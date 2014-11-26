Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Juncker unveils investment plan to kick-start EU growth

STRASBOURG, France - The European Commission presents a plan for some 300 billion euros ($375 billion) of largely private new investment in the European Union, saying it is time to kick-start growth without adding to public debt. (EU-INVESTMENTS/JUNCKER (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 460 words)

+ See also:

- EU INVESTMENTS/JUNCKER MERKEL, moved, 100 words

Saudis signal no push for oil cut as market to "stabilise"

VIENNA - OPEC leader Saudi Arabia signals it is unlikely to push for a major change in oil output at the producer group's meeting this week, a day after Russia refused to cooperate in any production cut. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex Lawler and Amena Bakr, 545 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Jack Stubbs and Ahmed Aboulenein, 375 words

- OPEC-MEETING/MINISTERS (FACTBOX), moved, 600 words

- LIBYA-SECURITY/OIL (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 625 words

ECB stimulus bets lift Europe shares, Australian dlr sags

LONDON - European shares push higher, bolstered by the prospect of more stimulus from the European Central Bank and as upbeat U.S. economic growth data calms investor anxiety over a deteriorating global outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 670 words))

+ See also

- ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marc Jones, 325 words

UK banks' culture will take generation to fix - think tank

LONDON - A "toxic culture" that has cost British banks 38.5 billion pounds ($60.6 billion) in fines and compensation over the past 15 years will take a generation to fix, an independent think tank says. (BRITAIN-BANKS/CULTURE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

MARKETS

EU regulatory concerns curb China stock link volumes

HONG KONG - Concerns by Europe's top funds watchdog that a landmark Hong Kong-China trading link may not adequately protect investors are preventing thousands of funds from buying Shanghai stocks, threatening the success of the project, market participants tells Reuters. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)

SPECIAL REPORTS AND INSIGHT

Putin's allies channelled billions to Ukraine oligarch

MOSCOW/KIEV - In little more than a decade, former Ukrainian fireman and soldier Dmitry Firtash went from obscurity to wealth and renown, largely by buying gas from Russia and selling it at home. His success was built on remarkable sweetheart deals brokered by associates of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, at immense cost to Russian taxpayers, a Reuters investigation shows. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/GAS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Grey, Tom Bergin, Sevgil Musaieva and Roman Anin, 3,400 words)

Europe feels sting in the tail of Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - At a technology fair in Moscow last month, European executives faced the new reality of doing business in Russia since the West imposed sanctions: the number of companies at the international showcase had shrunk by half from a year ago. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott, 885 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims rise above 300,000 last week

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level since September, but the underlying trend remains consistent with a firming labour market. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 300 words

UK business investment unexpectedly drops in Q3

LONDON - British business investment unexpectedly fell in the third quarter of 2014 and growth relied heavily on household spending once again, raising fresh questions about the resilience of the economy's recovery. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Online protest delays EU plan to resolve U.S. trade row

BRUSSELS - European campaigners against an EU-U.S. accord have held up progress towards the world's biggest free trade deal by deluging an online public consultation that EU officials had hoped would help them unblock a key issue. (EU-USA/TRADE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop, 735 words)

"Significant risk" of Russia recession - S&P

LONDON - The large challenges already facing the Russian economy are set to intensify next year, with a slide into recession and further erosion of its foreign exchange reserves growing risks, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's tells Reuters. (BONDS-RATINGS/S&P (INTERVIEW), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 650 words)

COMPANIES

EE owners confirm takeover talks with BT

LONDON - EE's German and French owners confirm they are in talks to sell Britain's biggest mobile network operator to BT as part of a wider review of its options. (EE-M&A/BT GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Thomas Cook hit by shock CEO departure, slowing growth

LONDON - British holiday company Thomas Cook says chief executive Harriet Green had been replaced by its chief operating officer, the abrupt departure of a woman credited with reviving the business sending its shares tumbling. (THOMAS COOK GRP-MOVES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 495 words)

Russia's Sberbank hit by weak economy, Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW - An economic slowdown, losses in Ukraine and a weaker rouble reduce third-quarter profits by 24 percent at Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, as provisions for loan losses more than doubled. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, 435 words)

Areva chief takes aim at vicious cycle of too much debt

PARIS - French nuclear group Areva needs to focus on costs and review its strategy, its interim chief Philippe Knoche says, as the group battles a multi-billion euro debt burden and costly problems in the atomic power sector. (AREVA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 405 words)

Online fashion retailer Zalando on track for profitable 2014

BERLIN - Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando says it is on track to make its first full-year profit as it reins in marketing spending after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 320 words)

Samsung Electronics to buy back $2 bln in shares

SEOUL - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announces a $2 billion share buyback plan, its first since 2007, following investor calls for higher returns against a backdrop of rapidly declining profits. (SAMSUNG ELEC-STOCKS/BUYBACK (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)