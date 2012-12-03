Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Chinese factories see growth, Europe slump eases

LONDON - Chinese manufacturing returns to growth in November for the first time in over a year and the deep downturn in euro zone factories eases slightly, according to business surveys. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and Lucy Hornby, 600 words)

Greece launches bond buyback offer, tops expectations

ATHENS - Greece says it will spend 10 billion euros to buy back bonds in a bid to reduce its ballooning debt and unfreeze long-delayed aid, setting a price range above market expectations to ensure sufficient investor interest.(GREECE-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris, 800 words)

UK lawmakers call for tax crackdown on multinationals

LONDON - A committee of UK lawmakers has called on the government to crack down on multinational companies that make substantial sales in Britain but pay little tax here, echoing demands from leaders across Europe for measures to tackle corporate tax avoidance. (BRITAIN-TAX/BIGBUSINESS, moved, by Tom Bergin, 640 words)

Rise in factory activity lifts world shares

LONDON - The euro hit a six-week high and shares rise as signs of growth in China and a slower contraction in Europe lift demand but concern over the U.S. budget crisis caps gains. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, 890 words)

ECONOMY

Global fund worry about U.S. fiscal cliff, euro crisis eases

LONDON - Global investors increase their equity overweight positions to a 20-month high in November, boosting their holdings of riskier assets as they became less concerned about fiscal woes on both sides of the Atlantic, a Reuters poll showed. (FUNDS-POLL/(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ingrid Melander, 675 words)

In US 'fiscal cliff' manoeuvres it's all about the holiday

WASHINGTON - Watching the events of the past few weeks, you could have gotten the idea that the United States is not only going to slip from the "fiscal cliff" but jump lemming-like off it. (USA FISCAL/CONGRESS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Richard Cowan, 1,000 words)

Britain must hike infrastructure budget - Ernst & Young

LONDON - The British government should focus on infrastructure projects to boost its economy over the next two years, a think tank has says. (ERNSTYOUNG-AUTUMNSTATEMENT, moved, by Luke Jeffs, 370 words)

Euro zone crisis drags down European ad spending - report

LONDON - The euro zone crisis has left Western Europe the only world region to see a fall in advertising spending this year, market research group ZenithOptimedia says. (EUROPE-ADVERTISING/, moved, by Luke Jeffs, 290 words)

Gabon puts squeeze on oil companies

LONDON - Gabon is seeking to squeeze more money out of foreign oil companies operating in the country, executives say, potentially damping enthusiasm for a long-awaited deepwater licensing round due next year. (GABON-OIL/, moved, by Tom Bergin and Shadia Nasralla, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Credit Suisse boss under pressure despite outsmarting rival

ZURICH - Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan has outmanoeuvred an internal rival with his recent revamp of the Swiss bank and management shake-up but is still on borrowed time, senior banking sources say.(CREDITSUISSE-CEO/, moved, by Katharina Bart, 1,120 words)

EADS confirms shareholder shake-up talks

PARIS - Shares in EADS rise as European nations race towards a deal aimed at overhauling a convoluted shareholder structure at Europe's largest aerospace group. (EADS-STRUCTURE/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan and Gernot Heller, 530 words)

Delta among suitors for stake in Virgin Atlantic - sources

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines says it is in talks with interested parties to sell its 49 percent stake in British carrier Virgin Atlantic, with sources revealing that Delta Air Lines Inc is among the potential suitors. (DELTA-VIRGIN/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Rhys Jones and Charmian Kok, 960 words)

Telefonica eyes listing of LatAm unit to cut debt

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica is considering listing 10 to 15 percent of its Latin American arm in a move that could help cut its debt by up to 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) and safeguard its prized investment grade credit rating.(TELEFONIC-IPO/LATAM (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Jesús Aguado, 630 words)

Batelco to buy CWC assets in $1 bln deal

DUBAI - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has agreed to buy Cable & Wireless Communications' assets in Monaco and some islands in a deal worth up to $1 billion, hoping growth overseas will offset falling revenue and market share at home. (BATELCO/CWC(UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Smith and Dinesh Nair, 650 words)

Telecom Italia Media shares rise on sale hopes

MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia Media rise more than 3 percent, on expectations that parent Telecom Italia could be closer to a sale of Italy's third-largest commercial TV broadcaster. (TELECOMITALIAMEDIA-OFFERS/, moved, 270 words)