Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Beyond Mt. Gox, bitcoin believers keep the faith, see more robust system

SINGAPORE - The apparent collapse of Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox isn't bothering Anthony Hope and others who have ditched steady careers in government and finance to build bitcoin companies - and who stand to lose money they have in Mt. Gox. (BITCOIN-FUTURE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- BITCOIN-MTGOX/KARPELES, moved, 160 words

- BITCOIN-MTGOX/JAPAN, moved, 250 words

Credit Suisse CEO fights back on tax evasion claims

ZURICH - Credit Suisse's chief executive will hit back at allegations the Swiss bank is a willing accomplice in U.S. tax evasion, blaming instead a small group of its private bankers for helping Americans conceal their wealth. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN (PICTURE), moved, by Katharina Bart, 685 words)

+ See also:

- SWISS LIFE/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold, 770 words

- USA-TAX/SWISS, moved, by Douwe Miedema, 350 words

Airbus to hike jet output as profits rise

TOULOUSE, France - Airbus announces a hike in jetliner production, echoing plans by arch-rival Boeing as they battle to meet record demand for more fuel-efficient planes. (AIRBUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Cyril Altmeyer, 940 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS-A330/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Siva Govindasamy and Tim Hepher, 980 words

Shares sluggish, semblance of calm returns to China markets

LONDON - World shares struggle to stay above water as concerns over opaque policy moves in China keep investors on edge amid a scarcity of major economic data. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 920 words)

EXCLUSIVE & INSIGHT

Encana, Chesapeake near settlements on Michigan collusion probe

NEW YORK/HOUSTON - Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp are negotiating civil settlements with the state of Michigan to try to end its criminal investigation into whether the energy companies colluded to keep oil and gas lease prices artificially low in the state. (ENCANA-CHESAPEAKE/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Joshua Schneyer and Anna Driver, 995 words)

+ See also:

- CHESAPEAKE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 375 words

Hunting credit, firms look beyond wary EU banks

LONDON - When David Armitt needed to refinance loans last year for his 153-year-old manufacturing company in Yorkshire, he found British banks reluctant to lend. So he took the nuclear option. (BANKS-LENDING/ALTERNATIVES (INSIGHT), moved, by Steve Slater, 1,435 words)

ECONOMY

China's yuan might ultimately challenge dollar -ECB's Mersch

LUXEMBOURG - China's yuan currency is gaining importance in international trade and investment and might ultimately challenge the U.S. dollar, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/MERSCH, moved, 215 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-YUAN/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao, 880 words

German consumer morale hits highest level since Jan 2007-GfK

BERLIN - German consumer morale rises to its highest level in seven years heading into March as shoppers in Europe's biggest economy become more upbeat about their future income. (GERMANY-GFK/, moved, by Michelle Martin, 490 words)

German cabinet nominates Buch for top Buba job - govt source

BERLIN - Germany's cabinet has nominated economist Claudia Buch as vice president of the Bundesbank following the departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, a government source says. (GERMANY-BUNDESBANK/BUCH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-BOND/AUCTION, moved, 125 words

BOJ's Ishida: recovery on track even if GDP falls after tax hike

SAITAMA - Japan's recovery will remain on track even if the economy contracts in the second quarter after sales tax is raised on April 1, a Bank of Japan board member says. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 645 words)

UK recovery broadens, helped by long-awaited investment

LONDON - Britain's economic recovery broadens in the last three months of 2013, driven by a pick-up in business investment and trade that will hearten the Bank of England and the government. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 615 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 350 words

- BOE-BANKS/REGULATION, moved, by Huw Jones, 570 words

Swedish c.bankers say low inflation may require rate cut- minutes

STOCKHOLM - Swedish central bankers warn the risk of low inflation could open up the possibility of further rate cuts in the months ahead, minutes of the bank's latest policy meeting shows. (SWEDEN-CBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Johan Ahlander and Olof Swahnberg, 395 words)

Bank of Spain says Q1 economic activity "moderately positive"

MADRID - Available data from the first quarter suggests Spanish economic activity has continued to be moderately positive, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly report. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words)

COMPANIES

Target warns cost of data breach could hurt profit in future

NEW YORK - Target Corp's net profit almost halves in the holiday quarter as the third-largest U.S. retailer dealt with the fallout of a massive data breach and warns that costs related to the event could hurt future profits. (TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan and Jim Finkle, 325 words)

Telekom Austria freezes dividend as Slim eyes company

VIENNA - Telekom Austria says it will freeze its dividend for the third year in a row, as sales and profits fell sharply in the fourth quarter due to tough competition in its main markets. (TELEKOMAUSTRIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)

Australia's Rinehart nears $7.8 bln mine finance deal - sources

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill iron ore project is close to finalising a $7.8 billion financing deal, sources say, a vital step towards an end-2015 start for the giant mine in Western Australia's iron-rich Pilbara district. (AUSTRALIA-ROYHILL/FUNDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sharon Klyne, Joyce Lee and Prakash Chakravarti, 730 words)

UK forces big power companies to reveal wholesale prices

LONDON - Britain's main energy suppliers will have to disclose long-term power prices twice daily from next month under rules to be enforced by regulator Ofgem aimed at encouraging new entrants into a fairer energy market. (OFGEM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nina Chestney, 450 words)

Discount stores flourish as recession habits persist

BERLIN/LONDON - Mid-market retailers face pressure to compete on both price and quality as they battle an expansion of discount chains that is powering ahead as recession-era shopping habits become entrenched in post-crisis Europe. (RETAIL-DISCOUNTERS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Emma Thomasson and James Davey, 1,055 words)

AB InBev sees return to growth in Brazil with World Cup boost

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, forecast the Brazilian and Mexican beer markets will return to growth this year due to the soccer World Cup and stronger economies, but cautions about higher input and marketing costs. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 650 words)

New RBS chief to unveil revamp plan for state-backed lender

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland's new chief executive will unveil his turnaround strategy for the part-nationalised lender on Thursday after announcing 2013 results expected to show an 8 billion pound ($13 billion) loss. (RBS-EARNINGS/, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 720 words)

Home improvement retailer Lowe's posts strong sales growth

Lowe's Cos Inc reports strong sales growth in the fourth quarter, showing that the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer is closing in on market leader Home Depot Inc. (LOWES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

ITV says open to acquisitions after earnings rise

LONDON, Feb 26 ITV, Britain's largest free-to-air broadcaster, says it is on the hunt for acquisitions as it posts an increase in revenue that will help fund another special dividend for shareholders. (ITV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Costas Pitas, 515 words)