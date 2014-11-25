Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. third-quarter growth rate revised up to 3.9 percent

WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth was far stronger than initially thought in the third quarter, pointing to strengthening fundamentals that should support the economy for the rest of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 465 words)

European shares at 2-month high, oil flat ahead of OPEC

LONDON - Bets on more central bank support keep European shares at a two-month high and the region's bond yields at record lows, as oil prices hover at just under $80 a barrel ahead of an OPEC meeting this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 840 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words

Jump in private consumption helps Germany avoid recession in Q3

BERLIN - A sharp rise in private consumption more than compensated for stubborn weakness in investment to help the German economy post modest growth in the third quarter and avoid a technical recession, data shows. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, 305 words)

Venezuela to meet Saudi, Mexico, Russia on oil "coordination"

VIENNA - Venezuela will discuss "coordination" in oil markets with OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia and major oil producers outside the group, Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez says, as the Latin American country tries to rally support for action to shore up prices. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Rania El Gamal and Amena Bakr, 700 words)

+ See also:

- OPEC-MEETING/ALGERIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein and Jack Stubbs, 385 words

SPECIAL REPORT

In UK mis-selling scandal, banks cry caveat emptor

LONDON - After Britain's Financial Conduct Authority found "serious failings" in the way banks sold a hedging product to small British companies, they set up a compensation scheme and ordered the banks to review nearly 30,000 potential victims. The banks have ruled many firms to be too financially "sophisticated" to get compensation. Now some firms are crying foul. (BRITAIN-BANKS/SOPHISTICATION (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 1,900 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

U.S. prosecutors to interview London FX traders-sources

LONDON/WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors will travel to London in the coming weeks to interview traders about currency market manipulation, the latest sign that authorities are closer to filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running probe, sources told Reuters. (BANKS-FOREX/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jamie McGeever and Aruna Viswanatha, 685 words)

In wake of China rejections, GMO seed makers limit US launches

China's barriers to imports of some U.S. genetically modified crops are disrupting seed companies' plans for new product launches and keeping at least one variety out of the U.S. market altogether. (USA-GMO/CHINA (INSIGHT), moved, by Tom Polansek, 885 words)

In Modi's India, green shoots of reform from a desert state

JAIPUR - The reformist government that many Indians and free-market flag-bearers had hoped would emerge after this year's election isn't in New Delhi - at least not yet. It's a dusty day's drive to the southwest in the desert state of Rajasthan. (INDIA-RAJASTHAN/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Douglas Busvine, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Global 'QE glut' to brim through 2015 as funds swim with the tide

LONDON - If the world's biggest central banks were actually coordinating a global monetary policy, they could scarcely do a better job of convincing financial markets right now. (INVESTMENT/QE-GLUT, moved, by Mike Dolan, 830 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England's Forbes sees stronger world economy than peers

LONDON - A Bank of England policymaker says she thought the outlook for the global economy might not be as weak as some of her colleagues believe and could be less of a drag on Britain's recovery than the bank has forecast. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 410 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SERVICES, moved, 260 words

China won't consider further rate cuts, easing until after Q4, official says

BEIJING - China's central bank will wait until the fourth quarter economic index is released before considering further rate cuts and easing, a central bank adviser says, adding a decision will depend on U.S. and Japanese monetary policy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jake Spring, 325 words)

+ See also:

- CHINAOPENMARKET/REPO, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 400 words

OECD sees gradual world recovery, urges ECB to do more

PARIS - The global economy will gradually improve over the next two years but Japan will grow less than previously expected while the euro zone struggles with stagnation and an increased deflation risk, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Ingrid Melander, 615 words)

BOJ Kuroda resolute in fight against deflation, says ready to ease more

NAGOYA/TOKYO, Japan - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stresses the bank's readiness to expand stimulus further to meet its price goal, a message that was partially echoed by an European Central Bank policymaker as the euro zone economy battles to lift off. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 670 words)

India central bank under rate cut pressure as growth slips back

NEW DELHI - India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry sources say, putting pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 660 words)

COMPANIES

BT may offer 6 bln euros plus shares for Telefonica's O2 - report

LONDON - Britain's BT Group could offer at least 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer Telefonica on top of a 20 percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile network, El Confidencial reports without citing sources. (TELEFONICA-M&A/BT GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonya Dowsett and Paul Sandle, 750 words)

Campbell profit beats estimates as soup sales improve

Campbell Soup Co CPB.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as soup sales in the United States rose for only the second time in five quarters. (CAMPBELLSOUP-RESULTS/, moved, 400 words)

Tiffany sales miss estimates on weak demand in Japan

Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to weak demand in Japan. (TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Santander names new CEO in management shake-up

MADRID - Spain's Santander names a new chief executive and overhauled its board in the the first major management shake-up at the euro zone's biggest bank since Ana Botin took over from her late father. (SANTANDER-MOVES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White, 400 words)

Bayer resumes efforts to sell diabetes device unit - sources

FRANKFURT - German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a fresh attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it sharpens its focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (BAYER-SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

Philip Green's Arcadia profit dented by BHS losses

LONDON - Arcadia, the retail group owned by the family of billionaire Philip Green, posted a 3 percent fall in annual profit, with strong performances from the Dorothy Perkins and Wallis brands offset by more losses at department store BHS. (PHILIP GREEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by James Davey, 320 words)

South Africa's Steinhoff expands discount offer with $5.7 bln Pepkor buy

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Steinhoff International will buy clothing retailer Pepkor in a $5.7 billion deal that gives the budget furniture firm exposure to Africa's fast-growing apparel market and strengthens its business in eastern Europe. (PEPKOR-M&A/STEINHOFF INT (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 620 words)

Kingfisher says don't expect quick French recovery

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, cautions investors against expecting a quick recovery in France, the market that contributes more than half its profits. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 400 words)

ING cuts 1,700 jobs as part of digital push

AMSTERDAM - ING, the largest Dutch bank, says it will scrap 1,700 jobs over the next three years as part of an online banking push and would book a provision of 320 million euros ($397.66 million) in the fourth quarter to finance them. (ING GROEP-REDUNDANCIES/, moved, 205 words)

Nationwide sees rising competition as banks lend again

LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, warns of increasing competition, as banks begin to lend again after several years spent slimming down and building capital reserves. (NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 395 words)