TOP STORIES

Factory growth ebbs in Europe & Asia, making case for more stimulus

LONDON/SYDNEY - Factories across Asia and the euro zone report a general loss of momentum last month that speaks volumes about the need for more policy stimulus on top of Japan's latest efforts to ignite growth. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Wayne Cole and Jonathan Cable, 750 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 975 words

- PMI MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE, moved, 400 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 345 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/FRANCE, moved, 255 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/UK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and Ahmed Aboulenein, 555 words

Dollar surges versus yen, factory data weighs on stocks

LONDON - The dollar powers to a seven-year peak against the yen and a two-year high against the euro, extending gains on the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus action and punishing oil and gold priced in the U.S. currency. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 535 words

HSBC sets aside $1.8 bln more for FX probe, misconduct, compensation

LONDON - HSBC's profits fall short of expectations in the latest quarter after it set aside $1.8 billion to cover misconduct settlements and compensation for customers, including $378 million for a potential fine for rigging currency markets. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 840 words)

Publicis to buy US digital ad firm Sapient for $3.7 bln

PARIS - Publicis, the world's third-largest advertising agency, is to buy U.S.-based digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year. (SAPIENT-M&A/PUBLICIS GROUPE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leila Abboud, 865 words)

+ See also:

- COVANCE-M&A/LABORATORY CORP (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 265 words

INSIGHT

Can American Indian reformers slow an oil boom?

NEW TOWN, N.D., - A change in leadership at an American Indian reservation in North Dakota wouldn't normally get a whole lot of attention. But come Tuesday, the oil industry will be watching this dusty area of the state as two reformers vie to become tribal chairman, an office with outsized power over the course of the state's booming oil industry. (NORTH DAKOTA-RESERVATION/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 1,015 words)

How the wheels came off for Sanofi's CEO

PARIS/LONDON - Chris Viehbacher speaks plainly. "We had somewhat of a mess in Brazil," he told financial analysts in August 2013, "so that's why I decided to change management." (SANOFI-CEO/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Noëlle Mennella and Carolyn Cohn, 1,420 words)

East German town shows "flourishing landscapes" within reach at last

SONNEBERG, Germany - Once hemmed in by the Iron Curtain, the eastern German town of Sonneberg has undergone something of an economic miracle, proving that the long, painful transition from communism can bear fruit at last. (GERMANY-WALL/ECONOMY (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Michelle Martin, 1,300 words)

US student debt burden falling more on top earners, easing bubble fears

WASHINGTON - Young Americans with big college debts are often portrayed as struggling to pay their bills. The reality is somewhat different - those owing super-sized student loans tend to be higher paid. (USA-EDUCATION/LOANS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jason Lange, 1,450 words)

ECONOMY

ECB to keep TLTRO terms unchanged unless economic picture darkens -sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON - The ECB will not improve the terms of its ultra-cheap long-term loans for now, though this may change if it becomes clear that the euro zone economy is taking another turn for the worse, several sources familiar with the discussion tells Reuters. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor and Marc Jones, 550 words)

Greece unlikely to end bailout without new help -senior EU official

BRUSSELS - Greece is "highly unlikely" to end its euro zone bailout programme without some new form of assistance that will require it to meet targets, a senior EU official says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

European growth as elusive as quicksilver

LONDON - Data from both sides of the Atlantic will give clues in the coming week on just how bad the euro zone economy is and just how sustainable is its U.S. counterpart. Europe offers a rate meeting from the European Central Bank and a new slate of economic forecasts; the United States will release its influential monthly jobs data. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 690 words)

Cheaper tomorrow? Bank of Japan battles entrenched "deflation mindset"

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda does not need to convince Japanese people like Kazue Shibata that deflation brings problems, but getting them to believe that higher prices will make things better is proving to be a harder sell. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/DEFLATION (PICTURE), moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Stanley White, 850 words)

Turkish inflation higher than expected in Oct, pressure on c.bank to hold line

ISTANBUL - Turkish consumer prices rose more than expected in October due to food and domestic energy price increases, data shows, putting pressure on the central bank to keep monetary policy tight. (TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Seda Sezer, 340 words)

COMPANIES

Ryanair lifts profit forecast as better service pays off

DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent thanks to a surge in winter bookings as the budget airline pioneer says improvements to its much criticised customer service are paying off. (RYANAIR HLDGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Conor Humphries, 720 words)

Holcim attracts 60-plus asset bids as results highlight merger logic

ZURICH - Switzerland's Holcim has received more than 60 bids for assets it must sell to win regulatory approval for a merger with Lafarge, the cement company says as it reports third-quarter results that miss expectations. (HOLCIM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Caroline Copley, 650 words)

Diageo gives up Bushmills for control of Don Julio tequila

LONDON - Diageo has agreed to swap its Bushmills Irish whiskey label for full ownership of the high-end Don Julio tequila, as the British drinks group seeks to regain its leading position in tequila and build a bigger portfolio of "reserve" brands. (DON JULIO-M&A/DIAGEO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 635 words)

Loews profit falls on lower income from subsidiaries

Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reports a 26 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower investment income and weaker earnings from its oil rig and insurance subsidiaries. (LOEWSCORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

As Google ends European tour on privacy rights, uncertainty lingers

BRUSSELS - After a Google-appointed panel's seven-stop tour across Europe to debate the balance between privacy and the free access to information, uncertainty still lingers over how to implement the May court ruling reinforcing Europeans' "right to be forgotten". (GOOGLE-EU/PRIVACY, expect by 1330 GMT/0830 ET, by Julia Fioretti, 700 words)

Italy's Renzi expects swift solution to bank problems

BRESCIA, Italy - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Carige are working on a solution to the problems laid bare by European Central Bank stress tests but the Italian banking system as a whole is sound, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says. (ITALY-BANKS/, moved, 260 words)

+ See also:

- MONTE PASCHI-CAPITAL INCREASE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni and Pamela Barbaglia, 450 words

Alibaba's first earnings to test mettle, investor enthusiasm

SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's first full quarterly report card to Wall Street investors on Tuesday will be scrutinised by the hopeful seeking validation for lofty stock price targets and studied by the few sceptics searching for inauspicious signs. (ALIBABA GROUP-RESULTS/PREVIEW (PICTURE), moved, 700 words)

Audi profit margin slips as plant costs offset sales gains

BERLIN - Audi's profitability slipped during the third quarter as spending on plants and models outweighed gains from record luxury-auto sales. (AUDI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 400 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 345 words

- DAIMLER-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 650 words

Oil price tumble could accelerate Repsol deal search

MADRID - Spanish oil firm Repsol is set to accelerate a $10 billion acquisition drive to take advantage of lower U.S. shale valuations in the face of falling oil prices and eventually fill a gap left by the 2012 seizure of its Argentine business. (REPSOL-M&A/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Tracy Rucinski, 685 words)

+ See also:

- OIL-COMPANIES/EUROPE, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Michel Rose, 1,185 words

- STATOIL-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 325 words

British banker charged with murder of two women in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A 29-year-old British banker appears in a Hong Kong court charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment, including one inside a suitcase on a balcony. (HONGKONG-MURDER/BANKER (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree, 735 words)