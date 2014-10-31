Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Japan shocks markets with more stimulus as inflation slows

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan shocks global financial markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1,115 words)

RBS takes $640 million forex hit and warns more to come

LONDON - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has set aside 400 million pounds ($640 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets and warns further charges for past misconduct will continue to hit its profits. (RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 935 words)

+ See also:

- FX-INVESTIGATION/BANKS/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 600 words)

U.S. consumer spending weakest in eight months, savings jump

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending falls in September for first time in eight months, suggesting economy lost some momentum heading into fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 10:30 a.m./1430 GMT, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)

Russia hikes rates sharply as rouble slides, prices climb

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank raised its main interest rate much more than expected, trying to tackle a sliding rouble and climbing inflation as plunging global oil prices and Western sanctions hurt the economy. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES-DECISION, moving shortly, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, 440 words

MARKETS

Shares jump, yen slumps as BOJ cranks up stimulus

LONDON - World shares jump and the yen falls to a near seven-year low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan surprises financial markets by significantly expanding its massive stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, by Marc Jones, 925 words)

Hedge funds win fans in volatile markets

LONDON - European money managers are turning to riskier and more complex equity strategies, such as hedge and alternative funds, as a response to the bruising surge of volatility and violent swings in stock prices that wrong-footed them. (MARKETS-STOCKS/HEDGEFUNDS (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation edges up to dim chance of new ECB action

BRUSSELS - Inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro edge up slightly in October, reinforcing the view that the European Central Bank will hold fire on any additional policy action at its meeting next week. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 5210 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/CONSUMPTION, moved, 120 words

Bank of England to raise leverage ratios for UK lenders

LONDON - British lenders could be told to hold more capital to guard against risks of bad loans and other losses in the latest move by the Bank of England to reduce the chances of banks needing public bailouts. (BRITAIN-BOE/LEVERAGE, expect by due 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by David Milliken and Steve Slater, 400 words)

Gazprom to resume gas supply after Ukraine pays $2.2 bln

MOSCOW - Russia may restart gas supplies to Ukraine as soon as next week if Kiev pays $2.2 billion worth of debts and pre-payments, Alexei Miller, head of state gas monopoly Gazprom, says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova, 610 words)

COMPANIES

Exxon 3rd-quarter profit rises 3 percent on refining

Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, reports a better-than-expected 3 percent increase in quarterly profit on higher results in its refining and chemicals businesses. (EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

+ See also:

- CHEVRON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

BNP shakes off impact of U.S. fine, returns to profit

PARIS - France's No. 1 bank BNP Paribas returns to net profit in third quarter and improves solvency in sign it is recovering after the hit from its U.S. litigation settlement; the bank also signals appetite for new bolt-on acquisitions. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 630 words)

Monte Paschi options dwindle as Intesa rules out tie-up

MILAN - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo rules out any merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, denying a report it has been sounded out to rescue the bailed out lender by the Bank of Italy. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alberto Sisto and Stephen Jewkes, 500 words)

AbbVie sales blow past forecasts, fuelled by Humira

AbbVie, which this month walked away from a $55 billion deal to buy Dublin drugmaker Shire, reports quarterly revenue and earnings well above Wall Street expectations, fueled by soaring sales of its Humira arthritis drug. (ABBVIE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Warm weather set to push M&S non-food sales down again

LONDON - Marks & Spencer is set to report a 13th straight quarterly fall in underlying non-food sales, with trading hurt by Britain's warm autumnal weather, the continuing "settling in" of a new website and a sluggish economic recovery. (MARKS&SPENCER-RESULTS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 635 words)

Advertising group WPP sticks to outlook despite slowdown

LONDON - WPP Plc, the advertising group run by high-profile executive Martin Sorrell, posts a slightly lower-than-expected 3 percent quarterly sales rise, reflecting growing concerns over geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy. (WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 520 words)

AB InBev profit capped by weak U.S., Brazil recession

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, increased earnings by less than expected in the third quarter as U.S. consumers drank less, Brazil fell into recession and Mexican cost savings dropped sharply. (ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 690 words)

Daimler to buy stake in Italian motorbike maker MV Agusta

FRANKFURT - Daimler AG will buy a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta as part of a long-term cooperation deal which gives the German car and truck maker access to lightweight three-cylinder engines. (DAIMLER-MV AGUSTA MOTOR/STAKE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 520 words)

British Airways owner confident on growth as rivals falter

LONDON - The owner of British Airways and Iberia raises its forecast for profits this year and says it is on course for another rise in 2015 despite an increasingly competitive backdrop that has hit rival European airlines. (ICAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 500 words)

Danone bolsters China presence with $550 mln baby milk deal

SHANGHAI/PARIS - France's Danone, battling local rivals for a larger share of China's booming baby milk market, has invested $550 million in formula maker Yashili International Holdings, further reducing its dependence on slow growth Europe. (YASHILI DANONE/M&A (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)