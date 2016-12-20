Alcoa reports quarterly loss
Jan 24 Alcoa Corp reported a loss in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November.
SANTIAGO, Jan 24 Unionized workers at BHP Billiton-owned Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, said on Tuesday that they rejected the company's latest wage offer and asked its workers to vote for a strike and prepare themselves for an extended conflict.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 24 A small plane carrying a Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing a political bribery investigation did not suffer any obvious mechanical failure when it crashed into a bay amid heavy rain and killed all five on board, investigators said on Tuesday.