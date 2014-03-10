Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB to reveal bad loan hurdles for euro zone banks - sources

DUBLIN - The European Central Bank's stance on how bad loans are defined will be one of the biggest revelations to the euro zone's largest banks when it details on Tuesday how it will test balance sheets, three sources with knowledge of the tests tell Reuters. (EUROZONE-BANK-TESTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laura Noonan, 610 words)

+ See also:

- EU-BANKS/RESOLUTON, moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 850 words

Disappointing China exports halt stocks, hammer commodities

LONDON - World stocks edge back from a six-year peak and commodities from copper to crude tumble as surprisingly weak Chinese trade data rattles investors already on edge over the crisis in Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 900 words)

Chinese rates, yuan slide after exports surprise

SHANGHAI - Chinese short-term rates and the yuan fall following surprisingly weak exports data at the weekend, fuelling expectations Beijing is quietly easing monetary policy to buttress wobbly economic growth. (MARKETS-CHINA-MIDDAY/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 920 words)

Allianz stuck for options in Pimco imbroglio

FRANKFURT - Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, has stood by for more than a decade watching Pimco, the U.S.-based asset manager it owns, grow in size and importance. Given Pimco's success, granting it full autonomy has been, Allianz executives have said until recently, a measure of their wisdom. (ALLIANZ-PIMCO/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 850 words)

INSIGHT

Weak trial witnesses hinder a more aggressive SEC

WASHINGTON - As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeks to become a more formidable force in the courtroom, a string of trial defeats in the past six months has exposed a weak spot: witness testimony. (USA-SEC/COURT (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,475 words)

Equatorial Guinea seeks to shake off "oil curse" image

MALABO - On land cleared of tropical forest, gleaming new office towers, apartment blocks, homes and highways dazzle the eye in Equatorial Guinea, Sub-Saharan Africa's No. 3 energy producer where oil and gas revenues have fed a frenzy of construction. (EQUATORIAL-IMAGE/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Pascal Fletcher, 2,060 words)

INVESTMENT

Global investor bet on European recovery picks up pace

PARIS - After being shunned by investors for years, the euro zone is attracting global funds at the fastest pace ever as its economic recovery beckons those fleeing emerging markets. (EUROPE-STOCKS-FLOWS/, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 860 words)

Emerging debt loses driving seat to high-yield bonds

LONDON - Shove over emerging markets - high-yield debt has taken your place. Emerging market debt, the star performer of a year ago, has been eclipsed by high-yielding corporate debt, now the favoured haunt for investors searching for yield. (EMERGING-HIGHYIELD/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

Ireland in first bond auction in three years

LONDON - Ireland will be the main market focus in the primary euro zone debt market in the coming week with launch of its first bond auction since its 2010 international bailout. (EUROZONE-DEBT/OUTLOOK, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 370 words)

+ See also:

- IRELAND-ECONOMY/COMPANIES, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 900 words

ECONOMY

Further sterling strength unhelpful for UK - BoE's Bean

DARLINGTON, England - Britain will find it harder to enjoy a solid export-based recovery if sterling strengthens any more, Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean says in a rare comment by the central bank on the level of the pound. (BRITAIN-BOE/BEAN, moved, by Andy Bruce, 555 words)

French central bank forecasts Q1 growth of just 0.2 pct

PARIS - France's central bank forecast meagre first-quarter economic growth, while the country's statistics office says industrial output begins the year on a weak footing due to a slowdown in energy production. (FRANCE-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-NOYER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words

Japan growth, external balance suffer blow

TOKYO - Japan's economic recovery suffers a blow at the end of last year and the current account deficit ballooned to a record in January, raising fears of a stumble in the world's third-largest economy as activity wilts ahead of a sales tax increase in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CURRENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 926 words)

South Africa's rattletrap taxis move millions and an economy

SOWETO, South Africa - Zakes Hadebe's minibus taxi has nearly half a million kilometres on the clock, a broken speedometer and a fuel gauge he struggles to keep just above empty. (SAFRICA-TAXI/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by David Dolan, 1,060 words)

COMPANIES

French mobile firm Iliad's shares soar as deals loom

PARIS - Shares in French low-cost telecoms provider Iliad rise as much as 15 percent after it posts a strong rise in sales and profits and signs what could be a transformative mobile network deal with larger rival Bouygues. (ILIAD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud, 565 words)

Chiquita, Fyffes merge to make world's biggest banana firm

DUBLIN - U.S. fruit firm Chiquita Brands and Irish rival Fyffes, Europe's largest distributor, have struck an all-stock merger deal to create the world's biggest banana supplier. (FYFFES-CHIQUITA BRANDS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sam Cage, 500 words)

Hochtief offers $1.05 bln to raise Leighton stake to 74 pct

SYDNEY - German builder Hochtief plans to spend over $1 billion to lift its majority stake in Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd, seeking to push through restructuring at a business that already delivers most of Hochtief's profit. (AUSTRALIA-LEIGHTON HLDGS/HOCHTIEF AG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maggie Lu Yueyang, 650 words)

GSK pays $1 bln to lift Indian unit stake to 75 pct

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline says it has paid 64 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) to increase its stake in its Indian pharmaceuticals unit to 75 percent, as it banks on rising demand for medicines in emerging markets. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

Austria to talk with BayernLB about cleaning up Hypo mess

VIENNA - Austria to start talks with German state bank BayernLB on sharing the burden of winding down nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria after an advisory task force rules out having Hypo bondholders share the costs. (AUSTRIA-FINANCES/HYPO (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields, 600 words)

Germany permits sale of Northwest Bio brain cancer drug

German health regulators have granted Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc special permission to sell its experimental brain cancer drug, DCVax-L, in the country, even though the small U.S. biotechnology company has not yet completed its late-stage trial of the immunotherapy. (NORTHWESTBIOTHERAPEUTICS-CANCER/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 980 words)

UK currency firm Travelex ponders stock market listing

LONDON - Travelex, the retail foreign exchange provider majority-owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, reports a 21 percent increase in profits and says it is considering a stock market flotation. (TRAVELEX-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 300 words)

In World Cup year, Adidas and Nike fight for soccer crown

LONDON/BERLIN - With the soccer World Cup only three months away, Adidas and Nike are squaring up for a marketing battle to match the fierce on-field rivalry of nations like Brazil and Argentina. (SOCCER-WORLD CUP/KIT (PICTURE), moved, by Keith Weir and Emma Thomasson, 850 words)