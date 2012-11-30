Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB, IMF press eurozone to reform as crisis far from over
PARIS - The euro zone crisis is far from over and its
members must forge a banking union and tighten their budgets to
put the bloc on a more stable economic footing, the leaders of
the IMF and European Central Bank say. (EUROZONE/ (WRAPUP 2),
moving shortly, by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas, 700 words)
German lawmakers approve Greek bailout despite qualms
BERLIN - German lawmakers approve the latest bailout for
Greece by a large majority despite growing unease about the cost
to taxpayers less than a year before federal elections.
(EUROZONE-GERMANY/GREECE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Gareth
Jones and Stephen Brown, 530 words)
Obama takes 'fiscal cliff' on the road; Republicans stew
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama, reapplying his
re-election campaign theme of protecting the middle class, heads
to Pennsylvania suggesting that Republicans could spoil
Christmas by driving the country over the "fiscal cliff." group
of companies around the world. (USA-FISCAL/OBAMA (UPDATE 1),
expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Fred Barbash, 600 words)
U.S. budget talk deadlock slows share gains
LONDON - Concern about the stalemate in crucial U.S. budget
talks slows gains in world equity markets, while the euro nears
a one-month high on better demand for European peripheral debt.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 950
words)
ArcelorMittal, France target steelworks deal - sources
PARIS - The French government and steelmaker ArcelorMittal
aim to clinch a deal to save jobs and avoid a temporary
nationalisation of its Florange steelworks, government sources
say as a midnight deadline nears. (FRANCE-ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE
1, TV, PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/0800 ET, by Julien Pretot, 450
words)
SPECIAL REPORTS & INSIGHT
How a desperate HP suspended disbelief for Autonomy deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/LONDON - For Leo Apotheker, the
former Hewlett-Packard CEO, a July 2011 meeting with Autonomy
founder Mike Lynch at a chic seaside resort in France was
pivotal to his effort to remake a storied technology giant. (HP
AUTONOMY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Poornima Gupta and Nadia Damouni
and Paul Sandle, 2,200 words)
Greeks rage against pension calamity
ATHENS - While foreign investors were dumping Greek
government bonds, the country's pension funds - part run by the
national bank - kept holding them, and even bought a few more.
The strategy has left pension funds facing big losses and
infuriated savers. (GREECE-CRISIS/PENSIONS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by
George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas, 2,000 words)
After a bashing, BOJ weighs 'big bang' war on deflation
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has been
summoned to parliament 29 times so far in 2012, a decade-long
record, to explain what he planned to do to get Japan out of its
deflation doldrums. As a result, the central bank has undergone
a radical rethink of its policy, with pressure from within for a
bolder commitment to a more ultra-easy policy. (JAPAN-BOJ/
(SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved for subscribers to
Reuters Special Reports, by Leika Kihara, 3,050 words)
EURO ZONE
Euro zone joblessness hits record, inflation eases
BRUSSELS - Euro zone joblessness has reached a new high and
the poor state of the economy is reducing inflation to near
two-year lows, raising the prospect of further interest cuts by
the European Central Bank. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)
Banking union critical to European recovery, investors say
LONDON - Investors burned by tumbling share prices and
relentless scandals say they will quit European banks for good
unless policymakers make rapid progress on the creation of a
banking union in 2013. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/BANKING UNION, expect
by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sinead Cruise, 650 words)
French bank reform to fall short of promised revolution
PARIS - French banks breath a sigh of relief as a draft
version of President Francois Hollande's financial reform
signals little in the way of further change for lenders already
transformed by the financial crisis. (FRANCE-BANKS/REGULATION,
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Christian Plumb and Matthias
Blamont, 600 words)
Irish bank cure no panacea for Spain
LONDON - If Spanish banks think they can find their magic
bullet in Ireland's recent past, they are in for a rude
awakening. (SPAIN-BANKS/IRELAND, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Laura Noonan, 900 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words
ECONOMY
Big 'known unknowns' seem less menacing in 2013
LONDON - The big "known unknowns", to cite former U.S.
Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, are now so familiar to most
global investors that they have to think long and hard about
truly leftfield risks looming in 2013. (INVESTMENT-FOCUS/,
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mike Dolan, 1,000 words)
Brazil economy disappoints, raising global fears
SAO PAULO - Brazil's economy posts extremely disappointing
growth in the third quarter, piling pressure on President Dilma
Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and raising new fears
that big emerging markets are getting dragged into the stagnant
morass of the global economy. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Brian Winter, 560 words)
Russian economic slowdown to continue in 2013
MOSCOW - Russia's economy will continue to slow next year as
weaker exports and consumption growth take a toll, leading the
central bank to cut interest rates in the second quarter, a
Reuters poll forecasts. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Jason
Bush and Maya Dyakina, 730 words)
India's GDP growth languishes, headed for decade low
NEW DELHI - The Indian economy extends its long slump in the
quarter ending in September, with lower-than-expected growth
keeping it on track for its worst year in a decade and
underscoring the urgency of politically difficult reforms to
spur a revival. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by
Rajesh Kumar Singh, 820 words)
COMPANIES
Barclays investment bank revamp could mean big staff cuts
LONDON - Barclays could axe as many as 3,500 investment bank
staff and cut its advisory or equities operations in Asia as
part of a broader strategic review aimed at fixing the bank's
culture in the wake of the financial crisis. (BARCLAYS
INVESTMENTBANK/, moved, by Steve Slater, 600 words)
Siemens's Osram to slash 4,700 jobs as spin-off looms
FRANKFURT - German light bulb maker Osram will slash another
4,700 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories
to compete with Asian rivals after its spin-off from parent
Siemens AG. (SIEMENS-OSRAM/JOBS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack, 400 words)
UPS, TNT offer assets sales to remove EU antitrust worries
AMSTERDAM - United Parcel Service and Dutch peer TNT Express
have submitted a plan to sell assets and open up air flight
operations to allay European Commission anti-trust concerns from
the planned takeover of TNT by UPS. (UPS-TNTEXPRESS/(UPDATE 3),
moved, by Gilbert Kreijger, 560 words)
Metro sells some hypermarket operations to Auchan
FRANKFURT - German retailer Metro AG is selling some
hypermarket operations in eastern Europe to French rival Auchan
in a 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal that will help it cut
debt and focus on core activities. (METRO-HYPERMARKETS/SALE
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)