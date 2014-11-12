Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Regulators fine global banks $3.4 bln in forex probe

LONDON/ZURICH - Regulators fine five major banks $3.4 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market, the first settlement in a year-long global investigation. (BANKS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kirstin Ridley and Joshua Franklin, 815 words)

Swiss bank overseer Branson shows teeth in UBS forex probe

ZURICH - Top Swiss bank regulator Mark Branson signals a far tougher stance on the banks he oversees, using new tools at his disposal to dole out Switzerland's most severe penalty yet against UBS over foreign exchange rigging. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT-UBSAG/, moving shortly, by Joshua Franklin, 350 words)

UK sees inflation below 1 pct, slower rate rises

LONDON - British inflation is likely to fall below 1 percent in the next six months, the Bank of England says as it gives its tacit endorsement to investors who are betting it will not raise interest rates until late next year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 615 words)

German economic advisers say ECB policy carries risks

BERLIN - The German government's panel of independent economic advisers criticises the European Central Bank's asset-buying programme and urge it to avoid a major increase in its balance sheet until clearer signs of deflation emerged. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ADVISERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

MARKETS

Europe markets hit by FX settlement after Japan stocks climb

LONDON - European shares and core bond yields fall, bucking a strong performance in Japan, with bank stocks under pressure following a $3.4 billion settlement over allegations of price-fixing in currency markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by David Sheppard, 420 words

ECONOMY

Russians start to feel the pinch as economy struggles

MOSCOW - Alexander Shalin rides a bike to work, shops in local grocery stores and doesn't worry too much about fashion. The 37-year-old manager should be recession-proof, but even he is feeling the pinch from Russia's slowing economy. (RUSSIA-ROUBLE/SPENDING (PICTURE), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 755 words)

UK wages rise more than expected, jobless rate unchanged

LONDON - The earnings of British workers overtook inflation in September, according to one measure of pay growth, while unemployment failed to fall for first time since the start of 2014, official data shows. (BRITAIN-JOBS/, moved, 300 words)

OPEC sees lower demand for its oil, Saudis output still high

LONDON - U.S. shale oil boom will further erode OPEC's market share in 2015, the oil exporters group says while reporting that top exporter Saudi Arabia has yet to respond to a slide in prices to their lowest since 2010 by lowering output. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 475 words)

+ See also:

- IEA-SHALE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ron Bousso, 435 words)

COMPANIES

Bain, Apax join bid battle for Portugal Telecom

LISBON/PARIS - Private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners have launched a bid worth 7.075 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to buy the Portuguese operating business of Portugal Telecom from Brazil's Oi, rivalling last week's offer from telecoms group Altice. (PORTUGAL TELECOM-M&A/BAIN (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Axel Bugge and Leila Abboud, 465 words)

Telefonica sees recovery momentum despite profits fall

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica points to a rise in customers signing up for its mobile, broadband and pay-TV deals as evidence of a turnaround from its three-year slump after posting falling revenue and profit in the first nine months of the year. (TELEFONICA-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Andres Gonzalez and Julien Toyer, 577 words)

+ See also:

- VIMPELCM-RESULTS/, moved, 400 words

Sainsbury's cuts spending and dividend to fund lower prices

LONDON - Sainsbury's plans to cut spending on new stores and reduce dividend payments to fund cheaper prices, increasing the pressure on ailing larger rival Tesco in the battle for British supermarket customers. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 700 words)

Dow Chemical raises buyback program by $5 bln to $9.5 bln

Dow Chemical Co, the No. 1 U.S. chemical maker by sales, said it will hike its dividend and buy back shares worth $5 billion, nearly doubling its share repurchase programme. (DOW-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 275 words)

EU to approve Etihad's 49 pct buy of Alitalia - sources

BRUSSELS - Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is set to win EU antitrust approval for its purchase of 49 percent of Italian peer Alitalia after agreeing to minor concessions, two people familiar with the matter says. (ALITALIA-M&A/ETIHAD-EU (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 235 words)

Club Med shares rise as Bonomi reignites bid battle

PARIS - Club Mediterranee shares rise as much as 2.4 percent after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi reignites a battle for control of the French resort operator with a sweetened offer. (CLUBMED-M&A/BONOMI-STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 360 words)

Burberry says foreign exchange impact to fade

PARIS - British luxury brand Burberry says the impact of foreign exchange rates will fade after weighing on profit and sales in the first half of its financial year. (BURBERRY GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 375 words)

Some unhappy Yahoo investors asking AOL for rescue

NEW YORK - At least two top-10 Yahoo Inc shareholders are so unhappy with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's turnaround efforts that they are making a direct plea to AOL Inc CEO Tim Armstrong to explore a merger and run the combined company. (AOL-M&A/YAHOO (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Nadia Damouni and Jennifer Saba, 550 words)

Honda grandees chide CEO over quality, recalls

BEIJING/TOKYO - Two former Honda Motor chiefs have called on CEO Takanobu Ito this year, urging him to focus more on quality issues, increasing the pressure he's already under from U.S. regulators and politicians over mass air bag recalls.(AUTOS-TAKATA/HONDA (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki, 730 words)

+ See also:

- USA-GASOLINE\GUZZLERS (PICTURE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall, 550 words

- AUTOS-TECHNOLOGY/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 900 words