that will help it cut debt and focus on core activities. (METRO-HYPERMARKETS/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)