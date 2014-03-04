Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares rebound as Putin says no need for force in Ukraine

LONDON - World shares and hard-hit Russian assets rebound after Russia's president says he sees no need to use military force in the Crimea for now, remarks investors see as intended to ease tensions over Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Alistair Smout, 890 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jason Bush and Zlata Garasyuta, 575 words

- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn, 600 words

Carmakers fret emerging markets may overshadow recovery

GENEVA - French carmaker Renault has trimmed its growth forecast for the global market this year, in a sign the industry is becoming increasingly worried about volatile emerging markets, even as demand in Europe starts to pick up. (AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 455 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/FIAT-OUTLOOK, moved, 150 words

- AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/VW-BUDGETCAR (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 420 words

- PEUGEOT-CEO/CARLOS-CARLOS, moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,065 words

"Vast amounts" of documents in Libor case - UK prosecutor

LONDON - British fraud prosecutors have sifted through "vast amounts" of documents in their case against three former Barclays traders alleged to have rigged crucial Libor benchmark interest rates over a two year period, a London court hears. (LIBOR-COURT/BARCLAYS, moved, by Kirstin Ridley and Steve Slater, 550 words)

RWE warns of frugal future after historic net loss

ESSEN, Germany - Germany's biggest power producer RWE says forays into new business areas will not be enough to fill a hole left by the demise of conventional power plants, offering little hope that the group can regain its former earnings potential. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 615 words)

+ See also:

- RWE-RESULTS/GAZPROM (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vera Eckert, 385 words

INVESTING

Computer-driven trade to grab market share in 2014 - study

LONDON - Smaller asset managers and hedge funds will drive an increase in the use of computer-driven equity trading strategies in 2014 as brokerages cut back on the services they offer to less profitable clients, a study shows. (TABB/STUDY, moved, by Simon Jessop and Francesco Canepa, 320 words)

Mt. Gox collapse could ultimately help bitcoin - regulator

WASHINGTON/TOKYO - The collapse of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange could ultimately strengthen the virtual currency industry by weeding out weaker operators and prompting more supervision, New York's banking regulator say. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/LAWSKY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Douwe Miedema and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Bernanke says Fed could have done more during crisis

ABU DHABI - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke says the U.S. central bank could have done more to fight the country's financial crisis and that he struggled to find the right way to communicate with markets. (USA-BERNANKE/SPEECH (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Martin Dokoupil, Stanley Carvalho and Mirna Sleiman, 620 words)

+ See also:

- USA-SUMMERS/SPEECH, moved, 280 words

- USA-FISCAL/, moved, by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal, 570 words

Cheaper energy pulls down euro zone factory prices in Jan

BRUSSELS - A steep fall in energy costs brings down euro zone producer prices faster than expected in January, data showed on Tuesday, underlining deflationary risks ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 350 words)

Weather dampens UK construction growth in Feb-Markit/CIPS

LONDON - The strong pace of growth in Britain's construction sector eased off last month, hurt by heavy rain and floods which affected house-building, a survey shows. (PMI CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 365 words)

China's Sinopec sale points to next round of privatisation

BEIJING - China's decision to sell a stake in a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp signals more privatisation of its bloated state-owned sector will take place soon, with plans likely to be discussed at this week's parliament session, officials and experts say. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/SOE, moved, by Matthew Miller and Charlie Zhu, 950 words)

COMPANIES

US court rejects BP appeal over Gulf spill losses

A divided U.S. appeals court rejects BP Plc's bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to the disaster. (BPSPILL-RULING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 675 words)

Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading

LONDON - Glencore Xstrata posts forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a strong performance from its trading arm offsetting a decline at its mining division. (GLENCORE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 730 words)

UK outsourcer Serco braces for tough 2014 as profits fall

LONDON - Embattled British outsourcing group Serco says it is braced for another tough year as it recovers from government contract failures, profit warnings and management exits that pushed 2013 annual profit down 6 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 380 words)

China's COFCO in talks to buy Noble's agribusiness - sources

KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG - China's biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in talks to buy Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness arm in a deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (NOBLE-COFCO/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Naveen Thukral and Denny Thomas, 775 words)

Roche's new chairman promises continuity

BASEL - Christoph Franz promises to keep Roche on its current course after shareholders overwhelmingly elect him as new chairman of the Swiss drugmaker. (ROCHE-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 450 words)

Virgin Money swings to profit, no current plans for IPO

LONDON - Virgin Money reports its first profit since acquiring failed lender Northern Rock in 2012, but its chief executive plays down expectations that it will float on the stock market any time soon. (VIRGIN MONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

Nivea maker Beiersdorf has 2.5 bln euros for acquisitions

HAMBURG - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf is positioned for takeovers having completed a restructuring and has 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in cash for possible purchases, its chief financial officer, Ulrich Schmidt, says. (BEIERSDORF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jan Schwartz and Martinne Geller, 590 words)