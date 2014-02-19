Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank moves closer to settling Kirch dispute

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank takes a decisive step toward ending a dispute with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch after the top committee on the bank's supervisory board prepares to discuss an out of court settlement, a person familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (DEUTSCHEBANK-KIRCH/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Philipp Halstrick, 320 words)

Peugeot's $3 bln loss shows rescue deal is just a start

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to build new cars and expand in Asia under a French-backed rescue deal agreed with China's Dongfeng, the carmaker says, as it posts a $3.2 billion loss that underscores the scale of the task ahead. (PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost, 900 words)

Stock buyers hesitant; euro holds gains

LONDON - Hesistant share investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in China while the euro leaves the dollar in its wake after soft U.S. economic data argues against any rapid withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 850 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. housing starts, permits tumble in January

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts recorded their biggest drop in almost three years in January, likely weighed down by harsh weather, but the third month of declines in permits pointed to some underlying weakness in the housing market. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING, moved, 300 words)

Nowotny eyes "self-correction" of low inflation, strong euro

LONDON - Low euro zone inflation and the strong euro could both start to self-correct this year without requiring any action from the European Central Bank, one of its policymakers Ewald Nowotny said in an interview. (ECB/NOWOTNY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Marc Jones and Mike Peacock, 815 words)

ECB takes tough line on bank test deadlines

LONDON - Euro zone banks face penalties if they miss deadlines set by the European Central Bank in its landmark review of lenders' balance sheets, national supervisors were told at a Frankfurt meeting, according to two sources familiar with the talks. (EUROZONE/BANK-TESTS, moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 685 words)

Bailout behind it, Ireland and its people still face long slog

DUBLIN - Ireland is the first euro zone country to emerge from a bailout brought on by unsustainable debt, but the long slog of cutting back what it owes is only just starting for its 4.6 million austerity-hit people. (IRELAND-DEBT/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Sam Cage, 1,000 words)

Swiss firms fret over immigration vote backlash

ZURICH - Nestled between the peaks of the Swiss Alps, the Hotel Schweizerhof has provided rooms for weary skiers and hikers for more than a century, profiting like scores of other businesses from Switzerland's close ties to Europe. (SWISS-IMMIGRATION/BUSINESS (PICTURE), moved, by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley, 770 words)

UK unemployment rate ticks up, underlines steady stance on rates

LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly edges up in the three months to December to mark a first rise in almost a year, underlining a message from the Bank of England that it is in no rush to hike borrowing costs. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce, 420 words)

UK allows Scotland to issue its own debt - at a price

LONDON - Britain's government grants Scotland the power to raise debt in its own name, in a move aimed at showing Scots that they can enjoy some benefits of independence while remaining part of the United Kingdom. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BONDS, moved, by David Milliken, 450 words)

INVESTMENT

Currency pegs look shaky after emerging market rout

LONDON - The devaluation of Kazakhstan's rouble-shadowing tenge has left investors wondering which other closely managed emerging market currencies might be next, with those of commodity exporters like Nigeria and Angola in the spotlight. (EMERGING-CURRENCY/PEGS, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

COMPANIES

SunExpress places order for 50 Boeing aircraft

FRANKFURT - SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, says it is placing an order for 50 Boeing jets, worth $4.5 billion at list prices. (SUNEXPRESS-BOEING/ORDER, moved, 200 words)

Mediobanca raises bad debt provisions amid ECB review

MILAN - Mediobanca lifts provisions for bad debts by 30 percent in the final six months of 2013 as it prepares to incorporate the full impact of an asset health check of euro zone lenders by the European Central Bank. (MEDIOBANCA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Credit Agricole flags France, Italy revival

PARIS - France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA flags improving conditions in its main markets of France and Italy as it proposes its first shareholder payout since 2010 and beats its own annual solvency targets.(CAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 440 words)

Lafarge keeps savings, debt goals despite currency hit

PARIS - French cement maker Lafarge sticks to its cost savings and debt reduction targets, betting on continued growth in emerging markets and a recovery in North America and Europe. (LAFARGE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Natalie Huet, 440 words)

RBS suspends FX trader, bringing total to three

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended a senior currency trader in London, bringing to three the number of traders suspended by the bank since a global investigation into allegations of rigging reference exchange rates was launched last year. (FX PROBE-LLOYDS/, moved, 265 words)

BAE Systems agrees pricing on Saudi Eurofighter deal

LONDON - British defence contractor BAE Systems has finally agreed pricing with Saudi Arabia on its long-delayed Eurofighter Typhoon jet deal with the Gulf state, potentially leading to more contracts across the region. (BAESYSTEMS-SAUDIARABIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Brenda Goh, 560 words)

Iberdrola says to focus business on grid assets abroad

MADRID - Spanish power firm Iberdrola says it will spend the bulk of 9.6 billion euros ($13.2 billion) in investments over the next three years on regulated power grids and renewable assets abroad, driving an earnings recovery after 2014. (IBERDROLA-RESULTS/STRATEGY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Andrés González, 390 words)

OMV profit halves on Libya, Yemen unrest and weak demand

VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV says unrest in Libya and Yemen as well as low refining margins and gas prices cut fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit by 54 percent. (OMV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 470 words)

Carlsberg sees higher 2014 profit after strong year end

COPENHAGEN - Carlsberg forecasts profit growth in the year ahead after strength in western Europe and Asia offset sluggish sales in Russia to drive earnings higher than expected in the fourth quarter. (CARLSBERG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen, 600 words)

FEATURE

Watch for companies to claim 'Jack Frost ate our profits'

CHICAGO - Sick of hearing Americans complain about the winter weather? Too bad. Because the corporate kvetching has only just begun. (USA-WEATHER/CORPORATE-WARNINGS (FEATURE), moved, by James B. Kelleher and Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 1,015 words)