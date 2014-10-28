Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. business spending weakens despite upbeat sentiment

WASHINGTON - A key gauge of capital goods orders by U.S. businesses recorded its biggest drop in eight months in September, but the surprise decline was likely to be temporary as business sentiment has been upbeat in recent months. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, By Lucia Mutikani, 425 words)

Pfizer beats sales and profit forecasts, silent on deals

Pfizer Inc reports stronger-than-expected quarterly results, helped by growing sales of its cancer drugs and demand for its medicines in emerging markets, but did not signal any acquisition plans in the wake of its recent failed efforts to buy rival British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc. (PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 500 words)

Italy's Monte Paschi talks capital options with government

ROME - Italy's Treasury has not ruled out extending repayment deadlines on hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena as it struggles to raise fresh capital, a person close to the matter says. (ITALY BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Giselda Vagnoni, 500 words)

UBS boosts legal war chest as it pursues rigging talks

ZURICH - UBS put aside 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion) in the third quarter for potential legal costs and says it is talking to the U.S. Department of Justice about resolving an investigation into currency market rigging. (UBS AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 735 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS-RESULTS/MIS-SELLING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 560 words

BP raises dividend despite drop in oil price, Russia

LONDON - Oil major BP increases dividends in the third quarter as it sees a jump in operating cash flow despite lower oil prices and a steep drop in contributions from Russia where a depreciating rouble hits its income. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BP-RESULTS/PROBE-USA (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words

- BG GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 720 words

MARKETS

Shares push higher, bonds steady before Fed

LONDON - World stocks and U.S bond yields extend almost three weeks of steady gains, as markets prepare for the Federal Reserve to formally end six years of aggressive, crisis-driven monetary stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

After Brazil rejects reform, eyes on other emerging markets

LONDON - Reform, an emerging markets watchword in recent months, may have received a body blow from Brazil's election outcome, and hyped-up markets such as India and Indonesia risk paying the price for investor disappointment. (EMERGING-REFORMS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 800 words)

ECONOMY

EU welcomes French, Italian budget tweaks as readies verdict

BRUSSELS - The European Commission calls tweaks to France and Italy's 2015 budgets "useful and constructive" as it prepares to decide whether the countries' efforts to curb their deficits have been enough to meet EU rules. (EU-BUDGETS/, moved, by Barbara Lewis, 680 words)

+ See also:

- EU-BUDGETS/AUSTRIA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 360 words

Sweden cuts interest rate to zero to fight deflation risk

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank cut interest rates more than expected to zero to ward off prolonged deflation risk, and says it will delay tightening policy until the middle of 2016. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Johnson, 700 words)

Low oil prices threaten Norway's Arctic, UK's mature fields

OSLO - Big oil and gas finds along Europe's northern edge, once hailed as breakthrough discoveries, could remain undeveloped due to low oil prices, possibly reducing supplies by over a billion barrels of oil equivalents, industry experts say. (OIL-EUROPE/INVESTMENT, moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Gwladys Fouche, 900 words)

Poland won't adopt the euro this decade

WARSAW - Poland will not adopt the euro this decade, and public opposition and a constitutional hurdle mean the country may continue to use the zloty well into the 2020s, a Reuters poll of analysts shows. (EUROZONE-POLAND/ACCESSION (POLL), moved, by Marcin Goettig and Filip Jurgiewicz, 615 words)

UAE desert booms again, but builders face cash crunch

DUBAI/ABU DHABI - Look at computer models for the Venice-like Arabian Canal proposed for central Dubai, or the plans for the world's biggest shopping mall, and it seems as if the collapse of the United Arab Emirates real estate market six years ago never happened. (EMIRATES-REALESTATE/CONSTRUCTION, moved, by Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho, 1,455 words)

COMPANIES

StanChart shares tumble to 5-year low as profit slumps

HONG KONG/LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered Plc warns investors that profits will fall in the second half of this year, after quarterly earnings were hit by a surge in bad loans and higher regulation and compliance costs. (STANCHART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 670 words)

+ See also:

- NOMURA HLDGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words

DuPont profit beats as cost cuts boost margins

DuPont's third-quarter profit scraped past the average analyst estimate as the company's cost-cutting efforts helped to boost operating margins in five of its seven businesses. (E I DU PONT DE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)

+ See also:

- WHIRLPOOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 130 words

Sanofi shares sink as diabetes sales slow, CEO pressured

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says sales growth at its leading business of diabetes treatments will stall next year due to tough competition on prices in the United States, sending its shares down more than 8 percent. (SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Natalie Huet, 830 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-PHARMACEUTICALS/CONSORTIUM, moved, 190 words

Novartis results top forecasts as new products gain momentum

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG reports better-than-expected results, as strong sales of new products and its leukaemia drug Glivec helped offset full copycat competition to its former best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan. (NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 650 words)

+ See also:

- CELESIO-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words