TOP STORIES

U.S. fourth-quarter growth cut to 2.4 percent

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government slashes its estimate for fourth-quarter growth as consumer spending and exports are less robust than initially thought, leaving the economy on a more sustainable path of modest expansion. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 590 words)

Shares fall, euro at 2014 high on euro zone inflation

LONDON - European stocks fall nd the euro rises to its highest level this year after euro zone inflation unexpectedly holds steady this month, cooling growing expectations the European Central Bank might ease monetary policy as early as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved by Jamie McGeever, 640 words)

Yuan suffers biggest weekly loss as PBOC punishes speculators

HONG KONG - China's yuan suffers its biggest weekly loss on record, as the central bank steps up its intervention to weaken the currency ahead of a key government meeting next week which may be used as a platform to unveil more market reforms. (MARKETS-CHINA-YUAN-CLOSE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Chen, 1,165 words)

German retail sales rise at fastest rate in seven years

BERLIN - German retail sales posts their strongest gain in seven years in January, reinforcing expectations that consumer spending will support growth in Europe's largest economy this year. (GERMANY-RETAIL/, moved, 300 words)

INSIGHT

Mt. Gox: a quick rise and even faster fall

Mt. Gox files for bankrupcty but bitcoin insiders say its downfall began nearly a year ago as the virtual currency exchange tangled with regulators, split from former business partners and grappled with cyber attacks. (BITCOIN-MTGOX (INSIGHT, UPDATE 1), moved, by Brett Wolf and Emily Flitter, 1,555 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation stabilises in "danger zone", unemployment stays high

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation stabilises in the European Central Bank's "danger zone" in February but did not fall as expected, making it less likely the ECB will loosen monetary policy further at its monthly meeting next week. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 550 words)

Top investors cut emerging Europe equities as Ukraine turmoil escalates

LONDON - The world's top investors cut exposure to emerging European equities to a five-month low in February as they fret over a spillover from tensions in Ukraine and Russia, Reuters polls show. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 750 words)

UK public debt to rise by over 100 bln stg due to data changes

LONDON - The official measure of Britain's trillion-pound government debt will rise by more than 100 billion pounds ($167 billion) in September, as part of a major revamp of the politically sensitive numbers by the country's statistics agency. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 540 words)

EU-U.S. trade talks face growing hostility, ministers warn

ATHENS - Free-trade talks between the United States and the European Union are in danger of being derailed by extremists and governments must do more to champion the world's biggest trade deal, EU ministers and business leaders say. (EU-USA/TRADE, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 660 words)

OPEC oil output rises in February, led by Iraq-survey

LONDON - OPEC's oil output has risen further in February from December's 2-1/2-year low, due to more shipments from Iraq and Angola, and further upward creep in Iranian exports, a Reuters survey finds. (OPEC-OIL/SURVEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 480 words)

Indian GDP number disappoints before election

NEW DELHI - Contracting industrial output and an investment slowdown drags India's economic growth to a worse-than-expected 4.7 percent in the three months to December, the last major data release before a general election shows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 600 words)

Lower car sales, heating bills weigh on French consumer spending

PARIS - Falling car sales and lower-than-usual energy consumption due to warm weather dragged French consumer spending sharply lower in January from the previous month, weighing on recovery in the consumer-dependent economy. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 315 words)

COMPANIES

Bayer boosts peak sales estimate for top five new drugs

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer lifts its estimate for potential sales of new drugs by billions of euros, softening the blow of a fall in fourth-quarter earnings. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 390 words)

Spain makes small profit on first Bankia stake sale

MADRID - Spain is making a 301 million euro ($412 million) profit on the sale of a 7.5 percent stake in Bankia, the lender's parent company BFA says, as the government starts to return the country's biggest bailed-out bank to private ownership. (BANKIA-STAKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado, 335 words)

Norway to study pulling wealth fund investment from oil, gas, coal

OSLO - Norway's ruling parties have agreed to study whether its $840 billion wealth fund, itself built on oil revenues, should pull out of investing in oil, gas and coal for environmental reasons, the Progress Party say. (NORWAY-OILFUND/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen, 800 words)

Russia's Lenta sets price for London IPO, valued around $4bln

MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, set its planned London initial public offering at the lower end of a range netting around $1 billion for selling shareholders. (RUSSIA-LENTA/IPO (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Megan Davies and Olga Popova, 800 words)

Spanish builders look overseas for growth in 2014

MADRID - Spanish builders focus their sights on overseas construction and services like street cleaning and water treatment for future growth after a year of falling revenue and painful writedowns linked to the country's economic crash. (FCC/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett, 600 words)

Britain's scandal-hit Serco names Rupert Soames as CEO

LONDON - British outsourcer Serco names Rupert Soames, a grandson of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as chief executive to restore profits and its reputation following high-profile government contract failures. (SERCO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Neil Maidment and Li-mei Hoang, 715 words)

Belgacom shrinks dividend for next three years

BRUSSELS - State-controlled telecoms operator Belgacom will lower its payout to shareholders for the next three . (BELGACOM-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 360 words)

Pearson earnings to fall in second year of restructuring

LONDON - Britain's Pearson warns its earnings will fall sharply again in 2014 as the publisher enters the second year of a restructuring sparked by the deterioration in its main U.S education market. (PEARSON/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 540 words)

IAG confident on 2015 profit target as Iberia turns around

LONDON - British Airways-owner International Airlines Group says it is on track to more than double profit over the next two years, as a turnaround at its Iberia unit gains traction and it drives down costs across its business. (IAG/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 460 words)

In nosedive, Qantas CEO Joyce may find path to safety

SYDNEY - Whether through error or circumstance, Qantas Airways Ltd's spectacular fall from grace is giving chief executive Alan Joyce his best chance of steering the airline toward long-term salvation. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/STRATEGY, moved, by Jane Wardell, 1,150 words)